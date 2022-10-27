TC Latin America Partners expands its operations to the Dominican Republic

NEW YORK & SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022--

TC Latin America Partners (“TC”), the institutional alternative investment manager, is expanding its presence to the Dominican Republic.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005871/en/

TC Latin America Partners corporate team in Dominican Republic. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Dominican subsidiary, TC Latin America Partners, Sociedad Administradora de Fondos de Inversión (Investment Fund Management Company – TC AFI ) is a registered investment manager supervised by the Dominican SIMV, the local securities market regulator, and will be headed by Luis A. Santana, a partner at TC. Luis has an extensive track record in alternative investments in Latin America and the U.S. TC AFI will leverage TC’s multi-disciplinary regional team and institutional processes as one of its differentiating factors.

Since 2012, TC Latin America Partners has invested US$730 million in Colombia, Peru, Mexico, and Chile. The firm has developed a thematic approach to investing focused on risk-management and capital preservation, which has allowed it to navigate market cycles across its target geographies.

“We are very excited about the launch of TC AFI in the Dominican Republic, with the mission of channeling the country’s institutional capital towards a sector of the Dominican economy that we consider to be an engine of development. We believe that our thematic strategy and regional experience will give us a competitive advantage in the local market,” said Gregorio Schneider, co-founder of TC.

TC AFI obtained an operating license from the Dominican Republic’s Securities Superintendency in June. The firm’s investment strategy will be focused on developing affordable housing, industrial, and healthcare assets, as well as digital infrastructure.

“Our aim is to replicate some of the strategies where we have been successful in other Latin American countries; in the affordable housing sector, for example, we have invested US$125 million in 17 projects, resulting in affordable homes for around 32,700 families in the region. In addition, some of our projects have obtained the EDGE certification for sustainable development, a standard we will seek to implement across the portfolio managed by TC AFI,” added Luis A. Santana.

ABOUT TC LATIN AMERICA PARTNERS

Institutional real estate investment manager focused on acquisitions and development of commercial, industrial, residential, healthcare, and digital real estate assets in Latin America. Founded in 2012, the company is registered as an investment adviser with the SEC in the United States and has offices in New York, Bogotá, Lima, Mexico City and Santo Domingo.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005871/en/

CONTACT: Jeimy De Los Santos

Contenido@labya.com

LABYA | Strategic Consulting

KEYWORD: NEW YORK CARIBBEAN UNITED STATES DOMINICAN REPUBLIC NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE

SOURCE: TC Investment Partners

PUB: 10/27/2022 04:02 PM/DISC: 10/27/2022 04:02 PM