Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement. Whether you got an email from Executive Dammeier, read something in the Tacoma News Tribune, or spotted a post on Facebook, you might have seen something about a large homeless village being proposed for our county by the Executive. As a Council, we have been talking about and looking at this model for over 16 months and set aside about $23 million should a clear pathway be found to make this work in our county.

PIERCE COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO