Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
westernmassnews.com
Changes coming to mattress, textile disposal starting next week
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A statewide ban will go into effect in a few days that will prohibit throwing away mattresses in the trash. Starting Tuesday, November 1, discarding mattresses in the trash will be illegal in Massachusetts. Western Mass News spoke with Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli, who said the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection made the decision to have mattresses recycled after almost a year of discussion.
New state law takes effect Tuesday that changes what you throw away
A new state law takes effect on Tuesday that changes what you are allowed to throw in your trash.
Moose spotted during walk on Emery Street in Palmer
A Palmer resident shared a video with 22News of a moose walking across a field in Palmer Friday afternoon.
Dumpster fire put out at Recycle America in Springfield
A dumpster fire occurred in Springfield at Recycle America on Saturday.
westernmassnews.com
Halloween festivities hosted in downtown Amherst Sunday
AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Halloween had an early start in Amherst Sunday with a trick or treating event and a special Halloween scavenger hunt that took place in downtown Amherst. Guests received free trick or treat bags and then made their way door to door to get goodies from their favorite...
Westover Air Reserve Base to conduct prescribed burns this weekend
Westover Air Reserve Base intends to conduct prescribed burns to control around 200 acres of grassland this weekend, an activity it says “should not pose a safety risk.”. According to a statement issued by the base’s Public Affairs Office, the base’s fire department in conjunction with wildland firefighters with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife will manage the burn by using firebreaks and wetting down vegetation to control the flames.
Local organization hosts pop-up event providing services for the homeless
Springfield's homeless population received seasonal attention from social service agencies on Saturday. 22News went down to Springfield and found advocates for the homeless showing compassion for the men and women down on their luck.
Free clinic to vaccinate local dogs for parvovirus in Springfield
Second Chance Animal Services is holding a free clinic to vaccinate local dogs for parvovirus on Saturday.
westernmassnews.com
Holyoke school district re-enters phase 2 re-zoning plans
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Holyoke elementary and middle school students may be attending a different school next fall as the school district enters phase two of their re-zoning plans. Officials told Western Mass News the plans are designed to help students better achieve their academic and social-emotional needs. On Friday, Holyoke...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: new traffic plan takes effect for downtown Springfield events
A statewide ban will go into effect in a few days that will prohibit throwing away mattresses in the trash. Getting Answers: paranormal investigation in Agawam - Part 1. With Halloween just days away, it’s time once again for our annual ghost hunt with Agawam Paranormal. Springfield Police urging...
Overnight road marking at I-90 entrance on Burnett Road Sunday
Final pavement marking will take place on Sunday, October 30 I-90 Interchange 51 ramps in Chicopee.
westernmassnews.com
Thunderbirds fans react to new traffic plans in place for downtown Springfield events
Local police departments partner with DEA for National Drug Takeback Day. It is a national event where people can take their old prescription medications and give them to the proper authorities to dispose of. Volunteers place flags at veterans' graves at West Springfield cemetery. Updated: 10 hours ago. Volunteers placed...
westernmassnews.com
Trick or treating event hosted in downtown Amherst
United Way of Pioneer Valley hosts annual Boo Bash. This week, we feature a debate between the candidates for the 7th Hampden District House seat: Republican James Harrington and Democrat Aaron Saunders. Frosty Start, Fantastic Finish To The Last Sunday Of October. Mild and Mainly Dry For Halloween?. Updated: 14...
Vehicle rollover with 5 occupants extracted in Springfield
Springfield Fire Department was sent to Page Blvd. for a vehicle rollover with 5 occupants on Sunday.
westernmassnews.com
Volunteers place flags at veterans' graves at West Springfield cemetery
Local police departments partner with DEA for National Drug Takeback Day. It is a national event where people can take their old prescription medications and give them to the proper authorities to dispose of. Zoo in Forest Park in Springfield hosts 'Spooky Safari'. Updated: 10 hours ago. The Zoo in...
westernmassnews.com
'Out of this World' Halloween experience held at Springfield Museums
Local police departments partner with DEA for National Drug Takeback Day. It is a national event where people can take their old prescription medications and give them to the proper authorities to dispose of. Updated: 10 hours ago. Volunteers placed flags on the graves of local veterans at the St....
westernmassnews.com
Officials announce heating assistance for low-income households
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Help may soon be coming to some households in the Bay State. As the price of heating oil is on the rise and families are worried about making ends meet this winter, the federal government is announcing heating assistance for low-income households. MASSCAP, the Massachusetts Department...
westernmassnews.com
Increasing Clouds, not as Cold Tonight. Mild and Mainly Dry For Halloween
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After another cold start this morning it was a beautiful afternoon with lots of clear skies and mild temperatures. Clouds will increase tonight and that will keep temperatures from falling off as much as they have the last couple of nights. Lows tonight fall into the middle to upper 30s.
Multiple customers in Orange report fuel tanks filled with diesel instead of gasoline
Several local residents took to social media this weekend after they say their vehicles were filled with diesel instead of gas at an Orange gas station.
Stop & Shop awarded inclusion award in Chicopee
Stop & Shop hosts Viability Inc. for an award presentation highlighting its store's work to hire on Friday.
Comments / 1