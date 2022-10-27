Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cary Becomes the First City in North Carolina to Purchase Electric Mack TruckJames TulianoCary, NC
Detour Affecting the Cary Regional Library to Begin October 31stJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham City Council discusses future of Fayetteville Street CorridorThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Photo exhibit captures spirit of Durham’s West EndThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
2022 N.C. Music Hall of Fame induction Ceremony Features Grammy-winning artistsAlexus BrownKannapolis, NC
Related
cbs17
SCAM ALERT: Scammer taking money for fake fall event in Goldsboro, city officials warn
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro Parks & Recreation is warning the community about a scam about a fake fall event through Facebook. City officials said they have been made aware of an unauthorized event called “Fall Festival at Herman Park” advertised for Nov. 5 and 6. They...
cbs17
35 firefighters respond to North Raleigh house fire; family displaced
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — At least 35 firefighters responded to a house fire in a North Raleigh neighborhood Sunday night. The blaze at the one-story home was reported around 10:35 p.m. on Carterville Court at the intersection of Center Cross Court, according to Raleigh Fire Battalion Chief Robert Hodge.
cbs17
On her planned wedding day, woman is remembered after Raleigh mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — What would have been a wedding is now a celebration of life. On Saturday, loved ones of Mary Marshall — one of five people killed in Raleigh’s mass shooting — honored her life through sharing their memories of the 34-year-old. The stage...
cbs17
New mural sets tone for growth, healing at Raleigh nonprofit
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Families facing crisis in the Triangle will now have a more comfortable place to seek support. Triangle Family Services (TFS) has wrapping up a million-dollar renovation project at its facility and unveiled a mural. “Beautiful Possibilities”, the name of the mural, is what staff at...
cbs17
PHOTOS: Mobile home destroyed by fire in Warren County, fire officials say
MACON, N.C. (WNCN) — A mobile home in Warren County was destroyed by a fire Friday morning, according to the Macon Rural Fire Department. At about 7:10 a.m., firefighters said they were called to the 500 block of Macon-Embro Road in the Town of Macon. When they got to...
cbs17
Driver flips car while distracted by cellphone in North Raleigh neighborhood, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man flipped the car he was driving in a North Raleigh neighborhood Saturday night while he was distracted by a cellphone, Raleigh police said. The incident was reported just before 7:10 p.m. in the 1900 block of Thorpshire Drive, which is in a neighborhood off Harps Mill Road near Litchford Road, according to Raleigh police.
cbs17
2 people may have ‘vital info’ about Cumberland County killing, deputies say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies say they’re looking for two people who may have vital information about a deadly shooting in Fayetteville Friday night. Saturday afternoon, deputies said they’re looking to speak with 34-year-old Maurice Richardson of Fayetteville and 32-year-old Brittany Moore of Hope Mills.
cbs17
450+ turn out for Duke Health event to help caregivers in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – There are thousands of families in the U.S. who are struggling to keep it together while looking after a loved one with a chronic and serious illness. It’s for that reason Duke Health wants to do more to provide resources to help. Friday, for...
cbs17
Woman dead after ‘running into traffic’, being hit by 2 cars in Goldsboro, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman has died after ‘running out into traffic’ and being hit by two different cars on a road in Goldsboro Saturday night, police say. At about 6:45 p.m., officers said Sherry Aldridge Goff, of Goldsboro, was attempting to run across Wayne Memorial Drive near Country Day Road when she was hit by a car traveling southbound.
cbs17
In-person early voting draws thousands in NC; outreach targets certain communities
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people in North Carolina have already made their voices heard at the polls and cast their ballots during early voting. “I’m going to come out of there with tears in my eyes because I always get so thrilled by having this right and this privilege to choose who I feel will help us get into better shape than we’re in,” said Anne Smith, a Wake County voter.
cbs17
5 things to know on World Lemur Day
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — There’s a lot more to lemurs than meets the eye. In celebration of World Lemur Day, and with the help of research from both the Lemur Conservation Network and the Duke Lemur Center in Durham, here are a few must-know facts about these interesting creatures.
cbs17
6 people displaced after Morrisville apartment fire, officials say
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Six people are displaced after a fire damaged an apartment complex in Morrisville on Saturday morning. On Saturday at 10:12 a.m., the Morrisville Fire Department was dispatched to the Bexley at Preston Apartments on 2300 Sterling Green Drive near Crabtree Creek and Chapel Hill Road in Morrisville.
cbs17
Fayetteville Taco Bell ‘down for several weeks’ after extensive damage from fire, fire officials say
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Taco Bell in Fayetteville likely be down for several weeks after a fire extensively damaged the building Friday night, according to the Fayetteville Fire Department. At about 8 p.m., 30 firefighters were called to the Taco Bell on 1042 Bragg Blvd. in reference to...
cbs17
Raleigh woman faces 7 animal cruelty charges, warrants show
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh woman was arrested and charged with seven counts of animal cruelty on Friday, according to arrest warrants. Arrest warrants obtained by CBS 17 show that Samantha Jane North, 34, of Raleigh was suspected of animal cruelty on August 29. The warrant states “the...
cbs17
Hillside High alumni, community working to chronicle school’s history through timeline project
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The conversation to commemorate Hillside High School’s 100-year existence started a couple of years ago. “I think when people come and understand the history of the school, they’ll have a better appreciation for what it is in the community,” said Dr. William Logan.
cbs17
Celebration of life held Saturday for Raleigh mass shooting victim Mary Marshall
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Friends and family of Mary Marshall, one of the five victims of Raleigh’s mass shooting, gathered Saturday morning to remember her. What was supposed to be her wedding day was replaced with a celebration of life event. Marshall’s sister, Meaghan McCrickard, said Marshall was...
cbs17
Elderly woman among 2 people shot in broad daylight in Henderson; empty car and 2 buildings also hit
HENDERSON, N.C. (WNCN) — An elderly woman and another person were shot in the parking lot of a muffler shop in Henderson Friday afternoon, police said. The incident was reported just after 3 p..m. after officers heard gunfire in the area of Raleigh Road and S. Garnett Street, a news release from Henderson police said.
cbs17
2 dead in Durham crash, ‘speed appears to be a factor’, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Speed appears to be a factor in a deadly crash that killed two people in Durham late Friday night, police say. Officers said it happened at about 11:49 p.m. on Fayetteville St. near Timothy Ave. They said the driver of a 2017 Audi was heading...
cbs17
1 taken to hospital after Durham shooting in broad daylight, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said Saturday evening that a man was shot earlier in the day in a neighborhood east of North Carolina Central University. On Saturday shortly after 12:14 p.m., officers responded to a gunshot wounds call on Wabash Street near East Lawson Street. After arriving,...
cbs17
Highway patrol searching for Raleigh chase suspect
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect in the area of Bashford Road after they led authorities on a vehicle chase Friday. On Friday at 12:26 p.m., a State Highway Patrol member saw a white Toyota traveling recklessly on Wade Avenue onto Interstate 440 West in Wake County.
Comments / 0