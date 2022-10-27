Read full article on original website
Gephardt Daily
19-year-old woman critically wounded in West Valley City shooting
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Oct.30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old woman believed to have been shot in the back and shoulder while riding in a car in West Valley City Sunday morning has been upgraded from critical to stable condition at a nearby trauma unit. West Valley City...
Woods Cross police: ‘Drunk uncle’ takes car with 4-year-old niece inside, flees police at 100+ mph
WOODS CROSS, Utah, Oct. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say an intoxicated driver topped 100 mph Saturday night while fleeing officers in south Davis and Salt Lake counties with his 4-year-old niece in the car. Woods Cross police responded about 9:20 p.m. to an apartment complex on the...
Three men charged for allegedly robbing Salt Lake City mail carrier, stealing ‘arrow key’
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Three young men have been charged on suspicion of robbing a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier in Salt Lake City. Charged in the federal case are Nathan Suaste, 19, of West Valley City, and Exodus Matua and Lorenzo Saavedra, both 18 and from Saratoga Springs.
Bountiful police ask for help identifying suspects in recent residential burglary
BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Oct. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in a recent residential burglary in Bountiful. The Bountiful City Police Department on Friday tweeted a photo of one suspect from a surveillance camera at a gas station where she used a credit card.
Update: 1 dead following police incident that closed streets near Midvale elementary school
MIDVALE, Utah, Oct.28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say one man is dead following an overnight incident in Midvale that closed streets and kept schoolchildren home Friday morning. The incident began just before 10 p.m. Thursday when police were informed of a suicidal man with a handgun sitting in...
Update: Fire officials lift evacuation orders, allow residents near burned Sugar House building to return home
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Residents who live near a Sugar House apartment building destroyed in a fire Tuesday night were allowed to return home Sunday. Salt Lake City fire officials lifted the evacuation orders Sunday afternoon for residents of the VUE and Sugarmont...
More firefighters called to scene of Sugar House apartment blaze, burning since Tuesday
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — More crews were called to the scene of the Sugar House apartment fire Saturday morning. “Additional firefighting resources being sent to the scene to help mitigate flare ups and smoke from debris,” says a tweet issued at 11:20 a.m. by the Salt Lake City Fire Department.
Stubborn fire continues to burn at Sugar House construction site
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. Oct. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The news doesn’t get any better with the Sugar House fire as officials Friday said demolition meant to finally douse stubborn hot spots will continue through the weekend. The fire that started Tuesday just before midnight destroyed...
Feds highlight election security, safeguards as Nov. 8 draws near
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — As federal prosecutors have been doing around the country, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Utah has identified measures for ballot security with the Nov. 8 general election. Which includes calling 911, as well as the FBI. U.S....
