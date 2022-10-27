CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Democratic hopeful vying to be Ohio’s next U.S. Senator stopped in Chillicothe on Saturday night. Congresman Tim Ryan, from Youngstown, and his wife, Andrea was greeted in Yoctangee Park ahead of the annual Halloween Parade. The duo was greeted by dozens of supporters, which included people from both political parties.

CHILLICOTHE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO