Westover Air Reserve Base intends to conduct prescribed burns to control around 200 acres of grassland this weekend, an activity it says “should not pose a safety risk.”. According to a statement issued by the base’s Public Affairs Office, the base’s fire department in conjunction with wildland firefighters with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife will manage the burn by using firebreaks and wetting down vegetation to control the flames.

CHICOPEE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO