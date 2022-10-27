Read full article on original website
Related
financefeeds.com
Long-Term and Short-Term Crypto Trading: Advantages and Disadvantages
Whether you are day-trading or hodling, there are a number of benefits and pitfalls that you should be aware of before investing in the cryptocurrency market. There are a number of ways to go about crypto trading. You can go with a strategy that is short-term, meaning you are dealing accordingly with your investments on a daily basis, or long-term, which means you opt on holding on to your cryptocurrencies and profit from their value over a longer period of time. There are varied advantages and disadvantages to both crypto trading methods, and it’s worth having a look at them. Regardless of the strategy you choose, you should always plan your investment strategy based on your risk appetite.
financefeeds.com
Spectrum Markets hires Ilja Rempel as Head of Risk after launching turbo trading for crypto
“The regulatory challenges are constantly increasing, but the introduction of 24/5 turbo trading for cryptocurrencies at the beginning of May alone, as the first European trading venue, shows how far Spectrum has come here.”. Spectrum Markets has appointed Ilja Rempel as Head of Risk to monitor and promote all aspects...
financefeeds.com
EOS Network signs MoU with Busan city to promote crypto investments
EOS Network Foundation (ENF), the new entity entrusted by the EOS community to develop its core blockchain software, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the City of Busan in South Korea. As part of the agreement, EOS joins a clutch of reputable crypto players to...
financefeeds.com
Revolut enables cardholders to spend from crypto balance
British fintech and banking firm Revolut has introduced a new ‘spend from crypto’ feature, which converts users’ crypto balance into fiat money that can be spent to pay for everyday purchases. The new feature makes it faster for Revolut cardholders to sell their crypto assets and push...
financefeeds.com
Manta Network nears launch of its private payment app
P0xeidon Labs, the development team behind Manta Network’s Web3.0 privacy protocol, is inviting their community to participate in the ceremony that creates the infrastructure needed to generate Zero Knowledge Proofs (ZKPs). As the launch of its private payment app approaches, Manta announced a trusted setup event that could last...
financefeeds.com
myNFT simplifies NFTs collecting with physical vending machine
UK-based non fungible token (NFT) marketplace platform myNFT has announced it will exhibit a physical NFT vending machine at the NFT.London conference. The vending machine, the first of its kind in Europe, makes it easier for anyone to dive into the world of NFTs without having any specialised knowledge of blockchain or cryptocurrency.
financefeeds.com
24 Exchange reports record FX NDF volumes as 24/7 trading grows popular
“We continue to tailor our set of offerings to create a one-of-a-kind trading experience with unparalleled market access and lower costs.”. 24 Exchange has reported a daily FX NDF trade volume of $1.476 billion on October 21 and a weekly FX NDF trade volume of $1.175 billion from October 17-21, 2022.
UK government’s £400 energy bill support going unclaimed
Government energy bill support worth as much as £400 over the winter is not reaching many households who use prepayment meters, according to data from a payments company. Households with prepayment energy meters are entitled to vouchers giving them monthly discounts, but only half of the expected number have been used so far, according to PayPoint, which handles top-up payments in shops across the UK.
White House invites dozens of nations for ransomware summit
WASHINGTON — (AP) — The White House is bringing together three dozen nations, the European Union and a slew of private-sector companies for a two-day summit starting Monday that looks at how best to combat ransomware attacks. The second International Counter Ransomware Summit will focus on priorities such...
financefeeds.com
Binance needs clarity on crypto sanctions against Russia, says exec
Binance’s newly appointed sanctions executive said the exchange needs more clarity over the recent sanctions targeting Russian users. “We do obviously follow all the EU sanctions, but there is room for improvement when it comes to clarity. We are trying to follow sanctions as they are. The challenge is not overdoing, doing what you’ve been told. The regulation has to be clear,” Chagri Poyraz, told Cointelegraph in an interview.
Comments / 0