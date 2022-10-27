ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Whitney Houston’s Estate Debuts Signature Fragrance Inspired by the Music Icon’s Favorite Scents & Personal Style

By Latifah Muhammad
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Whitney Houston’s estate has partnered with Scent Beauty , Primary Wave and perfumer FIRMENICH to introduce a signature fragrance inspired by the late music icon.

Announced on Thursday (Oct. 27), the Whitney Houston Signature Fragrance launched on HSN with a two-piece set featuring a 3.4-ounce bottle of perfume and 6-ounce body lotion for $59.95.

The eau de parfum ($79.99 ) is housed in a crystal-shaped bottle paying homage to the legend’s personal style. Perfumers studied Houston’s personal fragrance collection to create the one-of-a-kind, fruity but floral signature fragrance featuring top notes of pear leaves, pink pepper SFE, and fresh orange.

Night blooming jasmine, gardenia brazil natureprint, ylang ylang, and amber makeup the middle notes. Dry notes include cashmere woods, iris root, creamy musks, and sensual vanilla.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ddf2p_0ip8NnNZ00
Scent Beauty

“To wear Whitney Houston is to feel inspired and confident like Whitney, who has always encouraged women to embrace the greatest love for themselves,” Pat Houston, executor of the super star’s estate said in a statement.

A portion of the proceeds from the fragrance will benefit The Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation .

“This has been a top goal since Primary Wave partnered with The Estate of Whitney E. Houston,” said Lisa Fruggiero, VP of Brand Partnerships at Primary Wave. “We’re fortunate to have partnered with such a great team to bring this to the fans.”

Added Scent Beauty founder and CEO Steve Mormoris, “Whitney Houston has been a pioneer in the entertainment space and a true inspiration to women. We wanted to continue to bring her legacy to life through a scent that encompasses all that she has accomplished.”

Sample-size eau de toilette bottles of the new fragrance are available at Scent Beauty for $9.99 . Next month, Scent Beauty will release a 1.7 ounce bottle ($39.99), 6-ounce bottle ($7.99) and 8-ounce body mist ($9.99), while Walmart will debut an exclusive holiday gift set. The Whitney Houston Signature Fragrance will also be available at Perfurmania in mid November.

Shop the fragrance below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S1a21_0ip8NnNZ00
HSN
Whitney Houston 2-piece Eau de Parfum & Body Lotion Set $59 Buy Now 1
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GLMzJ_0ip8NnNZ00
HSN
Whitney Houston 3.4 oz. Eau de Parfum Spray $79 Buy Now 1
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xoCmP_0ip8NnNZ00
HSN
Whitney Houston 6 oz. Perfumed Body Lotion $20 Buy Now 1 More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Whitney Houston’s Estate Unveils New Fragrance In Her Honor

In the decade since Whitney Houston’s passing, the singer’s estate has done a lot to keep her legacy alive. Her official estate-approved biopic, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, will premiere in theaters this December and it was announced earlier this week that her signature fragrance is now available for purchase. The fragrance named after the “I Have Nothing” singer is a combination of her most cherished scents with notes of “fruity sparkling florals with the warm and woody dry down in this tall, elegant bottle.”More from VIBE.comBad Bunny, Beyoncé, And Drake Lead 2022 American Music Award NominationsWhitney Houston's 'The Bodyguard'...
Billboard

What’s Your Favorite Harry Styles Music Video? Vote!

Harry Styles transforms into a tentacled, bearded sea creature in a fishy new music video for his latest single “Music for a Sushi Restaurant.” The Harry’s House visual just might be the heartthrob’s most high-concept narrative yet, as he saves himself from the sushi chef’s knives by showing off his enviable pipes and becoming an amphibious lounge singer before, well, you just have to watch how the story ends. Related Harry Styles Is a Total Catch in 'Music for a Sushi Restaurant' Video: Watch 10/27/2022 While you’re contemplating making sushi out of Styles, we’ve been taking a stroll down the memory lane of his videography...
Billboard

Fans Choose BTS Member Jin’s ‘The Astronaut’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Jin‘s latest solo single “The Astronaut” has topped this week’s new music poll. Related BTS' Jin Performs 'The Astronaut' Live for First Time With Coldplay at Buenos Aires Concert: Watch 10/30/2022 Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Oct. 28) on Billboard, choosing the BTS superstar’s upbeat pop-rock song as their favorite new music release of the past week. “The Astronaut,” co-written by Jin and Coldplay, beat out new music by Rihanna (“Lift Me Up”), SZA (“Shirt”), Dove Cameron (“Bad Idea”), Polo G (“Bag Talk”), and others. Jin’s latest offering, which features the K-pop idol singing in both English and Korean, features wistful lyrics about...
HOLAUSA

Michelle Obama looks stunning in a pink power suit

Michelle Obama knows how to make an entrance. The former first lady was one of the speakers at the Albie Awards in New York City. She was photographed at the event and at the after-party while wearing a pink power suit that instantly made her into one of the evening’s highlights.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BET

Lil' Kim Models In The New Fall '22 Mackage Campaign—See The Iconic Photos!

Lil' Kim is booked and busy. Besides her epic 2022 Hip Hop Awards performance, the Queen Bee is now starring in the Fall/Winter 2022 Mackage campaign. "Lil' Kim being a strong, independent woman who embraces bodycon fashion and is not afraid to stand out was the parallel we needed to introduce Mackage's first ever monogram collection," confirmed Tanya Golesic, CEO. "Her iconic looks have influenced so many throughout the '90s and continue to do so today."
ETOnline.com

Blue Ivy Is Almost as Tall as Mom Beyoncé in New Pics

Beyoncé and JAY-Z's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is all grown up! Queen Bey took to her Instagram on Wednesday evening to share another round of photos from the WACO Theater’s Wearable Art Gala. In the post -- which remained without a caption in true Beyoncé fashion -- the "Cuff It" singer leads with an image of her posing on the event’s red carpet in a custom Gucci gown.
Footwear News

Natalia Bryant Takes it Back to the ’80s in a ‘The Goonies’ T-Shirt and Classic Nike Air Force 1’s

Natalia Bryant posed for a selfie in a full-length mirror yesterday, showing off her outfit in the process on her Instagram story. The shot saw Bryant clad in casual wear with a nostalgic twist along with closet staple footwear. She put on on a white graphic T-shirt with “The Goonies” movie logo on it that was a throwback from the past. The tee was tucked into a preppy red pleated mini skirt that added to the casual vibes, while pairing nicely with the red detailing in the shirt. Bryant wore her hair in a slicked back braided ponytail and accessorized with...
Hypebae

Kim Kardashian Fronts All-New Stuart Weitzman Fall 2022 Campaign

Sleek styles, distinct design details and staple silhouettes set the tone for luxury footwear brand Stuart Weitzman’s Fall 2022 campaign, Stand Strong. With a selection of sultry shoes and everyday essentials, the brand merges its signature styling with a contemporary flair to craft a campaign that transcends trends. In a series of snapshots, Stuart Weitzman’s fall collection of footwear is styled on and worn by the brand’s new ambassador, cultural icon Kim Kardashian.
Footwear News

Lupita Nyong’o Glows in White Cutout Dress With Sea Shell Headband & Invisible Heels at ‘Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere

The cast of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” were out in full force at the film’s world premiere held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday night. Lupita Nyong’o, who plays Nakia in the film, was a vision in white at the star-studded premiere. The Academy Award-winning actress looked absolutely breathtaking in a knotted one-shoulder dress by Balmain. The top of the garment included a risky cutout and continued throughout the center of the skirt. The gown also featured a modest train with a tapered hemline. To further elevate the moment, the “Us” star accessorized with a sea shell headband and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Blue Ivy, 10, Looks All Grown Up In Blue Suit & Matching Eye Makeup At Gala With Mom Beyoncé

Blue Ivy Carter was a shade of her unique elegance when attending WACO Theater Center’s 5th Annual Wearable Art Gala on Oct. 22. Blue Ivy, 10, accompanied her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, while wearing a suit the same color as her name. Bey, 41, shared a few pics of her eldest child to her Instagram on Oct. 27, including one of her beside Blue. The photo showed not just Blue’s matching eye makeup but the amount of bling she wore to the event. Blue sported sparkly earrings, a silvery chain, and what appeared to be a jeweled handbag. Blue was a vision of modern elegance with her black gloves and chunky heeled boots.
ETOnline.com

