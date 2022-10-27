Read full article on original website
UVM student Eco-reps, cycling to recycle
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - UVM has welcomed a greener, cleaner way of gathering food waste from residence halls this fall. Three student Eco-Reps, Molly, Alissa and Cy have been collecting food scraps by cycling to each residence hall on a new electric cargo bike which they’ve affectionately named scrappy.
UVM students find greener way of gathering food waste
UVM continues to freeze tuition for fifth straight year
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The University of Vermont is extending its freeze on tuition for another year. They also are making it free for certain in-state students to attend the university. This will be the fifth year that UVM will not raise tuition and fees for students at the university.
Vermont organization urging salt-pile managers to stock up
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont League of Cities and Towns wants Vermont salt pile managers to stock up ahead of a possible rail strike this winter. The VLCT is the trade organization for Vermont municipalities, offering insurance, training, advice, and other services. The organization says although it looked like a deal was reached between the railways and rail unions, not all were happy with the agreement, and talks are scheduled to carry on into November.
What to Do: Saturday, October 29
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at what to do this Saturday. There are many Halloween events throughout the state this weekend, including in towns like Winooski, Richmond, Middlebury, Rutland, White River Junction, and Plattsburgh. These towns are hosting events in their downtown areas that feature trick-or-treating, costume parades, pumpkin carving, and more.
YCQM OCT. 30, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week on You Can Quote me we investigate, Flawed Forensics, after a woman in prison for killing her son say it was ruled an accident. Plus we examine Military Malpractice, as service members waiting years to get answers for claims against doctors who made mistakes. And an interview with actor Barry Bostwick as he talks about the presentation of the movie Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Flynn Theater in Burlington.
In the Garden: Planting bulbs ahead of spring
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Even if you don’t have a yard, there’s still a way for you to plant bulbs now and see results by springtime. Charlie Nardozzi and Sharon Meyer show us how on this week’s In the Garden.
South Burlington community collects food and goods to support Chittenden County
Celebration of Life for Marshall Webb at Shelburne Farms
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - People from across the green mountain state gathered to pay their respects and celebrate the life of Marshall Webb. The service took place at the Breeding Barn at Shelburne Farms. Webb, along with his siblings, co-founded Shelburne Farms as an educational organization in 1972. More recently, he served as its carbon drawdown coordinator. Webb passed away this past August while trying to protect his grandchildren while swimming through turbulent weather. The celebration honored his life and the impact he had on so many.
Vermont born musician reflects on new album, “Stick Season”
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont musician has garnered national attention for his New England-inspired album, “Stick Season.”. We first had Noah Kahan on WCAX back in January of 2021, talking about songwriting from home during the pandemic. The Strafford native has since released two albums, and his...
New St. Albans salon saving students thousands of dollars
SAINT ALBANS CITY, Vt. — A new salon is opening in Franklin County, Vermont that gives clients a discount on haircuts and facials while also making it easier for students to get their cosmetology license. Prior to the school receiving its official cosmetology school license on Monday, students have...
Fairfax community welcomes home Jamie Cameron
FAIRFAX, Vt. (WCAX) - A community held a rousing welcome home for a Fairfax man who was shot and nearly died after a hunting accident. Jamie Cameron was walking to a tree stand in the woods off of Main Road in Huntington when he was shot… the person who fired claimed he mistook Cameron for a bear. Cameron then spent 49 days in the hospital trying his hardest to recover. But he’s finally made it back home and the warm welcome he’s received from his community members is something he says he’ll always remember.
Shelburne Halloween celebration and parade
Celebration of life for Shelburne Farms co-founder
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - A celebration of life is being held at Shelburne Farms Saturday to honor the co-founder of the iconic area. Marshall Webb died in August after drowning on the property. Police say bad weather hit while Webb was swimming with his grandchildren and he was getting them...
13th Annual Halloween Bike Parade rolls through Burlington
CityPlace developers discuss next steps for housing development
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Get set to see some action at Burlington’s big dig. CityPlace developers met with Burlington officials today to discuss the next steps for housing development in Chittenden County. After clearing numerous lawsuits, CityPlace construction and foundation work is set to begin in a matter of...
Harvest Week: Freezer apple pie filling
Pets with Potential: Meet Princess Lulu
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking to adopt a sweet and playful kitty, meet Princess Lulu!. She is waiting at the Humane Society of Chittenden County to find her forever home. Watch the video to learn more about Princess Lulu.
UVM, St. Michael’s meet in men’s basketball exhibition
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a tie game at the halfway mark, Vermont pulled away down the stretch to down St. Michael’s in an exhibition game on Saturday night. Both coaches saw things they liked out of their teams, but also noticed a little rust - which is expected in an exhibition.
Medisca to Open New Plattsburgh, NY Facility Exceeding Rigorous Quality and Employee Safety Standards
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2022-- Medisca, a global company offering pharmaceutical compounding products and services, mixing technology, manufacturing, education services and more, announces plans to lease a standalone 60,000 square foot building to consolidate repackaging and distribution operations in Plattsburgh, NY under one roof. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221027005136/en/ Architectural visualization of the new facility being built for Medisca in Plattsburgh, New York. (Photo: Business Wire)
