Ross Co. man on the run after being charged with rape, and kidnapping
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County man is wanted by law enforcement after a warrant was issued for rape and felonious assault. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies on October 21 were dispatched to Adena Regional Medical Center in reference to an assault that occurred on Upper Twin Road.
Ross Co. grand jury returns 18 indictments
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County grand jury returned 18 indictments today. Caleb Simmons of County Road 550 in Frankfort was charged with one count of assault, and two counts of harassment with a bodily substance. If convicted, Simmons could spend the next year behind bars. Cameron Henry...
Standoff in Ross Co. with AR-15, hostage
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Law enforcement in Ross County responded to a barricade situation with an armed suspect. According to initial reports, deputies responded to a residence just south of Chillicothe along Southern Avenue near South Bridge Street Saturday night. Upon arrival, a male inside the residence barricaded himself....
Files released for fatal St. Ann’s Hospital officer-involved shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office has released the Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s (BCI) investigative file for a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred at Mount Carmel St. Ann’s Hospital on April 12, 2021. BCI was requested by the Westerville Division of Police to conduct...
Car crashes into pedestrians along Pleasant Valley Road in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Two people were injured following a collision along Pleasant Valley Road in Ross County. It happened shortly after 8:15 p.m. According to initial reports, three individuals were walking westbound along the darkened roadway in the eastbound lane when they were struck by a car. One...
Bicycle rider struck by car in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — One person was injured when they was struck by a vehicle in Chillicothe. It happened Saturday afternoon in the area of East Water and Bridge Street. According to initial reports, the individual suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were transported to Adena Regional Medical Center for evaluation. The...
Firefighters battle a large structure fire in Pike Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Ross and Pike Counties have responded to a large structure fire in Pike County. Pike County, reports say, requested assistance from townships in Ross County. The fire was located in the area of Route 335 at Straight Creek Road. It is unknown at...
Route 23 restricted in Pickaway Co. after crash into RV dealership
SOUTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio — A major highway was restricted Friday night in Pickaway County after a crash. It happened on route 23, northbound at route 762. A sedan and a pickup truck collided, causing the sedan to roll. The pickup truck continued off the highway, down a ravine, and into a parked camper at a nearby R.V. dealership.
Tim Ryan and wife visit Chillicothe ahead of Halloween Parade
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Democratic hopeful vying to be Ohio’s next U.S. Senator stopped in Chillicothe on Saturday night. Congresman Tim Ryan, from Youngstown, and his wife, Andrea was greeted in Yoctangee Park ahead of the annual Halloween Parade. The duo was greeted by dozens of supporters, which included people from both political parties.
