Jimmy Patronis: More than $3 Million in Unclaimed Property in Florida Under Halloween Themed Names
On Friday, Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis celebrated Halloween by encouraging Floridians to “scare up” some unclaimed property and search for money or items in their name. The CFO’s Division of Unclaimed Property currently holds more than $3 million in unclaimed property with some spooky Halloween...
Orlando Democrat Is “Excited” That Florida Gov. DeSantis’ Election Force Is Looking Into Longtime Cheating Allegations
Democrats have complained plenty about Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ election “police.” Yet one Democrat from Orlando is thrilled the state’s Office of Election Crimes and Security is trying to ensure the integrity of Florida’s elections. The Washington Times reported on Saturday that Cynthia Harris,
FEMA looking to hire hundreds to help Florida recover from Hurricane Ian
FEMA is looking to hire for more than 300 jobs in Brandon, Fort Myers, Kissimmee, Orlando, and Sarasota, as the state of Florida continues recovering after Hurricane Ian.
Florida Residents Have Until May 3 To Get a Real ID
The U.S. Government REAL ID program became effective on May 11, 2008. Since then, Florida residents have been getting driver's licenses with the REAL ID sign, a star in the upper right-hand corner. This can be seen in the examples below:
Florida Republicans register 9 new voters for every 1 new Democrat in months leading to midterms
Prospects for Republicans in Florida are shining brighter than ever as Democrats face difficult-to-overcome numbers. It’s not just braggadocio from Republican candidates and activists. It’s not just the multiple polls, foreshadowing Republican wins and Democratic losses in the marquee elections in Florida. And it’s not just the decisions by major Democratic donors and left-of-center interest ...
Food Stamps Schedule: Florida Benefits for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
SNAP provides support for low-income seniors, people with disabilities living on fixed incomes, and other low-income households. The Florida Department of Children and Families Office of Economic...
FEMA Hiring Local Residents To Work On Florida Recovery From Hurricane Ian
FEMA is conducting local hiring for more than 300 jobs in Brandon, Fort Myers, Kissimmee, Orlando, and Sarasota, as the state of Florida continues recovering after Hurricane Ian. These positions are full-time, 120-day appointments that may be extended depending on operational needs. Interested candidates are
southfloridareporter.com
Top 8 Cannabis Trade Shows in Florida
Industry analysts are predicting that the cannabis industry will see explosive growth in 2022-2023. Events centered around cannabis have significant potential for companies as more states open up to blooming marketplaces. This thriving industry will also continue to see innovation in the form of new products and services, such as infused edibles, technology-driven delivery systems, and innovative accessories.
Property insurance company cancels Florida couple’s policy night before Hurricane Ian hit
A Tampa Bay man got a crash course on Florida's property insurance crisis when Hurricane Ian hit last month.
FEMA set to hire hundreds in Florida to aid in hurricane recovery
ORLANDO, Fla. — As Florida recovers from Hurricane Ian more than a month later, the Federal Emergency Management Agency is looking to hire hundreds of people to help out. There are more than 300 open positions available statewide, including in Orlando and Kissimmee. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
DeSantis' Education Policies Have Resulted in Massive Teacher Shortages.
Teachers Protest DeSantis(via local10.com) Where have all of Florida’s teachers gone? Florida has a shortage this year of 9000 education professionals. According to Market Realist, a news site that provides an in-depth look into various global events, the reasons are simple to understand.
Hurricane Center: Tropical Depression Likely To Form Within Days South Of Florida
BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center says there is a growing chance that a tropical wave south of Florida turns into a Tropical Depression.
floridapolitics.com
Report: No room for vampires in the Sunshine State
But, it doesn't seem like Floridians have bad blood with cold bodies. Perhaps it’s the sunshine? Or maybe it’s the warm weather?. But for some reason, not one Florida city made the cut among Lawn Love’s 2022 Best Cities for Vampires. Not even the Top 20. Or 30. The first Florida city on the list was Jacksonville, which came in at No. 37.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
nomadlawyer.org
Explore The Florida State Park
What to Expect When You Visit a Florida State Park. A Florida State Park is a great place to visit for many different reasons. Whether you want to go hiking or biking, you can find plenty of activities to keep you busy. You can also camp in a state park or just relax on the beach. You can even rent kayaks.
The Happiest Cities in Florida
Florida is a happy place. The weather is so nice that the state has become synonymous with sunshine. Lately, everyone and their step-cousin want to move down south. And nobody is surprised. Floridians and newcomers have plenty of things to do to keep themselves active. The lifestyle, culture, and weather definitely play a big part in your everyday happiness.
floridarambler.com
Five Florida islands to discover while Sanibel rebuilds
I have visited Sanibel dozens of times over 40 years, and I’ve never had a trip there that I didn’t love. So I am sad to know that Hurricane Ian has put this island paradise out of commission for a while. It will be back, and so will...
Missing Florida boy found safe in Canada 2 months later
MIAMI, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement cancelled the Amber Alert for a boy from Miami after he was found safe in Canada. The 6-year-old – who has autism – went missing on Aug. 27 after his mother reported that the father failed to return him as part of their custody agreement, according […]
brevardtimes.com
What Time Does Trick Or Treating Start In Florida?
KISSIMMEE, Florida – Over the years, the time to start trick or treating for Halloween was moved earlier and earlier. If you grew up from the 1960s through the 1980s, you might remember that trick or treating did not start until it gets dark on Halloween. But child safety...
Some Eligible Ex-Felons Fear Voting Because Of Ron DeSantis
The Florida governor has made a show of going after former felons on illegal voting charges.
