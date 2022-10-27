ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

financefeeds.com

Capital Wallet Wins Best Crypto Payment Solutions Provider Award at Forex Expo Dubai

Capital Wallet was recognised as the “Best Crypto Payments Solutions Provider” by the Forex Expo Awards during the popular fintech event held in October 2022. Leading provider of cryptocurrency payment solutions for merchants, traders and transactions, Capital Wallet, was recognised as the “Best Crypto Payment Solutions Provider” at the Forex Expo, held on October 19-20, 2022, at the World Trade Centre, Dubai. This is a huge win for the company, since the awards are based on votes by industry peers.
financefeeds.com

How to Optimize The Costs of Data Streaming

Zero-code solutions for operating financial data are now trending in the financial world. They are cheaper than tech products from data giants like Bloomberg and Refinitiv and can be easily integrated into familiar software suites used for financial modeling or analysis. This makes no-code “add-ons” an ideal option for independent financial professionals and students.
financefeeds.com

ESMA announces focus on ESG, macro environment, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has revealed its enforcement priorities for this year, highlighting the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the macroeconomic environment and climate-related matters in financial and non-financial information. The annual Public Statement on European Common Enforcement Priorities by the EU’s financial markets regulator...
financefeeds.com

BaFin warns of ‘fake authority’ scam in Germany purporting to be UK FCA

“BaFin would like to make clear that the British Financial Conduct Authority does not contact consumers in Germany.”. Germany’s Federal Financial Supervisory Authority, better known by its abbreviation BaFin, has warned that retail investors are being contacted by persons purporting to work for the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the United Kingdom’s financial watchdog.
financefeeds.com

OANDA lures PrimeXM’s Galin Georgiev to head product operations

FX brokerage firm OANDA has strengthened its operations with the appointment of Galin Georgiev as its newest head of product operations, effective immediately. He leaves a relatively long tenure of more than three years at Swiss-founded technology company PrimeXM, where he served as chief operating officer since 2019. During his time, he was instrumental in developing PrimeXM’s flagship platform, XCore, which offers low latency order routing and pricing engine, giving the institutions the opportunity to ‎connect to a wide range of liquidity providers.
financefeeds.com

HKEX launches international carbon marketplace for transition to Net Zero

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) has launched a new international carbon marketplace that seeks to connect capital with climate-related products and opportunities in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Asia and beyond. Going by the name of Core Climate, the carbon marketplace will allow participants to source, hold, trade, settle...
financefeeds.com

Coremont hires ex-JPMorgan Balaji Krishnamurthy as CTO

Coremont’s flagship solution, Clarion, offers comprehensive coverage across all asset classes, including rates, fixed income, credit, FX, equities, commodities and cryptocurrencies. Coremont has announced the appointment of Balaji Krishnamurthy as Chief Technology Officer of the FCA-regulated provider of front-to-back portfolio management support for hedge funds and institutional asset managers.
financefeeds.com

DappRadar Q3 report sees United States, Europe, UK taking pro-crypto initiatives

DappRadar has released its report covering the most significant behavioral trends that shaped the third quarter of 2022 of the blockchain industry. ‘Blockchain Behavior Report – Crypto Adoption On the Rise: Reddit Showing the Way?’ notes that almost 36% of all smart contracts ever published and confirmed were executed this year, despite the uncertainty of the macroeconomic landscape.

