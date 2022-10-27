Read full article on original website
The Suburban Times
Showcase to celebrate Pierce County Business Accelerator Graduates
Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber announcement. Graduates from the award-winning Pierce County Business Accelerator (PCBA) program will gather to showcase their businesses on Tuesday, November 8 at Clover Park Technical College in Lakewood. More than 100 graduates of the (PCBA will be in attendance as exhibitors, caterers, and guests. This event is...
The Suburban Times
Northeast Business District Survey
City of University Place announcement. The City’s Planning and Development Services Department is asking for feedback from the community about a Northeast Business District plan that will be integrated into the City’s 2024 Comprehensive Plan update. This new business district effort will identify goals, policies and action steps for the area that is located between South 19th and 27th Streets from Cascade Place West to Mildred Street.
The Suburban Times
Special Events Funding Program
City of Tacoma announcement. TACOMA, Wash. — The City of Tacoma is now accepting applications for funding to produce public-benefiting special events in 2023. For a second year, applicants are invited to apply to receive funding for community events, with the City’s Events and Recognition Committee providing oversight to the selection panel in this competitive funding process. The City of Tacoma’s commitment to equity, diversity, inclusion, and transformation drives budget and funding decisions and this selection process ensures an equitable distribution of funds, with intent to build access to diverse communities and cultures throughout Tacoma.
The Suburban Times
Allyson Griffith to Serve as City of Tacoma’s Neighborhood and Community Services Director
TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma City Council confirmed City Manager Elizabeth Pauli’s appointment of Allyson Griffith to the position of Neighborhood and Community Services Director effective October 26, 2022. “Over the last 15 years with the City of Tacoma, Ms. Griffith has worked to build relationships among community...
idesignarch.com
Luxe Waterfront Craftsman Style House on Lake Washington
Seattle, Washington – This casual elegant villa at water’s edge in Seattle enjoys one-level walkout lakefront living. The site-specific architecture designed by Chihara Architect features a custom timber-frame front porch, and stone and shingle exterior. The villa offers 2,600 sq. ft. of living space with 4 bedrooms, 3.5...
Renters are gaining the upper hand in Burien
Renters in Burien are gaining ground and both Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin, hosts of the Gee and Ursula Show, have mixed feelings about it. The Burien City Council added some new rental housing protections recently, with new rules tightening safeguards for renters so they can’t get evicted without reason. The council also requires 120 days’ notice for rent hikes over 3% and 180 days for increases over 10%.
The Suburban Times
Pierce County’s Microhome Village
Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement. Whether you got an email from Executive Dammeier, read something in the Tacoma News Tribune, or spotted a post on Facebook, you might have seen something about a large homeless village being proposed for our county by the Executive. As a Council, we have been talking about and looking at this model for over 16 months and set aside about $23 million should a clear pathway be found to make this work in our county.
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain Restaurants
Many parents understand thoroughly the challenges of a weeknight Halloween. Sure, there are weekend parties and trick or treat opportunities through local businesses, but door-to-door trick or treating still takes place on October 31st.
The Suburban Times
N. Tacoma Ave. and N. 1st Street work continues through mid-November
Sound Transit announcement. Construction is occurring throughout the Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension project area. This includes crews finishing the roadway restoration, working on station finishes, adjusting utilities, paint striping on the street, systems testing, installing crosswalks and cutting decorative sidewalks in various locations along the Hilltop Tacoma Link project area. The work and schedule are dependent on the weather. Please allow for extra travel time to get to your destination and follow detour signage. For details of the traffic control effects, please scroll down to the “Where” section.
The Suburban Times
Tacoma’s Infamous Graffiti Garages Coming Down
Submitted by Morgan Alexander. Several derelict downtown buildings, affectionately known as The Graffiti Garages, are now ready to be demolished. The buildings located in the Old City Hall Historic District near 7th on Broadway gained notoriety about 10 years ago when they were designated as a place to do legal graffiti.
