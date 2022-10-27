Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wcbi.com
South side Columbus home destroyed in overnight fire
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A home on the south side of Columbus was destroyed in an overnight fire. Chief Duane Hughes said firefighters were called to the home around 9 p.m. Thursday night. The home is in the 1200 block of 11th Avenue South. Thankfully no one was home...
wcbi.com
Argument at Sim Scott Park sends girl to hospital
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A girl is hit with a baseball bat and then gunfire rings out. Now, Columbus police are trying to find the shooter. The girl was hit in the head during an argument at Sim Scott Park on Wednesday evening. She was taken to the hospital...
actionnews5.com
Mississippi woman becomes one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s a new owner in town. Macon, Mississippi native Tyra Ivory, 26, is now one of the youngest Subway franchisees in the country. She cut the ribbon on her dream surrounded by people who came to support her. Ivory hosted a ribbon cutting to...
wcbi.com
Starkville Police Department dedicates meeting space in memory of young boy who battled a rare disorder
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Police Department is honoring the life of a little boy with a lasting tribute. SPD designated its Community Room as the “Super Gabe Community Room” during a special ceremony Thursday morning. The room is named after Gabe Valentine who died in...
wtva.com
Columbus PD investigating attack on girl and shooting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Police in Columbus are investigating an attack on a young girl and a shooting. Columbus Interim Police Chief Doran Johnson said the crimes happened Wednesday night, Oct. 26 in the Sim Scott Park neighborhood. According to investigators, a fight broke out at the park. A woman...
Commercial Dispatch
Church, local artist resurrect Jesus billboard on Hwy 82
When Bob Nolan’s children were students at Victory Christian Academy, he encountered a familiar, inspiring sight each day as he headed east on Highway 82. A billboard owned by Living Faith Tabernacle with a portrait of Jesus watched over a cemetery. An artist and person of faith, he always...
Commercial Dispatch
Columbus looks at annexing areas east, southeast
Representatives from the Golden Triangle Planning and Development District pitched a proposal to annex two areas, one east and one southeast, of Columbus at Columbus City Council’s work session on Thursday. Vice Mayor Joseph Mickens and Ward 5 Councilman Stephen Jones contacted the GTPDD and asked for the proposal,...
wcbi.com
Hit-and-run collision sends car into ditch on Highway 45
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A hit-and-run crash ended with a car in a ditch. The accident happened on Highway 45 in front of Champions Towing at about 10:30 this morning. Police believe a vehicle hit the car before it crashed into the deep ditch and drove away. The driver...
Mississippi junior high basketball coach without job, arrested after reportedly bringing marijuana onto campus
A Mississippi junior high basketball coach is without a job and behind bars after reportedly being found with marijuana on campus. WCBI in Columbus reports that Horatio Jackson, 25, is charged with felony possession of marijuana. Jackson was the Caledonia Junior High basketball coach and also taught social studies to...
wcbi.com
Children in costumes strolled through downtown for “Boo Parade”
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Elsa, Scooby Doo, and even a magical sea horse made their way through downtown Columbus this morning. The annual “Boo Parade” had a variety of characters on foot, on wheels, and on the arms of parents. With their best costumes on, the little...
wtva.com
Drag performances to remain on schedule at Starkville festival
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Drag performances planned to take place during the Cotton District Arts Festival will remain on the schedule following objections from some members of the community. The Starkville Area Arts Council published the following statement on Thursday, Oct. 27. "The Starkville Area Arts Council has received various...
wcbi.com
Pick-up and big rig collide on Highway 45, stall traffic for hours
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A crash stalled traffic on Highway 45 in Columbus for several hours today. A pick-up truck and a big rig collided sending them across the busy highway. The truck had heavy damage to the driver’s side wheel. The large hauler jackknifed and spilled diesel...
wcbi.com
Controversy over drag show brewing in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- An event at the Cotton District Arts Festival is canceled after backlash from community members and city leaders. Starkville Pride shared on social media, a drag show scheduled on the East Stage at the Cotton District Arts Festival, was canceled after individuals and organizations threatened to pull sponsorships.
wcbi.com
SAAC & CDAF say cancelling was “breach of trust”; drag show continues
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- The drag show at the center of controversy in Starkville and the Cotton District Arts Festival is back on. WCBI reported that volunteers with the festival say sponsors threatened to pull funding from the event if a drag performance happened. Volunteers say the show was canceled because of the amount of negativity people were spewing–but, now the Starkville Area Arts Council says the show must go on.
wtva.com
Car stolen in 2010 pulled from Lowndes County lake
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Deputies came upon a submerged car Tuesday in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins said the car, a Dodge Intrepid, was found in Officers Lake, which is northwest of Columbus. He said deputies were actually working another investigation when they discovered the car. The car...
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Amory (MS) Fire Department Makes Order for New Pumper
Amory (MS) Fire Department was given permission to buy a new fire engine after the board of aldermen approved issuing a purchase order, according to a report published by Monroe Journal. The purchase was necessary because Engine 3, one of Amory’s pumpers is out of compliance, according to the report,...
wcbi.com
K-9 officer at Webster County Sheriff’s Department has died
WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Webster County Sheriff’s Office is honoring the memory of a fallen officer in a special way. On Thursday, officers laid to rest K-9 Zeus. Zeus, who joined the Sheriff’s Office in 2017, died Tuesday after an unexpected illness. Since then, Sheriff...
wcbi.com
Non-profit dive team that helps solve cold cases visits Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The dive team that found the submerged car have a unique mission. They help families search for missing loved ones and sometimes bring closure to those families. Before Jacob Grubbs puts on his diving suit and goes in the water, his mission starts with...
wcbi.com
Three finalists will interview with city council for police chief position
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The three finalists to be recommended as the next Columbus police chief will be brought to town for an interview. Mayor Keith Gaskin says the candidates will be brought in one at a time to interview with the city council. No dates have been set...
wtva.com
Aberdeen woman died hours after Tuesday night crash
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A crash Tuesday night left an Aberdeen woman dead. Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley said the crash happened at approximately 10:41 at the intersection of Highway 25 and Old Highway 25. He identified the victim as Dorothy Jones, 71. She was taken to the hospital in...
Comments / 0