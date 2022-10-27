In a national assessment of learning, Vermont student performance in math and reading was about average compared to the nation but continued a downward trend the state has seen on national standardized tests since before COVID-19. The Nation's Report Card, which evaluates how the nation and individual states are performing in key subject areas, was released earlier this week. Vermont students predictably performed below 2019 levels — the last time the test was administered — in...

VERMONT STATE ・ 13 MINUTES AGO