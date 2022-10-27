ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

FOX casually admits the Astros cheated and still lost Game 1

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado used an illegal bat in Game 1 thanks to St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols. Technically, he cheated. Were this any other team than the Houston Astros, surely we could gloss over Martin Maldonado’s error in what would eventually become a Phillies Game 1 victory. Yet, the Astros have a history of sketchy activity.
HOUSTON, TX
Cardinals: 4 aces St. Louis should trade for this offseason

The Cardinals are lacking a top-end starter in their rotation and could look to these five names to fill in this offseason. The St. Louis Cardinals made two trades at the deadline to acquire starting pitching in the forms of Jose Quintana and Jordan Montgomery. Both moves proved to be excellent for St. Louis, as they desperately needed starters who could give them quality innings. This offseason, the Cardinals need to have their eyes set on higher level starters.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
