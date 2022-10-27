Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ABC 4
Where you can see the hilarious Bill Engvall in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Bill Engvall can do it all. He’s done comedy, hosting, producing, acting and even a little bit of dancing — you name it. Right now he’s on tour with his comedy show and awaiting the birth of his second grandchild. He told us on the Daily Dish, that he is planning on retiring later this year. His last show will be right here in Utah at the Eccles Theater on New Year’s Eve at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.
ABC 4
Get Ready To Scream!
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Good Morning Utah invites you to wake up to horrifying fun as GMU kicks off Halloween at one of Utah’s most frightening Halloween attractions – Fear Factory in Salt Lake City. It’s nationally ranked as one of the best haunted attractions in America.
Unique, fun dessert franchise expanding to Utah with grand opening and give away
A dessert franchise offering a creative, fun and “fantastical” donut and ice cream experience has announced its expansion to Utah.
ABC 4
Get out your Halloween costumes for a monster mash
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Are you looking for a fun way to celebrate Halloween and support a good cause? You can head to the Pierpont Place on Friday, October 28th, for the Monster Mash Costume Party a fundraiser with all proceeds going Huntsman Cancer Institute and Neuroendocrine Tumor Cancer Research.
ABC 4
Utah’s freshest fruits in a jaw-dropping barn!
Tara Wall, owner and manager of Wall Brothers the Barn completely inspired us during her interview today! This busy farmer, real estate mogul, and busy mama shares her farm story, her family’s farm to table process, and the importance of supporting local. Her Spanish Fork barn is absolutely stunning, one look at the images on Instagram and you’ll want to plan your visit.
ksl.com
Utah twins serve up the 'happy' at this McDonald's for 40 years
SALT LAKE CITY — Much has changed over the years in the Salt Lake Valley, but one thing remains the same. Twin sisters Ellen and Elaine Hamilton are still greeting customers at the 3300 S. Main Street McDonald's — a job they've enjoyed together for 40 years. The...
Wasatch Plants: Big Sagebrush (Artemisia tridentata Nutt.)
WASATCH MOUNTAINS, Utah – Big Sagebrush (Artemisia tridentata Nutt.) is an evergreen shrub native to Utah. The plant produces two crops of leaves each year; the spring leaves replace the […]
kslnewsradio.com
BYU Fans – Please Don’t Boo Your Team
PROVO, Utah — My youngest son had the privilege of attending three BYU football games this year, thanks to a kind and generous friend of his and his family. Aiden’s first game in a college stadium was the BYU v Baylor game this year. He had never experienced that kind of sport-induced joy before. He talked about it for days.
ABC 4
Little “monsters” to gather for a fun evening of trick or treating in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Little monsters and ghouls, princesses and super heroes alike, will be gathering Friday, October 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Regional Athletic Complex (RAC), 2280 North Rose Park Lane, for Salt Lake City’s Annual Monster Block Party. This is a new location for this annual Halloween family-friendly event.
A calm and mild spooky season weekend
Seasonal temperatures with less cloud cover heading into a mild Halloween - but storm brewing for mid-week.
4 Great Steakhouses in Utah
If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised by both travellers and local people alike.
Awful Announcing
Utah under fire for not telling FS1 broadcast QB Cam Rising wouldn’t play
There’s often a cat-and-mouse game between coaches and “the media” when it comes to revealing information on injuries and starters. But that’s supposed to be lessened when it comes to game broadcasts. The general setup is that those broadcasts are supposed to be given as much information as possible, including in production meetings during the week and then on gameday itself. But that didn’t happen with FS1’s Utah-Washington State broadcast Thursday night.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised for their burgers by both local people and travellers alike.
Halloween weekend is a treat, no tricks here
Halloween weekend is upon us in Utah, and the forecast brings a gradual warming trend and dry conditions.
ksl.com
7 of Utah's all-time weirdest weather events
This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. No one ever thought a tornado would wreak havoc on Salt Lake City. Summer campers never predicted they'd be shivering from snowfall. And you'd never guess that one little Utah town was the site of the costliest landslide in U.S. history. But...
Utah College Students Would Rather Drink A Cup Of Oil Over Coffee & TikTok Is Confused AF
A man-on-the-street-style interview has gone viral on TikTok because it's making people realize that Mormons can't drink coffee. Comedian Daniel Spencer (@danbanbam) recently took to the campus of Bingham Young University in Provo, UT to ask attendees one burning hypothetical question: Would you rather drink a cup of cooking oil or a cup of joe?
Halloween Can Be Celebrated at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City, Utah
People in Utah can attend the festivities and craft fair. Utah State Fairpark Sign(Image is author's) The Utah State Fairpark is a place where various events are held throughout the year. Many people enjoy the area where they meet with friends and neighbors.
One pylon dive followed by one inadvertent dive in front of Utah coach Kyle Whittingham
Timpview running back goes Beast Mode into the end zone, then banana-peel mode in front of the longest-tenured Pac-12 coach
BYU Newsnet
Maeser Building rests on what was once a graveyard, record says
The plot of land where the Maeser Building now rests was a graveyard before BYU was established. Brigham Young led members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Utah in 1847, then established Brigham Young Academy and appointed Karl G. Maeser as the school’s second principal in 1876, according to BYU’s website. The Maeser Building was built in 1911 and is the oldest building on campus, the webpage also says.
ksl.com
Husband, father of 4 killed in Sandy road rage confrontation
SANDY — A husband and father of four was shot and killed during a road rage confrontation in Sandy on Wednesday. On Thursday, police confirmed that Chris Mortensen, 42, of Pleasant Grove, was the victim in the deadly confrontation. "We are devastated to lose a dedicated husband and father,...
Comments / 0