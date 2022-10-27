ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 43

Man arrested after allegedly abducting children in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Update, 10/28: According to Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel, Kenneth Smiley was taken into custody Friday afternoon without incident. According to court documents, he has been denied bail. Previously: Police are searching for a man accused of abducting two children in Harrisburg on Thursday morning,...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

State Police cancel Amber Alert after children located safely

UPDATE (9:10 a.m.): Pa. State Police have cancelled the Amber Alert after the children were located safely. PREVIOUSLY: Pa. State Police have issued an Amber Child Abduction Alert after two children were forced into a vehicle in Harrisburg on Thursday morning. State Police say that 4-year-old Ezekial Long and 5-year-old...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

3 Harrisburg men sentenced for straw purchasing firearm scheme

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that three Harrisburg residents were sentenced to prison for conspiring to purchase guns for felons. Antonio Godbolt, 37, pleaded guilty to conspiring with three other individuals to purchase firearms for felons and weapons...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Dauphin County Midget Football Association president charged with stealing over $21,000

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The president of a midget football association was charged with theft by Dauphin County police. According to the Susquehanna Township Police Department, members of the Susquehanna Township Midget Football Association conducted an internal review of their financial status on Oct. 21. The association reportedly discovered irregularities that indicated purposeful wrongdoing.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Card skimmer found at Dauphin County 7-Eleven

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Middletown Borough Police are asking customers of a Dauphin County 7-Elven to check their bank accounts. A card skimmer was found at the 7-Eleven located on East Main Street in Middletown Borough. According to police, the skimmer was discovered by a store employee on Oct....
MIDDLETOWN, PA
FOX 43

York County man killed in New Salem motorcycle crash

NEW SALEM, Pa. — A York County man died of injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash Thursday, Oct. 27 night in New Salem, the York County Coroner's Office said Friday. Richard Houck, 64, of West Manchester Township, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred just before 5 p.m. on the 300 block of East Main Street, according to York County Coroner Pamela Gay.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Pardon Project holds first legal clinic in York

YORK, Pa. — The Pardon Project of York County held its first legal clinic on Oct. 24 to help people with certain criminal convictions apply for pardons and expungements. Dozens attended the clinic, where lawyers from the York County Bar Association and MidPenn Legal Services offered their services pro bono.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Camp Hill residents file lawsuit over political yard sign ordinance

CAMP HILL, Pa. — Free speech vs. a local town ordinance. That is the debate going on in Camp Hill. The Cumberland County borough has an ordinance limiting the number of political signs in residents' yards. People are restricted to displaying two political signs on their property within 60 days of the election. Anyone caught violating the ordinance faces a $1,000 fine.
CAMP HILL, PA
FOX 43

Harrisburg police charge man following attempted robbery

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A man is in custody following an attempted robbery. According to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police, officers responded to a reported burglary and a person shot on Oct. 21 around 4:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers learned that Keon Washington had allegedly attempted to break into an...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy