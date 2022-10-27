Sound Transit announcement. Construction is occurring throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area. This includes crews finishing the roadway restoration, working on station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks and cutting decorative sidewalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. The work and schedule are dependent on the weather. Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control effects, please scroll down to the “Where” section.

TACOMA, WA ・ 17 HOURS AGO