wxpr.org
Natural Resources Board approves 56,000 acre conservation easement in the Northwoods
The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board wants more clarity on access and signage as it goes ahead with a 56,000 acre forest conservation easement in the Northwoods. Much of the easement would cover land in eastern Oneida County, with portions in Langlade County and Forest County as well. DNR Real Estate...
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED 2 WEEKS AGO: Man Attempted to Kill 3 Forest County Sheriff Deputies | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #49
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 300 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 47 child rapists. Robert Jacobson was one of them. His release was discretionary. 49th in the...
Lawsuit filed in Price County Sheriff's race - Developing story
Allegations are being made on each side of a hotly-contested sheriff's race.Photo Credit: My Price County / My Northern Wisconsin. Incumbent sheriff, Brian Schmidt, of Prentice, has filed a lawsuit against registered write-in, John Brylski, of Phillips. While John Brylski is not on the ballot, he is a registered write-in, and he is running for the position currently held by Brian Schmidt, which is the role of the Price County Sheriff. Brian Schmidt is running for re-election to this position.
Libel and police misconduct allegations abound in sheriff's race
Allegations are being made on each side of a hotly-contested sheriff's race in Price County, Wisconsin.Photo Credit: My Price County / My Northern Wisconsin. This article has been updated. If you have already seen this article, please scroll down to "Update - 10/28/22" to read the responses from incumbent candidate Sheriff Brian Schmidt and write-in candidate Mr. John Brylski. You can also access the official complaint.
WSAW
Athens and Witt-Birn volleyball, Rhinelander soccer punch tickets to state
AUBURNDALE, Wis. (WSAW) - Seven area teams in volleyball and boys soccer had the ultimate goal of state in mind Saturday, playing in sectional finals. At day’s end, three teams would be celebrating a state berth. In volleyball, Wittenberg-Birnamwood faced off against Edgar, playing in Auburndale. A back-and-forth five-set...
