Clear skies to persist through Wednesday, then snow expected
CASPER, Wyo. — Clear skies can be expected throughout Natrona County today and for the ensuing days, though meteorologists predict snow will be possible towards the end of the week. Today’s high temperature is 57 degrees, with a low around 33. Monday through Wednesday, high temperatures will stay between...
Casper skies mostly clear through Halloween; rain and snow possible Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper can expect a windy and mostly sunny Halloween weekend, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Friday’s high is expected to reach near 56 degrees, with wind gusts up to 36 mph possible. On Saturday, Casper’s high is forecast near...
WHP warns motorists of icy conditions after responding to five crashes
The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) reminds motorists to be alert when approaching and driving on icy bridge decks, overpasses, and ramps with the temperatures getting colder. Driving surfaces on bridges can freeze sooner than the rest of the roadway. This is due to the elevated roadways not being insulated. This is especially true in the early morning and late evening hours.
Friday Night Sleepover Ends in Structure Fire Near Kelly Walsh High School
The smell of smoke wafted through the air late Friday night, as multiple agencies responded to reports of a structure fire in the 1200 block of South Forest Drive. Deputy Chief Devin Garvin with Casper Fire-EMS told K2 Radio News that firefighters were called to the area of South Forest Drive, a few blocks west of Kelly Walsh High School, with reports of a structure fire.
Five crashes reported in one hour Monday on icy I-25 in Casper; Highway Patrol says bridges freeze faster
CASPER, Wyo. — With slick and hazardous winter driving bearing down, the Wyoming Highway Patrol is reminding motorists that bridges and other elevated roadways tend to freeze over first. “This is due to the elevated roadways not being insulated,” the WHP said in a release on Thursday. “This is...
(PHOTOS) Hot stuff: New Casper glassblowing studio to offer lessons, support for growing trend
Casper, Wyo. — Casper native Roger Severn vividly remembers the moment when his life was transformed as a boy during a routine family trip to the mall. “Way back in the day, there was a little kiosk set up in the mall, and a gentleman was in there just blowing glass,” he said. While his mom went off to do the Christmas shopping, Roger stayed, transfixed and in awe.
Nicolaysen Art Museum, 307 Skate Park to host Hocus Pocus Halloween Event
CASPER, Wyo. — Children still looking for a costume or needing to make some last-minute tweaks to their costume will have an opportunity to do both Saturday at a Hocus Pocus Halloween Event, hosted by 307 Skate Park & Youth Center in conjunction with the Nicolaysen Art Museum. Costume...
(PHOTOS) A spooky Saturday in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Halloween costumes were out in full force on Saturday as businesses, organizations and other groups celebrated the upcoming holiday with a number of fun activities. Downtown businesses welcomed Casper’s trick-or-treaters throughout the day, while organizations like the Elk’s Lodge and Appletree Learning Center hosted trunk-or-treat events....
Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident report log (10/28/22–10/29/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Information for the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office incident summary report and map is provided by the NCSO and is published as a public service to our readers. For privacy reasons, exact addresses and certain types of calls may not be included, and certain calls may...
Evansville to add new police car
EVANSVILLE, Wyo. — The Evansville Police Department will soon be replacing one of its older patrol vehicles with a new one. “What we try to do is roll the inventory, so one or two vehicles every fiscal year,” Evansville Mayor Chad Edwards said. “Several years ago, our fleet got really dilapidated. We were spending a lot of money on maintenance and really needed to replace a whole bunch of cars.”
Casper (WY) Officials Balk at Price of New Fire Station
Casper Star Tribune, Wyo. Oct. 26—Casper firefighters want the city to replace the nearly 50-year-old old Fire Station One in downtown Casper — but city council members have reservations about the price tag. The brown-brick building, located at the intersection of First and David Streets, was built in...
PHOTOS: Hundreds Turn Out For Downtown Casper Trick or Treating
If you were living in Downtown Casper and looked out your window on Saturday morning, you'd see a procession line of children, walking slowly, smiling broadly, accepting treats from strangers. It was the 2022 Downtown Casper Trick or Treat event and hundreds upon hundreds of little ghosts and goblins gathered...
Natrona County health and food inspections (10/24/22–10/30/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
The 10 Best Restaurants In Casper Wyoming
Look no further than Casper, Wyoming, if you’re seeking a foodie destination that will surprise you. This little village boasts a wide variety of gastronomic offerings. From locally sourced fine dining to unique international fare, you won’t be disappointed with what you find here. With its wide variety...
Obituaries: Jones; Andrews; Zent
Larry Melvin Jones: June 11, 1936 – October 23, 2022. Larry Melvin Jones was born on June 11, 1936. He died October 23, 2022, surrounded by his family. Larry was born to Fern Naomi (Dixon) Jones and Melvin Howard Jones in Redfield, Iowa, and moved to Perry, Iowa, six weeks later. Larry attended Drake University and went on to obtain his Masters in Education Administration from UNC Greeley. Larry started his teaching career in the early 1960s in Tatitlek, Alaska, and continued teaching in Casper, Wyoming, at Dean Morgan Jr. High. He was then principal at Fort Caspar Elementary School and Mills Elementary School. The rest of his career was spent as a principal at Southridge Elementary School. At the same time he was also the administrator of Willow Creek Elementary School. In 1964, Larry married the love of his life, Joyce Eleanor Priest. Joyce had made a bet with her college roommates saying she would be able to get this guy to “help” with the charcoal grill, and the rest was history. They were happily married for 58 years up until his passing. Larry and Joyce welcomed two children, Scott in 1967 and Julie in 1969. Through the years Larry became a well-seasoned world traveler, traveling throughout Europe, the Mediterranean, and the Caribbean. In addition to traveling, Larry loved history and made that his hobby, particularly of the Antarctic explorers. Larry was an enthusiast of the outdoors and passed on his passion for hiking, hunting, fly fishing, and kayaking to all of his family, including his grandchildren. Larry and his family enjoyed the outdoor activities together at the family cabin outside of Grand Teton National Park, where many memories were made. His favorite place was sitting on the deck at the family cabin in the sunshine in his Adirondack chair, smoking one of his many pipes that he was an aficionado of while partaking in “tea time” with his brandy and later on in life scotch. Larry also instilled a love of dogs in his family after having grown up with his first dog, Old Bob; his children’s first dog, Pepsi; and his last dog, Leidy.
Casper College hosting ribbon-cutting ceremony for new Veteran Resource Center amid Veterans Appreciation Week
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper College Veterans’ Services will kick off Veterans Appreciation Week with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Veteran Resource Center on campus on Monday, Nov. 7. The new Veteran Resource Center opened at the start of the fall semester. “The new space has been a...
Casper Salvation Army receives pair of grants
CASPER, Wyo. — The Salvation Army recently received two grants totaling $12,000 that will help it continue its variety of programs, including the WYStepUp Program that helps reintegrate women into society after prison. A $10,000 grant came from the Wyoming Community Foundation for general operating expenses and its many...
Natrona County Recent Arrests (10/27/22–10/28/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Video Catches Ghosts In Action At Fort Caspar
Have you ever had that creepy sensation that someone is right behind you, but when you turn around, there's nothing there?. How about when you know the history of what happened at a certain location and you keep telling yourself that ghosts aren't real, but things start to happen. What...
Tyler Cessor steps down as ART 321 executive director
CASPER, Wyo. — After three years with ART 321, Executive Director Tyler Cessor is stepping down from his role with the local nonprofit arts incubator. Cessor, who took the executive director position in January 2020, said in a statement that Monday will be his last day with ART 321.
