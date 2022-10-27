Read full article on original website
Annexation, 350 townhomes up for approval in Heber
Heber City could grow by 60 acres and more than 300 new homes if the city council approves a development request this week. A housing development along a stretch of Highway 40 near downtown Heber - and more than 300 new homes to boot - is up for final approval this week.
Park City becomes first in country to regulate co-owned homes
On Thursday, Park City became the first city in the country to legally define co-ownership of homes and regulate its use. The Park City Council voted unanimously to approve an ordinance that regulates fractional ownership of homes. That follows months of debate and community input about the impact of heavily-used vacation homes on residential neighborhoods.
Park City Council to review Kimball Arts Festival contract, “fractional ownership”
The Park City Council meets Thursday and could approve plans for a winter Transit to Trails program in Bonanza Flat, among other items. The program would be similar to the transit service the city offers to hikers and bikers during the summer, shuttling them up to Bonanza Flat, which was preserved in 2017.
Midvale’s Main Street gets a new look from local artists
MIDVALE, Utah — Local artists partnered with the Redevelopment Agency of Midvale and the Salt Lake County Health Department to bring art to Midvale’s Main Street. On Oct. 29 from noon until 5 p.m., local youth participated in painting, trick-or-treating and other activities. Artists pained five crosswalk pieces of art that youth pained inside of.
Asking for $10.25 Million, This Striking Home in Holladay just Completed A Perfect Renovation with A Combination of Chic Modernity and Classic Beauty
2227 E 5340 S, Holladay, Utah is a recently remodeled estate in prestigious Holladay neighborhood comes with a combination of chic modernity and warm, classic beauty that strikes the perfect balance between form and function. This Home in Holladay offers 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 11,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2227 E 5340 S, please contact Meredith Sinclair (Phone: 801-485-3151) at Windermere Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
Snyderville Basin Planning Commission delays decision on Wasatch Crest; wants more public input
In a 4-3 vote, the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission postponed a decision on the Wasatch Crest addiction treatment facility in Highland Flats. The planning commission could have approved or denied the facility at its meeting Tuesday night, but decided to wait until more residents have offered input. But the vote...
Businesses enter third day of closure following Sugar House fire
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Some residents remain evacuated and businesses remain closed days after a major construction fire in Sugar House Tuesday night. Crews have been working on demolition and a few businesses on Highland like Standard Optical and Ramen Legend were given the okay to reopen by Salt Lake Fire Friday morning.
What will happen to the popular State Street taco cart during Sears building redevelopment?
SALT LAKE CITY — Tacos Don Rafa has been a steady fixture on the corner of State Street and 800 South for a quarter of a century. The downtown staple outlasted its former neighbor, Sears, as well as some competing taco carts. It survived the 2008 recession, a pandemic and even an attempt from a neighboring restaurant chain to remove it — but will it make it through redevelopment of the former Sears building? Owner Jesus Rosas Alcanta says there’s no doubt.
Timeline calls for another year to complete UDOT I-80 Salt Lake East project
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A section of I-80 in Sugar House was closed until 9 a.m. Saturday morning. I-80 between 700 East and Foothill Drive will be closed so the Utah Department of Transportation can do work on their multi-year project in the area. The $146.5 million project...
City, county governments meet over Heber Valley Airport
Local governments in Wasatch County will meet Wednesday for the first time since Midway and the county proposed funding the local airport. The discussion of how to manage the Heber Valley Airport continues in a Wasatch County interlocal meeting Wednesday. Following a vote by the Heber City Council last week...
Snyderville Basin Planning Commission could vote on treatment facility Tuesday
The proposed Wasatch Crest treatment facility on Highland Dr. could get a final decision from the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission Tuesday. The commission delayed a vote on the facility at its last meeting, after county officials requested time to analyze local development laws. In question specifically was a piece of...
Main Street to close at 2 p.m. Monday for Halloween
The annual Howl-O-Ween on Main Street, hosted by the Historic Park City Alliance, returns on Monday from 3-6. Main Street and Heber Avenue will close to vehicles from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday. Swede Alley will be one-way northbound during the same timeframe. Halloween on Main has historically drawn...
Green business program hosts lunch next week in Park City
Park City’s new green business program is committed to business sustainability. It’s part of the Park City’s Chamber sustainable tourism work. A luncheon next week is designed to engage Park City business owners on ways to become greener and possibly save money and energy usage. The first...
Sugar House apartment fire update: Neighboring business sued construction company prior to fire
According to the Salt Lake City Fire Department, the building now destroyed by a fire was being handled by Keir Construction, which is currently being sued by one of the neighboring businesses.
Crews continue to fight Sugar House fire, more than three days after ignited
Fire crews continued to control flare-ups at an apartment complex under construction in Sugar House Saturday, more than three days after a massive fire ignited.
Businesses forced to move to make way for Bangerter interchange
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Several business in South Jordan are being forced to move out in order to make way for a major Utah Department of Transportation project. It’s happening at the intersection of 9800 South and Bangerter Highway. That’s where UDOT is planning to turn the stop light intersection into a freeway-style interchange with on and off ramps.
Firefighters called back out to site of massive Sugar House fire after multiple flare-ups
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Firefighters have been called back out to the Sugar House construction site to combat flare-ups that broke out four days after a massive fire destroyed the complex building built. Officials with the Salt Lake City Fire Department said crews were called back out to...
Sugar House apartment building evacuated as nearby construction site burns
SALT LAKE CITY — Hundreds of people were evacuated overnight after a four-alarm fire in Sugar House. The blaze broke out at a construction site near 1040 East and 2200 South in Sugar House. The fire began Tuesday night around 11 p.m. Residents who were evacuated were offered shelter...
Heads up: UDOT to begin enforcing carpool lane rules on new I-15 express lanes
RIVERDALE — Traveling along new northbound and southbound express lanes of I-15 will soon cost you if you're driving alone. The Utah Department of Transportation will begin tolling for recently added lanes from Layton Parkway to Riverdale Road beginning Monday, agency officials say. That means motorists must have an Express Pass or Clean Vehicle Pass to drive in the lanes unless there are multiple occupants in the vehicle. Buses, motorcycles and emergency vehicles can use the lanes without a pass.
Wasatch Plants: Big Sagebrush (Artemisia tridentata Nutt.)
WASATCH MOUNTAINS, Utah – Big Sagebrush (Artemisia tridentata Nutt.) is an evergreen shrub native to Utah. The plant produces two crops of leaves each year; the spring leaves replace the […]
