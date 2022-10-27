ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF

Ohio County Health Dept. offers needle and drug take back service

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Drug Take Back days serve a positive purpose in getting leftover dangerous prescription drugs out of circulation. But those drug take back days often have limitations like no needles or liquids allowed. On the other hand, the Ohio County Health Department will accept any...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Hancock County Halloween for the Hounds in its tenth year

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) Halloween for the Hounds is in its tenth year in Hancock County. Every year schools in the county participate in the event by dressing up in their Halloween costumes for charity. All proceeds raised goes toward the Hancock County Animal Shelter. In the ten years they have been doing it they have […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
WTRF

Christmas at the Highlands has record-setting attendance

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Another event that is looking ahead into the holiday season is Christmas at the Highlands. Over its weekend run, they saw nearly 5,000 visitors and are expecting another 1,200 more for their closing day on Sunday, October 30th from 10 to 3. Event organizer Kevin...
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Excitement for Christmas parade grows as holidays near

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Anticipation is running high in Wheeling as the city gears up for The Main Street Bank Fantasy In Lights Parade. This year’s parade is set for Friday, November 18th which means it will be here before you know it. Event chair Bill Bryson says there will be a little more than […]
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Shots fired overnight in Morgantown

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Police in Morgantown are investigating reports of shots being fired on High St. overnight. Morgantown Police and West Virginia University’s University Police Department are working together on the investigation. WVU issued a community notice early Sunday morning telling people to avoid the area. It’s unclear...
MORGANTOWN, WV
wajr.com

RSV infections surge statewide, fill new WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The newly opened WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital is now completely full due to the surge in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) infections among young people. On MetroNews “Talkline,” Chair of the WVU Department of Pediatrics Dr. Chuck Mullett said in one day 77 children under 5-years-old tested positive for RSV, eight were admitted, but several others statewide had to be turned away.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

WLU Campus Police warn community of possible fentanyl distribution

WEST LIBERTY. W.Va. (WTRF) – Saturday evening (Oct. 29), West Liberty University Campus Police sent out a campus-wide email warning and following up on concerning information they received. Although there have been no incidents on WLU’s campus, officers have been warned that individuals may be transporting and attempting to...
WEST LIBERTY, WV
WTRF

Early voting in Ohio County is off to a great start

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Early voting in Ohio County is off to a great start. In just three days, they’ve had around 700 people cast their votes. Ohio County Board of Election Director Toni Chieffalo says it’s been steady all three days. You can early vote...
OHIO COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Shots fired report under investigation in downtown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Police in Morgantown are investigating a report of shots fired in downtown early Sunday morning. Around 5 a.m. WVU Safety and Wellness made the following post on social media:. COMMUNITY NOTICE: We are aware of a shots fired situation on High Street. Morgantown Police is leading...
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy