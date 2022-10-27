Read full article on original website
Police searching for those responsible for alleged LGBT hate crime
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A family in Cumberland County emerged from their home one morning to find their pride and American flags torn down and car vandalized with spray paint. The victims' flag pole holding both flags was also broken. Additionally, the vandal(s) ripped open the soft top of...
Lancaster County woman sentenced after admitting to theft of government funds
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania sentenced a Lancaster County woman today for theft of government funds. Sally Schrom, 67, of Mountville, was sentenced for collecting her deceased aunt's benefits. Following her aunt’s death in April 2017, Schrom admitted she...
Man arrested after allegedly abducting children in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Update, 10/28: According to Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel, Kenneth Smiley was taken into custody Friday afternoon without incident. According to court documents, he has been denied bail. Previously: Police are searching for a man accused of abducting two children in Harrisburg on Thursday morning,...
State Police cancel Amber Alert after children located safely
UPDATE (9:10 a.m.): Pa. State Police have cancelled the Amber Alert after the children were located safely. PREVIOUSLY: Pa. State Police have issued an Amber Child Abduction Alert after two children were forced into a vehicle in Harrisburg on Thursday morning. State Police say that 4-year-old Ezekial Long and 5-year-old...
'I was terrified I’d end up dead if he came back' | Cumberland County man sentenced for domestic abuse
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Lower Allen Township man was sentenced on Tuesday, Oct. 25 after pleading guilty to one count of aggravated assault in August. David Peffley Jr., 38, was sentenced to three to six years in a state correctional facility after a November 2021 domestic violence altercation.
3 Harrisburg men sentenced for straw purchasing firearm scheme
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that three Harrisburg residents were sentenced to prison for conspiring to purchase guns for felons. Antonio Godbolt, 37, pleaded guilty to conspiring with three other individuals to purchase firearms for felons and weapons...
Fetterman campaign, canvassers emphasize turnout as polls tighten
The race for Pennsylvania’s opening U.S. Senate seat is drawing plenty of attention as it could impact party control over the chamber. Pennsylvania Democrats gathered in Swatara Township, Dauphin County for a canvass launch Sunday morning hoping to boost voter turnout on election day. "Simply put, our democracy is...
Dauphin County Midget Football Association president charged with stealing over $21,000
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The president of a midget football association was charged with theft by Dauphin County police. According to the Susquehanna Township Police Department, members of the Susquehanna Township Midget Football Association conducted an internal review of their financial status on Oct. 21. The association reportedly discovered irregularities that indicated purposeful wrongdoing.
York County woman sentenced to five years in prison for drug trafficking
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A York County woman has been sentenced to five years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine. Nicole Botterbusch, 32, from York, was sentenced Monday, Oct. 24 by U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer P. Wilson. She will face 60 months in prison for her role in drug trafficking.
Mechanicsburg man arrested after allegedly pulling gun on driver
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — An Upper Allen Township man was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at another driver during a bout of road rage. Richard Whitmire, 66, allegedly began following the victim on May 18 after the victim made a delivery in the 2300 block of Bumble Bee Hollow Road in Upper Allen Township.
Card skimmer found at Dauphin County 7-Eleven
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Middletown Borough Police are asking customers of a Dauphin County 7-Elven to check their bank accounts. A card skimmer was found at the 7-Eleven located on East Main Street in Middletown Borough. According to police, the skimmer was discovered by a store employee on Oct....
State officials announce changes to Pennsylvania birth certificate request process
HARRISBURG, Pa. — State officials announced changes to the birth certificate request process on Wednesday. Applicants are now eligible to request a birth certificate at the age of 16, rather than 18. Officials say it's a move that will help some minors experiencing homelessness more easily navigate the foster...
Hummelstown-area interchange to be named for fallen Derry Township Police officer Michael Henry Jr.
HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. — An interchange on the border of Hummelstown Borough and Derry Township in Dauphin County will be named for Michael L. Henry Jr., a Derry Township Police Department officer who died of injuries suffered during training in 2019, Rep. Tom Mehaffie said Wednesday in a press release.
York County man killed in New Salem motorcycle crash
NEW SALEM, Pa. — A York County man died of injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash Thursday, Oct. 27 night in New Salem, the York County Coroner's Office said Friday. Richard Houck, 64, of West Manchester Township, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred just before 5 p.m. on the 300 block of East Main Street, according to York County Coroner Pamela Gay.
Pardon Project holds first legal clinic in York
YORK, Pa. — The Pardon Project of York County held its first legal clinic on Oct. 24 to help people with certain criminal convictions apply for pardons and expungements. Dozens attended the clinic, where lawyers from the York County Bar Association and MidPenn Legal Services offered their services pro bono.
Camp Hill residents file lawsuit over political yard sign ordinance
CAMP HILL, Pa. — Free speech vs. a local town ordinance. That is the debate going on in Camp Hill. The Cumberland County borough has an ordinance limiting the number of political signs in residents' yards. People are restricted to displaying two political signs on their property within 60 days of the election. Anyone caught violating the ordinance faces a $1,000 fine.
Efforts to stop illegal trash dumping ramping up in City of Harrisburg, other parts of Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. — It’s a problem plaguing the city of Harrisburg—illegal trash dumping. “It’s a literal and figurative stain on our community and our neighborhoods," said Harrisburg Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams. Dauphin County commissioners say the issue goes beyond city limits, affecting many other towns in...
Some Members 1st customers experience unauthorized charges and transactions
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Members 1st Federal Credit Union confirmed an external incident involving customers' bank accounts on Oct. 24 in the area of Middletown, Dauphin County. According to Mike Wilson, the chief experience officer with Members 1st, a small group of customers experienced unauthorized transactions. Wilson says the incident...
Harrisburg police charge man following attempted robbery
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A man is in custody following an attempted robbery. According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, officers responded to a reported burglary and a person shot on Oct. 21 around 4:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers learned that Keon Washington had allegedly attempted to break into an...
York County auto shop ordered to pay $106,000 in restitution to customers
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Monday a verdict against a York County junkyard and auto repair shop. The owner of Progress Auto Salvage Inc., located at 964 Rossville Road in Lewisberry, was charged with violating Pennsylvania consumer protection laws. Owner and operator Emeka K. Oguejiofor,...
