SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Bill Engvall can do it all. He’s done comedy, hosting, producing, acting and even a little bit of dancing ⁠— you name it. Right now he’s on tour with his comedy show and awaiting the birth of his second grandchild. He told us on the Daily Dish, that he is planning on retiring later this year. His last show will be right here in Utah at the Eccles Theater on New Year’s Eve at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO