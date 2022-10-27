Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
Lone Star Rally
Thursday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we’re live from Galveston for the start of the Lone Star Rally!. Tailpipe thunder and bright lights from a sea of motorcycles will line and cruise the streets of Galveston Island from November 3-6 at the 23rd Annual Lone Star Rally. The nation’s largest four-day motorcycle event returns with live entertainment, vendors, shows, and rally festivities that will fill the downtown and seawall areas of the Island.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Experience the Galápagos Islands with KPRC 2 and the Houston Zoo through pictures
In less than six months, a one-of-a-kind Galápagos Islands habitat will open at the Houston Zoo. Ahead of the April 2023 opening, KPRC 2 meteorologist Anthony Yanez got to travel to the Islands with team members from the Houston Zoo to learn about the animals and to meet the people working to save them.
Click2Houston.com
It’s back! Texas Winter Lights returns to light up downtown Houston this November at Marriott Marquis Houston
HOUSTON – One of downtown Houston’s most popular holiday events is back again!. Texas Winter Lights will return to Altitude Rooftop and Pool located within Marriott Marquis Houston, 1777 Walker Street. Guests can enjoy the Texas-shaped lazy river and pool area heated to 80 degrees as well as...
Click2Houston.com
Astroworld: Countdown to Tragedy – Preventing another festival disaster
HOUSTON – “So going into this everybody knew it was going to be a problem, the department ramped up like it was a Super Bowl or a Hurricane,” said Mark Lentini, a now-retired Houston police officer who says the festival ended his career. ”Long before the disaster...
Click2Houston.com
LIST: Here are some family-friendly places to take the little ones on Halloween this Monday
All the little ghouls and goblins will be outside searching for the sweetest treats this Halloween, and we want to ensure they enjoy it in the safest way possible. If your neighborhood is not hosting a night of trick-or-treating, here’s a list of family-friendly events taking place on Monday, Oct. 31.
Click2Houston.com
Authorities host event to discuss gun safety and importance of keeping weapons out of children’s hands
HOUSTON – After a series of tragedies this year involving youth and guns, Houston police officers are making sure parents know what needs to be done to keep firearms out of their hands. On Sunday, the Houston Police Department held an event at Eastwood Park and invited families to...
Click2Houston.com
Man cut in the shoulder with machete in NW Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – A man has been reportedly stabbed or cut with a machete in northwest Houston, according to police. Officials with the Houston Police Department say the incident happened in the 3400 block of Mangum Road near W. 34th Street around 7:30 p.m. HPD officers say they have detained...
1 dead, 1 injured after alleged altercation inside of Shipley's donuts in SW Houston, HPD says
According to HPD, there was an accident before the shooting happened inside the donut shop.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Life Prize Wheel November 2022 Official Contest Rules
General. By submitting an entry to this contest, brought to you by KPRC 2 and Houston Life (“Station”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official contest rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. By entering the contest, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the contest itself and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Station, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any contest specific rules may result in disqualification from the contest.
Click2Houston.com
NICU babies at Harris Health Ben Taub Hospital join the Halloween Spirit
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – The staff and volunteers at Harris Health Ben Taub Hospital had a little dress-up time with the newborns in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. “We’re helping create a sense of normalcy for the families and helping them make positive memories,” nursing director of the NICU Angela Koerner says. “This is extremely important because it builds that bond between the family and the baby.”
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Kiri, the hip-hop bunny!
Meet Kiri, a soft little bunny ready to hop into your heart. Kiri is quite the stunner. Sleek black fur contrasts with fluffy white, almost making it look like she’s wearing a suit. Her most distinctive feature is her eyes. She has heterochromia, a state of having two different...
Click2Houston.com
The Suffers’ Kam Franklin
Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. on Houston Life, The Suffers’ Kam Franklin!. She’s about to host an epic music battle between Grammy award winner Gary Clark Junior and Houston’s own Paul Wall. It’s happening right here in Houston. She’ll share all the details plus how she’s getting...
Click2Houston.com
Halloween with Glam and Drama!
Monday at 1:00 p.m. on KPRC 2, it’s Halloween... ‘Houston Life’ style!. We continue our annual Halloween costume tradition. This year we’re bringing the glam and the drama! Who will we be? Tune in at 1:00 p.m. to find out!. Plus, need last minute costume help?...
Click2Houston.com
Academy® Sports + Outdoors $1,000 Gift Card
HOUSTON – Friday on Houston Life, a brand-new Academy® Sports + Outdoors location is coming to Meyerland November 4th. To celebrate the grand opening, we’re live from the store to team up with Academy Sports + Outdoors to give one lucky winner the chance to win a $1,000 gift card!
Click2Houston.com
Smashing pumpkins coming to Houston: Sorry, folks -- pumpkin composting, not the band
HOUSTON – Bad news and good news, friends: The beloved band is not coming to Houston, but the green effort designed to create nutrient-rich compost with your discarded gourds is most definitely coming to H-Town this fall. Solid Waste Management Department is encouraging Houstonians to compost their wilting jack-o-lanterns...
Click2Houston.com
The Powell Brothers Perform their Single “Drive” on Houston Life and Chat About How Their Mom is a big fan of the show
HOUSTON – Houston band The Powell Brothers visited the Houston Life set to chat with Melanie Camp and perform their new song, “Drive,” ahead of rocking Fan Fest at Minute Maid in the lead up to the Astro’s first game in the 2022 World Series. “We...
Click2Houston.com
Man found dead with gunshot wound to the face behind SE Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed behind an apartment building in southeast Houston early Sunday, according to Houston Police. It happened in the 9800 block of Hollock Street near the Gulf Freeway at around 1:45 a.m. Police said the man, believed to...
MSNBC
'Your heart sinks once again': Legal guardian of Uvalde school shooting victim reacts to Texas public safety meeting
“They keep shoving that dagger further and further in.” Brett Cross, the legal guardian of Uziyah Garcia— who was killed in the Uvalde school shooting— discusses the need for accountability. "The powers that be refuse to acknowledge their culpability.”Oct. 28, 2022.
Click2Houston.com
‘15 minutes of fun is not worth $15,000′: Houston area attorneys send warning to pranksters ahead of Halloween
HOUSTON – It’s almost time for Halloween, and with that comes the annual Halloween pranksters. But these pranks are no laughing matter. Attorneys want to remind you that some of these “pranks” can land you behind bars. “Fifteen minutes of fun is not worth $15,000, and...
