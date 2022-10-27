Read full article on original website
Bud Werner Memorial Library screens powerful film about recovery from gruesome injury
On Thursday, Nov. 3, The Bud Werner Memorial Library is partnering with STARS to present a free community screening of “Move Me,” followed by a moderated discussion. The film follows Kelsey Peterson’s journey to adapt to life with a disability. In 2012, Peterson suffered a spinal injury when she dove into Lake Superior and hit the bottom head-first. The accident took away function and sensation from her chest down, and stripped Peterson’s self-identity as an athlete and a dancer.
Obituary: Alice Bauer
Alice Bauer was born on March 6, 1918 in Spicer, North Park, Colorado to Edna Kinkel and Alfred Scott Graham. Except that she wasn’t – she was actually born on April 6, 1918. The doctor, who had arrived drunk and about a week late, had recorded the wrong month! Alice would regale her family with this story any time the circumstances of her birth were discussed.
Health care industry promotes learning on the job to grow staff
After two months on the job in the Patient Care Assistant program at UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical Center, 22-year-old Dajia Lewis is thinking about the possibility of attending nursing school. The Moffat County High School graduate said she loves learning but has never been great at formal academic testing. That...
Thrive Together Women’s Leadership Summit coming Nov. 4 to Steamboat Grand
The Thrive Together Women’s Leadership Summit will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 at The Steamboat Grand. Offered by the Steamboat Springs Chamber and Alpine Bank, the summit for women, by women is designed to promote, motivate and empower women in all phases of life through personal and professional development.
Routt County real estate sales eclipse $22M from Oct. 21-27
Real estate transactions in Routt County surpassed $22.8 million across 28 sales for the week of Oct. 21-27. Property Description: 693-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo, Unit 106, Building D at Rockies Condo. Last sold for $85,000 in 1998. 28255 Valley View Lane. Seller: DRH Trust, Daniel Robert Hudspeth and Patricia A....
YVSC guest column: Investments in new city hall, fire station need to lead by example
During the Oct. 11 Steamboat Springs City Council meeting, council gave “straw poll” direction to staff on the energy systems for the forthcoming city hall and fire station complex, two buildings that should stand as emblematic pillars of our community for at least the next 50 years. New construction opportunities like these don’t happen often: Design and construction decisions leave legacies and we need to decide what we want ours to be.
Long investigation leads to Routt County man getting arrested on 96 counts of fraud
After a lengthy investigation by the Routt County Sheriff’s Office that spanned over two years, Movses Mikaelyan, a 36-year-old man who lives in Routt County was arrested and accused of multiple felonies including identity theft, cybercrime, theft and making unauthorized financial payments with the intent to defraud 96 times, according to his arrest affidavit.
More details emerge surrounding Thursday’s crime spree in Steamboat
Steamboat Springs Police Department released additional information about the two individuals that were arrested on Thursday, Oct. 27, in connection to a crime spree that included the theft of two vehicles and various property. Taylor White, a 25-year-old male and Dory Mylar, a 36-year-old female are accused of stealing $9,400...
Steamboat volleyball’s senior night saved as Soroco steps in
An early morning school cancelation in Aspen left Steamboat Springs volleyball without a team to play ahead of its planned senior night celebration and final match of the season on Thursday, Oct. 27. Head coach Wendy Hall learned about the cancelation at 9 a.m. She spent the following four hours...
Obituary: Barry C. Nelson
Barry C. Nelson, resident of Steamboat Springs since 2021, passed away on 10/22 at the age of 79. Barry was born to Ruby Atteberry and Victor Nelson on May 29, 1943, in Oak Park, Illinois. He received his Bachelor’s degree in Math from Roosevelt University in Chicago. He was a commercial underwriter for all of his working life, for Allstate and CNA. He achieved his CPCU designation. Barry is survived by his wife Mary Ellsworth, her daughters Amy Satkiewicz and Becky Johnson (Greg), her son Alex Ellsworth (Loretta); and grandchildren Olivia, Mia, Haley, and Jake. There are no services planned at this time. Celebration of Life details are to be determined and will be announced at a future date. Arrangements by Yampa Valley Funeral Home.
Steamboat soccer stuns Grand Junction in playoff game, advances to second round
For the first time in five years, the Steamboat Springs boys soccer team won a playoff game. On Thursday, Oct. 27, the No. 23 Sailors snapped their streak in a late-night thriller against No. 10 Grand Junction that came down to penalty kicks. A defensive standoff led to a 0-0...
Photos: Hayden handles Soroco in last football game of regular season
The Hayden football team scored early and often en route to a 66-6 victory over the visiting Soroco Rams on Friday, Oct. 29. The game was the last football game of the regular season for both teams. The Tigers improved to 6-3 overall and 4-1 in league play, while Soroco dropped to 2-7 overall and 0-5 in league games.
