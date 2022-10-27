ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake County, UT

Comments / 0

Related
Gephardt Daily

Stubborn fire continues to burn at Sugar House construction site

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. Oct. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The news doesn’t get any better with the Sugar House fire as officials Friday said demolition meant to finally douse stubborn hot spots will continue through the weekend. The fire that started Tuesday just before midnight destroyed...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Feds highlight election security, safeguards as Nov. 8 draws near

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — As federal prosecutors have been doing around the country, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Utah has identified measures for ballot security with the Nov. 8 general election. Which includes calling 911, as well as the FBI. U.S....
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy