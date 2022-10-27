Read full article on original website
Related
WTRF
West Virginia student, who never spoke, now telling news camera how a teacher changed her life
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — A teacher for over two decades in Marshall County, is being recognized for the first time! For October’s Golden Apple Awards, one student is finally putting into words the impact this teacher has made on her life. Mrs. Valerie Yarnell was surprised in Moundsville...
WTRF
Dog Halloween Costume Contest Raises Money for Belmont County Dog Park
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Dogs of all kinds, big and small, dressed up as their favorite characters, creepy crawlies, and cuisines. This is all part of Belmont County Sheriff David Lucas’s idea to add a dog park to Belmont County. He says that the total cost to...
WTRF
Ohio County Health Dept. offers needle and drug take back service
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Drug Take Back days serve a positive purpose in getting leftover dangerous prescription drugs out of circulation. But those drug take back days often have limitations like no needles or liquids allowed. On the other hand, the Ohio County Health Department will accept any...
Hancock County Halloween for the Hounds in its tenth year
WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) Halloween for the Hounds is in its tenth year in Hancock County. Every year schools in the county participate in the event by dressing up in their Halloween costumes for charity. All proceeds raised goes toward the Hancock County Animal Shelter. In the ten years they have been doing it they have […]
WTRF
Christmas at the Highlands has record-setting attendance
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Another event that is looking ahead into the holiday season is Christmas at the Highlands. Over its weekend run, they saw nearly 5,000 visitors and are expecting another 1,200 more for their closing day on Sunday, October 30th from 10 to 3. Event organizer Kevin...
WTRF
Halloween warning: rainbow fentanyl is real and it’s right here in the Mountain State
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ghosts and goblins aren’t the scariest thing about Halloween….it’s what could be in YOUR child’s treat bags. It’s a deadly drug that looks JUST like candy. Rainbow fentanyl is real and it’s right here in the Mountain State. Every...
WTRF
Witness two chefs in culinary combat and help two Wheeling charities at the same time
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) If you want to have an excellent meal prepared by chefs, compete to win prizes and have an evening of fun and entertainment, mark your calendar for Saturday, Nov. 19. The first-ever event will be called “Nail City Chefs” and will be a fundraiser for Wheeling...
Nutter Fort begins restoring public basketball court
The town of Nutter Fort posted an update on one of its most recent projects: a new basketball court.
New Morgantown recovery center opens its doors
"Wise Path Recovery Center" held a ribbon cutting ceremony at its new Morgantown location on Thursday.
West Liberty University responds after police warn of fentanyl on campus
West Liberty University has responded after West Liberty University Campus Police issued a warning that pressed fentanyl pills that allegedly look like Percocet may arrive on campus. ”In an effort to keep West Liberty University students and the campus community safe, West Liberty University Campus Police sent an email to campus on Oct. 29 with […]
Excitement for Christmas parade grows as holidays near
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Anticipation is running high in Wheeling as the city gears up for The Main Street Bank Fantasy In Lights Parade. This year’s parade is set for Friday, November 18th which means it will be here before you know it. Event chair Bill Bryson says there will be a little more than […]
911 outage in West Virginia: What number to call
If you can't reach 911, here are numbers to call in north central West Virginia.
WDTV
Shots fired overnight in Morgantown
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Police in Morgantown are investigating reports of shots being fired on High St. overnight. Morgantown Police and West Virginia University’s University Police Department are working together on the investigation. WVU issued a community notice early Sunday morning telling people to avoid the area. It’s unclear...
wajr.com
RSV infections surge statewide, fill new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The newly opened WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital is now completely full due to the surge in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) infections among young people. On MetroNews “Talkline,” Chair of the WVU Department of Pediatrics Dr. Chuck Mullett said in one day 77 children under 5-years-old tested positive for RSV, eight were admitted, but several others statewide had to be turned away.
WTRF
WLU Campus Police warn community of possible fentanyl distribution
WEST LIBERTY. W.Va. (WTRF) – Saturday evening (Oct. 29), West Liberty University Campus Police sent out a campus-wide email warning and following up on concerning information they received. Although there have been no incidents on WLU’s campus, officers have been warned that individuals may be transporting and attempting to...
WTRF
Early voting in Ohio County is off to a great start
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Early voting in Ohio County is off to a great start. In just three days, they’ve had around 700 people cast their votes. Ohio County Board of Election Director Toni Chieffalo says it’s been steady all three days. You can early vote...
wajr.com
Shots fired report under investigation in downtown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Police in Morgantown are investigating a report of shots fired in downtown early Sunday morning. Around 5 a.m. WVU Safety and Wellness made the following post on social media:. COMMUNITY NOTICE: We are aware of a shots fired situation on High Street. Morgantown Police is leading...
Florida woman gets felony charge in West Virginia for marijuana, THC cookies
A Florida woman was charged after troopers found marijuana and THC cookies while performing a traffic stop in Marion County.
West Virginia woman charged in relation to brutal Fairmont murder
A suspicious death investigation began on Sunday, Oct. 23, after officers found the body of a 28-year-old Black man from Detroit, Michigan in Fairmont.
WDTV
Road in Harrison County to be closed for work on railroad tracks
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A road in Clarksburg will be closed next week for work on the railroad tracks. County Route 9, Gregorys Run Road, will be closed at mile marker 6.64 beginning at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways. The roadway...
Comments / 0