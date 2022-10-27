CAMP HILL, Pa. — Free speech vs. a local town ordinance. That is the debate going on in Camp Hill. The Cumberland County borough has an ordinance limiting the number of political signs in residents' yards. People are restricted to displaying two political signs on their property within 60 days of the election. Anyone caught violating the ordinance faces a $1,000 fine.

