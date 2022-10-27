ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, GA

New Horizons reopening Harris and Talbot County facilities

By Cole Trahan
 3 days ago

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. ( WRBL ) – New Horizons Behavioral Health has announced in a press release that it is reopening its facilities in Harris and Talbot counties. It had previously closed and consolidated its operations in these counties during the pandemic to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Residents have been served through telehealth, individual case management or seeking behavioral health services in Columbus.

“It is our goal to increase the days of services at these locations, but in order to do so, we need to see the number of individuals served continue to grow,” says the press release.

New Horizons Behavioral Health provides services for mental health, substance use disorder and adult developmental disabilities in eight counties in West Central Georgia. Insurance isn’t required to access its services.

Starting Tuesday, Nov. 1, New Horizons Behavioral Health will provide in-person behavioral health services in Harris County at 9993 GA Highway 116 East in Hamilton from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. These services will continue to be provided on the first Tuesday of every month by appointment. Call (706) 596-5500 to schedule an appointment.

Starting Tuesday, Nov. 8, New Horizons Behavioral Health will provide in-person behavioral health services in Talbot County at 159 Park Road in Talbotton from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. These services will continue to be provided on the first Tuesday of every month by appointment. Call (706) 570–3250 for an appointment.

In addition to its behavioral health services in Harris County, New Horizons Behavioral Health’s permanent supportive housing office will be open at 9993 GA Highway 116 East in Hamilton every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“Individuals or families living with mental health challenges in Harris County who need housing assistance can call (706) 366-7032,” says the press release. “Property owners and landlords who are interested in participating in this program may call the same number.”

WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

