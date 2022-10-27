FX brokerage firm OANDA has strengthened its operations with the appointment of Galin Georgiev as its newest head of product operations, effective immediately. He leaves a relatively long tenure of more than three years at Swiss-founded technology company PrimeXM, where he served as chief operating officer since 2019. During his time, he was instrumental in developing PrimeXM’s flagship platform, XCore, which offers low latency order routing and pricing engine, giving the institutions the opportunity to ‎connect to a wide range of liquidity providers.

1 DAY AGO