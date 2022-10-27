ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Where you can see the hilarious Bill Engvall in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Bill Engvall can do it all. He’s done comedy, hosting, producing, acting and even a little bit of dancing ⁠— you name it. Right now he’s on tour with his comedy show and awaiting the birth of his second grandchild. He told us on the Daily Dish, that he is planning on retiring later this year. His last show will be right here in Utah at the Eccles Theater on New Year’s Eve at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.
UTAH STATE
Get Ready To Scream!

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Good Morning Utah invites you to wake up to horrifying fun as GMU kicks off Halloween at one of Utah’s most frightening Halloween attractions – Fear Factory in Salt Lake City. It’s nationally ranked as one of the best haunted attractions in America.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Get out your Halloween costumes for a monster mash

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – Are you looking for a fun way to celebrate Halloween and support a good cause? You can head to the Pierpont Place on Friday, October 28th, for the Monster Mash Costume Party a fundraiser with all proceeds going Huntsman Cancer Institute and Neuroendocrine Tumor Cancer Research.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Utah’s freshest fruits in a jaw-dropping barn!

Tara Wall, owner and manager of Wall Brothers the Barn completely inspired us during her interview today! This busy farmer, real estate mogul, and busy mama shares her farm story, her family’s farm to table process, and the importance of supporting local. Her Spanish Fork barn is absolutely stunning, one look at the images on Instagram and you’ll want to plan your visit.
SPANISH FORK, UT
BYU Fans – Please Don’t Boo Your Team

PROVO, Utah — My youngest son had the privilege of attending three BYU football games this year, thanks to a kind and generous friend of his and his family. Aiden’s first game in a college stadium was the BYU v Baylor game this year. He had never experienced that kind of sport-induced joy before. He talked about it for days.
PROVO, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Utah

If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Utah that are highly praised by both travellers and local people alike.
UTAH STATE
Utah under fire for not telling FS1 broadcast QB Cam Rising wouldn’t play

There’s often a cat-and-mouse game between coaches and “the media” when it comes to revealing information on injuries and starters. But that’s supposed to be lessened when it comes to game broadcasts. The general setup is that those broadcasts are supposed to be given as much information as possible, including in production meetings during the week and then on gameday itself. But that didn’t happen with FS1’s Utah-Washington State broadcast Thursday night.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised for their burgers by both local people and travellers alike.
UTAH STATE
7 of Utah's all-time weirdest weather events

This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. No one ever thought a tornado would wreak havoc on Salt Lake City. Summer campers never predicted they'd be shivering from snowfall. And you'd never guess that one little Utah town was the site of the costliest landslide in U.S. history. But...
UTAH STATE
Maeser Building rests on what was once a graveyard, record says

The plot of land where the Maeser Building now rests was a graveyard before BYU was established. Brigham Young led members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Utah in 1847, then established Brigham Young Academy and appointed Karl G. Maeser as the school’s second principal in 1876, according to BYU’s website. The Maeser Building was built in 1911 and is the oldest building on campus, the webpage also says.
PROVO, UT
Husband, father of 4 killed in Sandy road rage confrontation

SANDY — A husband and father of four was shot and killed during a road rage confrontation in Sandy on Wednesday. On Thursday, police confirmed that Chris Mortensen, 42, of Pleasant Grove, was the victim in the deadly confrontation. "We are devastated to lose a dedicated husband and father,...
SANDY, UT

