Springfield, MA

Changes coming to mattress, textile disposal starting next week

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A statewide ban will go into effect in a few days that will prohibit throwing away mattresses in the trash. Starting Tuesday, November 1, discarding mattresses in the trash will be illegal in Massachusetts. Western Mass News spoke with Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli, who said the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection made the decision to have mattresses recycled after almost a year of discussion.
Halloween festivities hosted in downtown Amherst Sunday

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Halloween had an early start in Amherst Sunday with a trick or treating event and a special Halloween scavenger hunt that took place in downtown Amherst. Guests received free trick or treat bags and then made their way door to door to get goodies from their favorite...
Westover Air Reserve Base to conduct prescribed burns this weekend

Westover Air Reserve Base intends to conduct prescribed burns to control around 200 acres of grassland this weekend, an activity it says “should not pose a safety risk.”. According to a statement issued by the base’s Public Affairs Office, the base’s fire department in conjunction with wildland firefighters with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife will manage the burn by using firebreaks and wetting down vegetation to control the flames.
Holyoke school district re-enters phase 2 re-zoning plans

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Holyoke elementary and middle school students may be attending a different school next fall as the school district enters phase two of their re-zoning plans. Officials told Western Mass News the plans are designed to help students better achieve their academic and social-emotional needs. On Friday, Holyoke...
Trick or treating event hosted in downtown Amherst

Trick or treating event hosted in downtown Amherst
Volunteers place flags at veterans' graves at West Springfield cemetery

Volunteers place flags at veterans' graves at West Springfield cemetery
'Out of this World' Halloween experience held at Springfield Museums

'Out of this World' Halloween experience held at Springfield Museums
Officials announce heating assistance for low-income households

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Help may soon be coming to some households in the Bay State. As the price of heating oil is on the rise and families are worried about making ends meet this winter, the federal government is announcing heating assistance for low-income households. MASSCAP, the Massachusetts Department...
Increasing Clouds, not as Cold Tonight. Mild and Mainly Dry For Halloween

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After another cold start this morning it was a beautiful afternoon with lots of clear skies and mild temperatures. Clouds will increase tonight and that will keep temperatures from falling off as much as they have the last couple of nights. Lows tonight fall into the middle to upper 30s.
