Summit County, OH

Summit County warns of Camp Lejeune misinformation, scams

By Emily Mills, Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago
Summit County officials and the county's Veterans Service Commission are warning veterans and their families about misinformation and scams related to water contamination at Camp Lejeune.

Earlier this year, Congress passed legislation authorizing veterans and their families exposed to toxic water at Camp Lejeune and New River Air Station to sue the federal government, the county said.

The county said that bad actors, scammers, "unscrupulous attorneys and other con artists" who are "looking [to] cash in" are using the information to take advantage of and target people with misleading commercials, ads and text messages.

Eligible veterans entitled to Camp Lejeune or New River Air Station disability benefits from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs don't need to hire an attorney to access the benefits, the county said.

According to the county, signing a contract with an attorney often requires an upfront payment, with attorneys keeping a portion, regardless of the claim’s validity, and retaining an attorney may also negatively affect a veteran long-term due to VA benefit offsets.

The county said that Summit County veterans who believe they may be eligible for a disability benefit should contact the Veterans Service Commission, which provides support and services to veterans and their families, at 330-643-2830. The agency, at 1060 E. Waterloo Road, Akron, also has walk-in hours Monday through Friday from 8-11 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m.

Staff will provide guidance related to Camp Lejeune and New River Air Station claims at no cost. If the commission believes a veteran has a valid claim, they will help them to complete the necessary paperwork and submit it to the VA.

To be eligible for these specific disability benefits, veterans, reservists and guardsmen must have served for at least 30 cumulative days at either Camp Lejeune or New River Air Station from August 1953 to December 1987 and may not have been dishonorably discharged when they separated from the military.

They must have a diagnosis of certain presumptive conditions, ranging from adult leukemia to Parkinson’s disease. For the full list of conditions, details about water contamination disability benefits and how to access benefits for eligible family members, visit tinyurl.com/summitlejeune.

Contact Beacon Journal reporter Emily Mills atemills@thebeaconjournal.com and on Twitter @EmilyMills818.

Comments / 1

