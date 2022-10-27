Read full article on original website
Ghost Stories In The Park To Be Told At Richwood Shelter House Saturday
RICHWOOD – Should you be an aficionado of spooky and scary stories that keep you up at night, Richwood is planning an event that is right up your alley. Ghost Stories in the Park at the Richwood Shelter House will be starting at about 6 p.m. Saturday, where guest readers and just plain ol’ folks who know a spine-tingling tale or two will be reciting those same stories to those who gather at the Shelter House, hoping that maybe one of the tales will have you looking under the bed at night before going to sleep.
Licking County Christmas tree farm reopens after fire earlier this year
GRANVILLE, Ohio — After a fire damaged two greenhouses at Timbuck Farms in Licking County earlier this year, the owner, Jim Gibson, is ready to welcome crowds back to the farm. "Back on March 15 I got a phone call that the building was on fire, it definitely was...
This Bright And Bubbly Cat Cafe Is A Great Place To Forget Your Worries
Have you ever walked into a place and just felt immediately happy? Because that’s totally the feeling you’ll get when you walk into Kitty Bubble Cafe. Serving a duel purpose as both an extremely cute place to grab a drink and a shelter for adoptable cats, Kitty Bubble is a unique experience here in Columbus.
What’s the trick-or-treat forecast for Columbus and central Ohio?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Trick-or-treaters will need to include an umbrella or rain gear with their costumes on Halloween. This should come as no surprise since trick-or-treat weather conditions have been generally wet in recent years. The rain should fall as light off-and-on showers throughout the day on Monday and linger through the early evening […]
Franklin County Dog Shelter hosts reverse trick-or-treat
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Dog Shelter provided a reverse trick-or-treat Thursday night for the dogs and local kids. During the event, the kids were able to give the dogs some attention and a treat. In return, they got a treat of their own. The event was...
Timbuk Farms to run Christmas tree operation months after devastating fire
GRANVILLE, Ohio — Seven months ago, several explosions set off a large fire that ripped through central Ohio's largest Christmas tree farm. Now, Timbuk Farms in Licking County is ready to reopen and help bring holiday cheer to families. The March 15 fire destroyed several buildings, offices and damaged...
After kitchen fire, Buxton Inn to reopen hotel by Thanksgiving
GRANVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A restaurant and hotel devastated by a fire earlier this week plans to reopen for hotel guests by Thanksgiving. After a fire started in the kitchen of Buxton Inn Tuesday morning, manager Jennifer Valenzuela said the business hopes to open the hotel side of the building within the next month. She […]
Couple renovate Grove City house into a multi-generational home
As lifelong Grove City residents, Sarah and Zak O’Day were already part of the city’s history when they moved into a house that had plenty of its own history. The couple recently made the decision to renovate Sarah’s grandparents’ house within the city limits. “It was...
Movie to be filmed in Lima
LIMA — Matthew Sanders is making a movie in Lima. He has been writing for about five years. He has written screenplays, filmed some documentaries and published some books. Film making is his secret love. “We are looking for inspired actors and actresses to come out and be a...
Macedonian Orthodox Cathedral of the Dormition of the Virgin Mary, Reynoldsburg, Ohio
This beautiful Greek Orthodox Cathedral was constructed in 2006 after the local parish community had purchased 17 acres in Reynoldsburg, on the near east side of Columbus, Ohio in 2003. The history of the parishes is just fascinating, and somewhat hard to follow. Strongly recommend that if you are interested,...
Pickaway County – North Court Underpass will Stay Open Until Spring
Pickaway – North Court street was closed for almost a year cutting off Circleville to well-used access to US-23 since October of 2021, that access will last but it will reclose again. The Norfolk Southern railroad project has had some issues according to the Pickaway Engineer department and delays...
The Pit BBQ, Mr. Hummus, Cheesecake Girl among Bubbly Hall’s opening lineup
NEW ALBANY, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A New Albany-area food hall expects to be open in mid-December. Bubbly Hall, a 15,000-square-foot newly built center that’s been in the works for more than a year, has set Dec. 14 as its grand opening date, though the space expects to have some soft opening hours in […]
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Columbus Area
Photo by Jennifer_Sharp from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Columbus, you should check out these local joints. If you're in need of bread, you should check out the wonderful handcrafted small-batch bread at this bakery. Their bread is made without any preservatives or chemical additives. Customers love their garlic and rosemary focaccia (which is also vegan); rustic French, which has a flavorful dark crust on the outside while being open and airy on the inside; and house bread, a white bread that makes for great sandwiches and toast.
Man injured after four people shot at near northeast Columbus gas station
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 21-year-old man is in the hospital after a shooting overnight Sunday at a gas station in northeast Columbus, according to Columbus police. Police say that at 3:50 a.m., four men between the ages of 18 and 21 were in a vehicle driving near a Sheetz’s store and gas station at […]
Hayes Thespians Staging Almost, Maine Tonight And Tomorrow
There’s nothing like a good play done by a good cast. That’s what is in store tonight and tomorrow as the Delaware Hayes Thespian Troupe stages Almost, Maine, a collection of nine short plays that explore love and loss in a mythical, remote almost-town called Almost, Maine. The...
4 places to grab lunch for $10 or less in Columbus
If you're trying to find a place to eat a nice, cheap lunch, we've got you covered. Here are four tasty options for $10 or less:Tommy's DinerOn the menu: A Columbus staple since 1989, Tommy's serves a robust all-day breakfast menu along with sandwiches, gyros and burgers.Cost: Bacon or ham-and-cheese omelet ($9), roast beef, roasted turkey, and chicken breast entree ($10), club sandwich ($9.75), gyro ($9), angus burger ($9) or an old-fashioned burger ($6.75).Address: 914 W. Broad St.Hours: 6:30am-2:30pm daily. Photo courtesy of Tommy's DinerAracri PizzeriaOn the menu: Besides pizza, Aracri serves pasta dishes, subs, salads and stuffed pastries. Cost:...
The iconic Columbus-style pizza originated in 1934 in Ohio’s capital city
October is National Pizza Month. Raise your hand if you knew that. Okay, okay, liars, hands down. Like its random origin suggests, this observation was a marketing ploy, in this case launching in October 1984 along with the new Pizza Today magazine via publisher and pizzeria owner, Gerry Durnell. Durnell dubbed the eerie month pizza month because that’s when the first issue of his magazine debuted.
3 Unique Restaurants in Ohio Have Been Ranked Among the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Only In Your State website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some unique new restaurants to try in Ohio, you've come to the right place.
For a second night in a row a Lima home was struck by gunfire
Lima, OH (WLIO) - For the second time in two days, the Lima Police are investigating a shots fired into a home call. Officers responded to the 2100 block of Lakewood Avenue around 9:25 pm on Thursday for reports of shots being fired. They found a home was struck and they believe the suspect took off towards Spencerville Road.
Police searching for suspects in Sunday morning shooting in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police are searching for suspects involved in a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in east Columbus. Three people were driving near the 1400 block of North Cassady Avenue around 3:50 a.m. when their car was hit by gunfire coming from the parking lot of a local business, police said.
