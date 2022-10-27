ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

KPCW

Annexation, 350 townhomes up for approval in Heber

Heber City could grow by 60 acres and more than 300 new homes if the city council approves a development request this week. A housing development along a stretch of Highway 40 near downtown Heber - and more than 300 new homes to boot - is up for final approval this week.
HEBER CITY, UT
KPCW

Park City becomes first in country to regulate co-owned homes

On Thursday, Park City became the first city in the country to legally define co-ownership of homes and regulate its use. The Park City Council voted unanimously to approve an ordinance that regulates fractional ownership of homes. That follows months of debate and community input about the impact of heavily-used vacation homes on residential neighborhoods.
PARK CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Midvale’s Main Street gets a new look from local artists

MIDVALE, Utah — Local artists partnered with the Redevelopment Agency of Midvale and the Salt Lake County Health Department to bring art to Midvale’s Main Street. On Oct. 29 from noon until 5 p.m., local youth participated in painting, trick-or-treating and other activities. Artists pained five crosswalk pieces of art that youth pained inside of.
MIDVALE, UT
luxury-houses.net

Asking for $10.25 Million, This Striking Home in Holladay just Completed A Perfect Renovation with A Combination of Chic Modernity and Classic Beauty

2227 E 5340 S, Holladay, Utah is a recently remodeled estate in prestigious Holladay neighborhood comes with a combination of chic modernity and warm, classic beauty that strikes the perfect balance between form and function. This Home in Holladay offers 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 11,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 2227 E 5340 S, please contact Meredith Sinclair (Phone: 801-485-3151) at Windermere Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
HOLLADAY, UT
kjzz.com

Businesses enter third day of closure following Sugar House fire

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Some residents remain evacuated and businesses remain closed days after a major construction fire in Sugar House Tuesday night. Crews have been working on demolition and a few businesses on Highland like Standard Optical and Ramen Legend were given the okay to reopen by Salt Lake Fire Friday morning.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

What will happen to the popular State Street taco cart during Sears building redevelopment?

SALT LAKE CITY — Tacos Don Rafa has been a steady fixture on the corner of State Street and 800 South for a quarter of a century. The downtown staple outlasted its former neighbor, Sears, as well as some competing taco carts. It survived the 2008 recession, a pandemic and even an attempt from a neighboring restaurant chain to remove it — but will it make it through redevelopment of the former Sears building? Owner Jesus Rosas Alcanta says there’s no doubt.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KPCW

City, county governments meet over Heber Valley Airport

Local governments in Wasatch County will meet Wednesday for the first time since Midway and the county proposed funding the local airport. The discussion of how to manage the Heber Valley Airport continues in a Wasatch County interlocal meeting Wednesday. Following a vote by the Heber City Council last week...
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Main Street to close at 2 p.m. Monday for Halloween

The annual Howl-O-Ween on Main Street, hosted by the Historic Park City Alliance, returns on Monday from 3-6. Main Street and Heber Avenue will close to vehicles from 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday. Swede Alley will be one-way northbound during the same timeframe. Halloween on Main has historically drawn...
KPCW

Green business program hosts lunch next week in Park City

Park City’s new green business program is committed to business sustainability. It’s part of the Park City’s Chamber sustainable tourism work. A luncheon next week is designed to engage Park City business owners on ways to become greener and possibly save money and energy usage. The first...
PARK CITY, UT
KSLTV

Businesses forced to move to make way for Bangerter interchange

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Several business in South Jordan are being forced to move out in order to make way for a major Utah Department of Transportation project. It’s happening at the intersection of 9800 South and Bangerter Highway. That’s where UDOT is planning to turn the stop light intersection into a freeway-style interchange with on and off ramps.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
ksl.com

Heads up: UDOT to begin enforcing carpool lane rules on new I-15 express lanes

RIVERDALE — Traveling along new northbound and southbound express lanes of I-15 will soon cost you if you're driving alone. The Utah Department of Transportation will begin tolling for recently added lanes from Layton Parkway to Riverdale Road beginning Monday, agency officials say. That means motorists must have an Express Pass or Clean Vehicle Pass to drive in the lanes unless there are multiple occupants in the vehicle. Buses, motorcycles and emergency vehicles can use the lanes without a pass.
RIVERDALE, UT
KPCW

KPCW

