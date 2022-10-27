Allegations are being made on each side of a hotly-contested sheriff's race.Photo Credit: My Price County / My Northern Wisconsin. Incumbent sheriff, Brian Schmidt, of Prentice, has filed a lawsuit against registered write-in, John Brylski, of Phillips. While John Brylski is not on the ballot, he is a registered write-in, and he is running for the position currently held by Brian Schmidt, which is the role of the Price County Sheriff. Brian Schmidt is running for re-election to this position.

PRICE COUNTY, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO