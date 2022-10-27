Read full article on original website
Russia's Wagner facing UK court action over Ukraine 'terrorism'
Lawyers in Britain on Tuesday took the first step towards what they said was "groundbreaking" legal action against Russia's shadowy Wagner group over allegations it has committed "terrorism" in Ukraine. Legal action "on behalf of courageous Ukrainian victims has just this second been commenced" against Wagner group and Prigozhin, he said.
Capital Wallet Wins Best Crypto Payment Solutions Provider Award at Forex Expo Dubai
Capital Wallet was recognised as the “Best Crypto Payments Solutions Provider” by the Forex Expo Awards during the popular fintech event held in October 2022. Leading provider of cryptocurrency payment solutions for merchants, traders and transactions, Capital Wallet, was recognised as the “Best Crypto Payment Solutions Provider” at the Forex Expo, held on October 19-20, 2022, at the World Trade Centre, Dubai. This is a huge win for the company, since the awards are based on votes by industry peers.
Brazil protests escalate, disrupting fuel, grain and meat industries
SAO PAULO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Demonstrators protesting Brazil's election results have disrupted fuel distribution and meat production, as well as the country's ability to send grains to port, companies and authorities said on Tuesday.
Wall St slips as jobs data dents hopes for Fed rate deceleration
NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks closed lower for a second straight session on Tuesday after data indicating that the labor market remained on solid ground dimmed hopes the Federal Reserve might have enough reason to begin reducing the size of its interest rate hikes.
How to Optimize The Costs of Data Streaming
Zero-code solutions for operating financial data are now trending in the financial world. They are cheaper than tech products from data giants like Bloomberg and Refinitiv and can be easily integrated into familiar software suites used for financial modeling or analysis. This makes no-code “add-ons” an ideal option for independent financial professionals and students.
CME’s €STR goes live to address risk in overnight money market and repo rates in Euro markets
“JP Morgan is delighted to support trading in €STR futures at CME Group. The execution strategy that allows simultaneous trading vs. SOFR futures provides the hedges we need in our cross currency and forward foreign exchange businesses”, said Nok To, Managing Director and Head of EMEA STIR Trading at JP Morgan.
ESMA announces focus on ESG, macro environment, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has revealed its enforcement priorities for this year, highlighting the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the macroeconomic environment and climate-related matters in financial and non-financial information. The annual Public Statement on European Common Enforcement Priorities by the EU’s financial markets regulator...
BaFin warns of ‘fake authority’ scam in Germany purporting to be UK FCA
“BaFin would like to make clear that the British Financial Conduct Authority does not contact consumers in Germany.”. Germany’s Federal Financial Supervisory Authority, better known by its abbreviation BaFin, has warned that retail investors are being contacted by persons purporting to work for the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the United Kingdom’s financial watchdog.
OANDA lures PrimeXM’s Galin Georgiev to head product operations
FX brokerage firm OANDA has strengthened its operations with the appointment of Galin Georgiev as its newest head of product operations, effective immediately. He leaves a relatively long tenure of more than three years at Swiss-founded technology company PrimeXM, where he served as chief operating officer since 2019. During his time, he was instrumental in developing PrimeXM’s flagship platform, XCore, which offers low latency order routing and pricing engine, giving the institutions the opportunity to connect to a wide range of liquidity providers.
HKEX launches international carbon marketplace for transition to Net Zero
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) has launched a new international carbon marketplace that seeks to connect capital with climate-related products and opportunities in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Asia and beyond. Going by the name of Core Climate, the carbon marketplace will allow participants to source, hold, trade, settle...
Coremont hires ex-JPMorgan Balaji Krishnamurthy as CTO
Coremont’s flagship solution, Clarion, offers comprehensive coverage across all asset classes, including rates, fixed income, credit, FX, equities, commodities and cryptocurrencies. Coremont has announced the appointment of Balaji Krishnamurthy as Chief Technology Officer of the FCA-regulated provider of front-to-back portfolio management support for hedge funds and institutional asset managers.
DappRadar Q3 report sees United States, Europe, UK taking pro-crypto initiatives
DappRadar has released its report covering the most significant behavioral trends that shaped the third quarter of 2022 of the blockchain industry. ‘Blockchain Behavior Report – Crypto Adoption On the Rise: Reddit Showing the Way?’ notes that almost 36% of all smart contracts ever published and confirmed were executed this year, despite the uncertainty of the macroeconomic landscape.
