Read full article on original website
Related
financefeeds.com
Manta Network nears launch of its private payment app
P0xeidon Labs, the development team behind Manta Network’s Web3.0 privacy protocol, is inviting their community to participate in the ceremony that creates the infrastructure needed to generate Zero Knowledge Proofs (ZKPs). As the launch of its private payment app approaches, Manta announced a trusted setup event that could last...
financefeeds.com
Long-Term and Short-Term Crypto Trading: Advantages and Disadvantages
Whether you are day-trading or hodling, there are a number of benefits and pitfalls that you should be aware of before investing in the cryptocurrency market. There are a number of ways to go about crypto trading. You can go with a strategy that is short-term, meaning you are dealing accordingly with your investments on a daily basis, or long-term, which means you opt on holding on to your cryptocurrencies and profit from their value over a longer period of time. There are varied advantages and disadvantages to both crypto trading methods, and it’s worth having a look at them. Regardless of the strategy you choose, you should always plan your investment strategy based on your risk appetite.
financefeeds.com
Avenue Securities enhances US brokerage for Brazilians with STT’s trading technology
Avenue Securities, a U.S. digital brokerage serving retail investors in Brazil, has tapped trading technology provider Sterling Trading Tech (STT) to offer Brazilian investors sophisticated trading tools and functionality to trade the U.S. markets. The Miami-based broker was founded in 2018 and has dedicated itself to Brazilian investments abroad, having...
financefeeds.com
EOS Network signs MoU with Busan city to promote crypto investments
EOS Network Foundation (ENF), the new entity entrusted by the EOS community to develop its core blockchain software, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the City of Busan in South Korea. As part of the agreement, EOS joins a clutch of reputable crypto players to...
financefeeds.com
Spectrum Markets hires Ilja Rempel as Head of Risk after launching turbo trading for crypto
“The regulatory challenges are constantly increasing, but the introduction of 24/5 turbo trading for cryptocurrencies at the beginning of May alone, as the first European trading venue, shows how far Spectrum has come here.”. Spectrum Markets has appointed Ilja Rempel as Head of Risk to monitor and promote all aspects...
financefeeds.com
Mercuryo integrates Fireblocks on Crypto BaaS offering
Crypto-powered payments solution Mercuryo has integrated Fireblocks in order to offer over 3 million end-users and more than 200 business partners secure access to new and popular cryptocurrencies and blockchains. Available as part of Mercuryo’s Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) offering, which enables crypto-native companies to integrate built-in bank accounts into their platforms,...
financefeeds.com
Revolut enables cardholders to spend from crypto balance
British fintech and banking firm Revolut has introduced a new ‘spend from crypto’ feature, which converts users’ crypto balance into fiat money that can be spent to pay for everyday purchases. The new feature makes it faster for Revolut cardholders to sell their crypto assets and push...
financefeeds.com
myNFT simplifies NFTs collecting with physical vending machine
UK-based non fungible token (NFT) marketplace platform myNFT has announced it will exhibit a physical NFT vending machine at the NFT.London conference. The vending machine, the first of its kind in Europe, makes it easier for anyone to dive into the world of NFTs without having any specialised knowledge of blockchain or cryptocurrency.
UK government’s £400 energy bill support going unclaimed
Government energy bill support worth as much as £400 over the winter is not reaching many households who use prepayment meters, according to data from a payments company. Households with prepayment energy meters are entitled to vouchers giving them monthly discounts, but only half of the expected number have been used so far, according to PayPoint, which handles top-up payments in shops across the UK.
financefeeds.com
B2Broker Presents B2Core REST API v2.1 with New Features On Board
User management, KYC verification, and the creation of currency wallets are just a few of the new methods for back-office and front-office operations that are included in the new API. A brand-new REST API 2.1 release was rolled out by B2Broker, leading professional provider of turnkey, technology, and liquidity solutions...
financefeeds.com
Account takeover is on the rise: how to protect yourself
Everyone has a friend who has been subject to account takeover attack. With 24 billion exposed accounts available online, this type of identity theft is now rampant in the digital domain. This article from OctaFX security experts explores the nature of account takeover attacks and advises on how to protect yourself from them.
Comments / 0