Vivica A. Fox Urges Kanye West to Save His Legacy: 'Don't Be Afraid' to Get Help (Exclusive)

Vivica A. Fox is issuing "a little extra tough love" to Kanye "Ye" West amid his ongoing public outbursts. The actress made headlines recently when she issued a strongly worded criticism of his comments about the death of George Floyd, declaring, "Yo, Kanye, f**k you and I mean that with everything inside of me" on an episode of Fox Soul's Cocktails With Queen.
WWD

Queen Latifah Pumps Up the Volume in Thom Browne Dress With Dramatic Ruffles at The Grio Awards 2022

Queen Latifah attended The Grio Awards in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday in a dramatic look.  The Grammy-winning artist wore a Thom Browne ensemble from the designer’s spring 2023 collection. The dress featured a voluminous ruffled embellishments that resembled the shape of flowers and a long, billowing train. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsInside God's Love We Deliver 2022 Golden Heart AwardsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals To accessorize the look, Latifah wore matching gloves and pearl earrings. Her makeup was simple, opting for pink lipstick. Latifah’s usual stylist is Jason Rembert, who has worked for...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
intheknow.com

Toddler is so excited to run into her favorite teacher at a restaurant

This TikTok mom shared the sweet moment her toddler daughter spotted her favorite teacher at a restaurant!. Christina (@christinaabiola) is a parent and TikToker who shares a mix of makeup tutorials and videos of her adorable toddler daughter, Aniyah. In a recent viral video, which has over 23 million views, Christina shared the incredibly heartwarming moment Aniyah spotted her favorite teacher while standing in line to order at a restaurant and ran over for a hug!
WWD

Kelly Rowland Channels 1950s Hollywood Glamour in Dramatic Red Monsoori Dress at Wearable Art Gala

Kelly Rowland arrived on the red carpet donning a dramatic fiery red dress for Where Art Can Occur Theater Center’s fifth annual Wearable Art Gala on Saturday in Santa Monica, California. The singer selected a look from Monsoori’s fall 2022 collection that featured a ruched bodice and bust, and a dramatic two-tiered voluminous balloon skirt. More from WWDWearable Art Gala 2022 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsCMT Artists of the Year 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsPhotos from the 2022 PaleyFest NY Rowland accessorized with a pair of black opera gloves and diamond jewelry from JustDesi, including two rings, chandelier earrings and a necklace. Rowland worked with...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Is Effortlessly Chic in Black Slip Dress & Pointy Boots at Bulgari’s 50th U.S. Anniversary

Katie Holmes went with a classic all-black look last night with timeless pieces. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum attended Bulgari’s event on Wednesday night celebrating 50 years in America. To the soiree, Holmes wore a classic black midi dress. Her slip dress featured spaghetti straps and a deep neckline. She added a necklace as well as a statement wrap bracelet to the outfit.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Uses Lauryn Hill’s Career To Call Out The Entertainment Industry

Kanye West spoke about the career of Lauryn Hill on Instagram over the weekend. Kanye West reflected on the career of Lauryn Hill on Instagram, Saturday, wondering what her recording contract looked like and whether it played a role in her decision to stop releasing music. In the post, he referenced Talib Kweli, who responded on his own page.
Footwear News

Tina Lawson Suits Up in Slashed Suit and Platform Heels at Wearable Art Gala 2022

Tina Lawson was all business for the 2022 Wearable Art Gala. While hitting the red carpet with Richard Lawson and her grandson, Daniel Smith Jr., the  mother of Beyoncé posed in a sharp black suit. Her ensemble featured a classic buttoned blazer and pleated trousers. However, Lawson’s ensemble gained a sleek edge from  an asymmetric neckline trimmed in flounced tulle, as well as a pointed side cutout, giving the set a slashed appearance. A large gold and diamond collar necklace, as well as a crystal netting-trimmed fascinator accented with 3D black flowers, completed her ensemble. When it came to footwear, the House of Dereon...
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy