Raleigh, NC

35 firefighters respond to North Raleigh house fire; family displaced

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — At least 35 firefighters responded to a house fire in a North Raleigh neighborhood Sunday night. The blaze at the one-story home was reported around 10:35 p.m. on Carterville Court at the intersection of Center Cross Court, according to Raleigh Fire Battalion Chief Robert Hodge.
RALEIGH, NC
New mural sets tone for growth, healing at Raleigh nonprofit

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Families facing crisis in the Triangle will now have a more comfortable place to seek support. Triangle Family Services (TFS) has wrapping up a million-dollar renovation project at its facility and unveiled a mural. “Beautiful Possibilities”, the name of the mural, is what staff at...
RALEIGH, NC
450+ turn out for Duke Health event to help caregivers in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – There are thousands of families in the U.S. who are struggling to keep it together while looking after a loved one with a chronic and serious illness. It’s for that reason Duke Health wants to do more to provide resources to help. Friday, for...
DURHAM, NC
In-person early voting draws thousands in NC; outreach targets certain communities

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of people in North Carolina have already made their voices heard at the polls and cast their ballots during early voting. “I’m going to come out of there with tears in my eyes because I always get so thrilled by having this right and this privilege to choose who I feel will help us get into better shape than we’re in,” said Anne Smith, a Wake County voter.
RALEIGH, NC
5 things to know on World Lemur Day

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — There’s a lot more to lemurs than meets the eye. In celebration of World Lemur Day, and with the help of research from both the Lemur Conservation Network and the Duke Lemur Center in Durham, here are a few must-know facts about these interesting creatures.
DURHAM, NC
6 people displaced after Morrisville apartment fire, officials say

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Six people are displaced after a fire damaged an apartment complex in Morrisville on Saturday morning. On Saturday at 10:12 a.m., the Morrisville Fire Department was dispatched to the Bexley at Preston Apartments on 2300 Sterling Green Drive near Crabtree Creek and Chapel Hill Road in Morrisville.
MORRISVILLE, NC
Raleigh woman faces 7 animal cruelty charges, warrants show

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh woman was arrested and charged with seven counts of animal cruelty on Friday, according to arrest warrants. Arrest warrants obtained by CBS 17 show that Samantha Jane North, 34, of Raleigh was suspected of animal cruelty on August 29. The warrant states “the...
RALEIGH, NC
1 taken to hospital after Durham shooting in broad daylight, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police said Saturday evening that a man was shot earlier in the day in a neighborhood east of North Carolina Central University. On Saturday shortly after 12:14 p.m., officers responded to a gunshot wounds call on Wabash Street near East Lawson Street. After arriving,...
DURHAM, NC
Highway patrol searching for Raleigh chase suspect

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Highway Patrol is searching for a suspect in the area of Bashford Road after they led authorities on a vehicle chase Friday. On Friday at 12:26 p.m., a State Highway Patrol member saw a white Toyota traveling recklessly on Wade Avenue onto Interstate 440 West in Wake County.
RALEIGH, NC

