Whitney Houston’s Estate Debuts Signature Fragrance Inspired by the Music Icon’s Favorite Scents & Personal Style

Whitney Houston’s estate has partnered with Scent Beauty , Primary Wave and perfumer FIRMENICH to introduce a signature fragrance inspired by the late music icon.

Announced on Thursday (Oct. 27), the Whitney Houston Signature Fragrance launched on HSN with a two-piece set featuring a 3.4-ounce bottle of perfume and 6-ounce body lotion for $59.95.

The eau de parfum ($79.99 ) is housed in a crystal-shaped bottle paying homage to the legend’s personal style. Perfumers studied Houston’s personal fragrance collection to create the one-of-a-kind, fruity but floral signature fragrance featuring top notes of pear leaves, pink pepper SFE, and fresh orange.

Night blooming jasmine, gardenia brazil natureprint, ylang ylang, and amber makeup the middle notes. Dry notes include cashmere woods, iris root, creamy musks, and sensual vanilla.

“To wear Whitney Houston is to feel inspired and confident like Whitney, who has always encouraged women to embrace the greatest love for themselves,” Pat Houston, executor of the super star’s estate said in a statement.

A portion of the proceeds from the fragrance will benefit The Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation .

“This has been a top goal since Primary Wave partnered with The Estate of Whitney E. Houston,” said Lisa Fruggiero, VP of Brand Partnerships at Primary Wave. “We’re fortunate to have partnered with such a great team to bring this to the fans.”

Added Scent Beauty founder and CEO Steve Mormoris, “Whitney Houston has been a pioneer in the entertainment space and a true inspiration to women. We wanted to continue to bring her legacy to life through a scent that encompasses all that she has accomplished.”

Sample-size eau de toilette bottles of the new fragrance are available at Scent Beauty for $9.99 . Next month, Scent Beauty will release a 1.7 ounce bottle ($39.99), 6-ounce bottle ($7.99) and 8-ounce body mist ($9.99), while Walmart will debut an exclusive holiday gift set. The Whitney Houston Signature Fragrance will also be available at Perfurmania in mid November.