The Suburban Times
Sound Transit Board approves T Line fares
Sound Transit announcement. Sound Transit’s Board of Directors voted unanimously today to institute fares for Tacoma’s T line. The fares, to commence when the new Hilltop Tacoma Link Extension opens next year, will be $2.00 Adult, $1.00 ORCA LIFT (per the current Board-approved pilot), $0 Youth and $1.00 Senior/Disabled. The $2 adult fare aligns with the current Pierce Transit bus fare.
Last public emergency room in Bremerton closed for good
A year after the St. Michael Medical Center emergency department in Bremerton closed its doors, hospital management says the facility will remain that way for good. This change means that the Silverdale St. Michael Medical Center will be the only ER and hospital in Kitsap County, other than the military hospital located on Naval Station Bremerton.
The Suburban Times
Veterans Memorial Plaza Dedication Ceremony to be held on Veterans Day, Nov. 11
City of University Place announcement. Please plan to set aside some time on Friday, Nov. 11 to attend the dedication ceremony for the new University Place Veterans Memorial Plaza at Cirque Park (7401 Cirque Dr. W.). Dedicated volunteers, including members of U.P.’s Community Connector, the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade at JBLM, have been working tirelessly over the last few months to put the finishing touches on the site. All of the flagpoles representing the different service branches, as well as POW/MIAs, are now installed and approximately 200 dedication/donor recognition plaques will be in place in time for the event.
The Suburban Times
Sclair wins XC Championship, Runner of the Year honor
Brenna Sclair, a resident of Lakewood and Charles Wright Academy alum (Class of 2019) won the 2022 Northwest Conference Cross Country Championship after finishing the six-kilometer course in Hillsboro, Oregon in a time of 21:33. Running for George Fox University, Brenna was also named the NWC women’s runner of the year by the conference.
Lincoln of Tacoma survives chaotic scene, Spanaway Lake to defend 3A PCL title
SPANAWAY, Wash. — A loud bang rang out from the southwest corner of Art Crate Field on Friday night. "Gunshots. Gunshots!" one fan cried out from the home grandstands. Pandemonium ensued. Fans scattered, hopping railings and falling four feet to the track’s asphalt, sprinting for the north exit. ...
q13fox.com
Kids with medical needs get Halloween visit from Reverse Trick-or-Treaters
BREMERTON, Wash. - Some special kids in Bremerton and Gig Harbor got a visit from "Reverse Trick-or- Treaters" who brought Halloween fun right to their doorsteps. The Kitsap Friends of Children's Guild visits kids who have cancer and other medical needs. Saturday the ghoulishly fun group brought the fun and laughter to 11-year-old Azrael's house in Bremerton.
The Suburban Times
Fight Fentanyl
City of Puyallup Police Department social media post. To educate & empower our community, the Puyallup Police Department is partnering with public health officials to present, “Fighting Fentanyl-An Evening of Education and Prevention”. We invite you to join us on. Registration is required, please visit eventbrite.com/e/450797065157.
Flying Magazine
New Airport Planned for Southwest Washington
Washington state aviation officials say Sea-Tac International Airport will reach capacity in 2050. [Shutterstock]. The year 2050 seems a long time away—unless you are using it as a metric for when a critical piece of infrastructure, such as an airline hub and city airport, will reach capacity. That’s what...
thewatchdogonline.com
WA Rolls Out Guaranteed Admissions Program for High Schoolers
Starting with the Class of 2023, school districts throughout Washington will be participating in the Guaranteed Admissions Program (GAP). Students in the Bellevue School District, Lake Washington School District, Northshore School District and others may be eligible for guaranteed admissions to five of Washington’s public four-year institutions. This includes Central Washington University, Eastern Washington University, The Evergreen State College, Washington State University and Western Washington University.
Wicked Washington City Makes 10 Best Places for Witches
There's only one witch that really scares me and that would be the first witch I ever saw: the Wicked Witch of the West from the Wizard of Oz. Perhaps Margaret Hamilton was just too good as the villain in that movie. Or maybe it was her green flesh, pointed nose and black wardrobe that struck fear in my heart.
