High Point, NC

HPCA announces plan for new gym

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
High Point Enterprise
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A01e5_0ip8MUS100
High Point Christian Academy will start construction on a new gym, shown in this rendering, sometime next spring, the school announced Thursday. SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — High Point Christian Academy will build a new gym on its campus, the school announced Thursday.

The groundbreaking for the 16,800-square-foot building will occur in the spring, and construction is expected to be complete in the summer of 2024, the announcement by Head of School Keith Curlee said.

The Greensboro Day School soccer team will have a game with Calvary Day School on October 29, 2022, 12:45:00.
