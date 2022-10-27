ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lac Du Flambeau, WI

Comments / 0

Related
My Northern Wisconsin

Lawsuit filed in Price County Sheriff's race - Developing story

Allegations are being made on each side of a hotly-contested sheriff's race.Photo Credit: My Price County / My Northern Wisconsin. Incumbent sheriff, Brian Schmidt, of Prentice, has filed a lawsuit against registered write-in, John Brylski, of Phillips. While John Brylski is not on the ballot, he is a registered write-in, and he is running for the position currently held by Brian Schmidt, which is the role of the Price County Sheriff. Brian Schmidt is running for re-election to this position.
PRICE COUNTY, WI
My Northern Wisconsin

Libel and police misconduct allegations abound in sheriff's race

Allegations are being made on each side of a hotly-contested sheriff's race in Price County, Wisconsin.Photo Credit: My Price County / My Northern Wisconsin. This article has been updated. If you have already seen this article, please scroll down to "Update - 10/28/22" to read the responses from incumbent candidate Sheriff Brian Schmidt and write-in candidate Mr. John Brylski. You can also access the official complaint.
PRICE COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Athens and Witt-Birn volleyball, Rhinelander soccer punch tickets to state

AUBURNDALE, Wis. (WSAW) - Seven area teams in volleyball and boys soccer had the ultimate goal of state in mind Saturday, playing in sectional finals. At day’s end, three teams would be celebrating a state berth. In volleyball, Wittenberg-Birnamwood faced off against Edgar, playing in Auburndale. A back-and-forth five-set...
ATHENS, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy