ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudspeth County, TX

Judge cuts cash bond for brothers accused in fatal shooting of migrant in Hudspeth County

By Martha Pskowski, El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nGUYh_0ip8KLgI00

A Texas judge agreed to reduce the cash bond for the two brothers charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault in the deadly attack on a group of migrants last month.

One month after the attack that killed one person and seriously injured another, Michael and Mark Sheppard appeared before Judge Roy Ferguson of the 394th District Court of Texas on Thursday morning.

After hearing from their defense lawyers and the state prosecutor, Ferguson lowered the cash bond, originally set at $250,000 for each brother. The state prosecutor voiced concerns for public safety if the brothers are released and warned they might be a flight risk. The defense argued that the Sheppards have limited financial resources to cover the additional bond.

Mark Sheppard now faces a $50,000 cash or surety bond and a $200,000 personal recognizance bond. A PR bond requires no money be posted and is basically based on a signature that a defendant promises to show up to court.

Michael Sheppard, the alleged shooter, faces a $75,000 cash or surety bond and a $175,000 PR bond. Michael Sheppard appeared from the Brewster County Jail and Mark Sheppard appeared from the Presidio County Jail. Both brothers were transferred out of the Hudspeth County Jail earlier this month.

Attorney Brent Mayr, representing Michael Sheppard, and attorney Richard Esper, representing Mark Sheppard, had submitted writs of habeas corpus challenging the brothers' ongoing pretrial detention and asking for an appearance before a judge. State prosecutor Kevin Marcantel appeared before Ferguson.

The Sheppard brothers are charged with manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the attack Sept. 27 south of Sierra Blanca in which Mexican migrant Jesús Sepúlveda was killed and a woman was shot in the stomach.

Defense lawyers make case for lower bond

The Sheppard brothers were first arrested Sept. 29 on manslaughter charges. They were released on $250,000 bond each on Oct. 3. In Thursday's hearing, attorneys Mayr and Esper called Cathy Drake, proprietor of Permian Bail Bond in Odessa, as their sole witness. Drake did not connect to the virtual hearing and Esper shared her testimony.

According to Esper, Drake posted bond for the brothers with the assistance of their relatives in Florida and the Carolinas. She drove them to El Paso and they intended to travel to Florida to be with family. While in El Paso, Mark Sheppard met with Esper, whom his relatives had retained to represent him. A Hudspeth County sheriff's deputy then informed Drake there was a new arrest warrant for aggravated assault.

Esper questioned why the assault charges were filed later, after the brothers already had posted bond. The Sheppards returned to Sierra Blanca and turned themselves in Oct. 4. Esper said Drake has known the brothers "for several years" and does not consider them a danger to the community.

In the Hudspeth County Jail, Mark Sheppard was examined by a doctor who identified "early signs of dementia." Esper said Mark Sheppard had a stroke nine months ago and he is concerned about his health while in jail.

Mayr said he objects to the "illegal, oppressive bond" placed on his client. He said the Sheppards do not have "significant assets" to post for the bond and their relatives are seeking to sell a home in Florida to contribute to legal expenses. Mayr also submitted to the judge three letters from Sierra Blanca residents speaking to Michael Sheppard's character.

Mark Sheppard, in a white and orange jumpsuit, sat in silence, occasionally averting his gaze as the attorneys spoke. Michael Sheppard, in a pink jumpsuit, stared straight into the camera, expressing little emotion. Audio or visual recording of the hearing, streamed on YouTube, was prohibited.

Ferguson presides over the 394th Judicial District Court, which includes Brewster, Culberson, Hudspeth, Jeff Davis and Presidio counties. He also is known as the judge in the cat lawyer viral video.

'What they did is horrible'

State prosecutor Marcantel said the aggravated assault charges came after the manslaughter charges because authorities were waiting to see if the second victim, the woman shot in the stomach, would survive. When it was clear she would survive her injuries, prosecutors brought the assault charges.

The lawyer for the wounded woman has told the El Paso Times that the victim feared for her safety after learning the brothers were initially released on bond. Other members of the group who survived the shooting were placed in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody in El Paso. After several weeks in detention, they were released and continue to cooperate with law enforcement.

Marcantel proceeded to read the affidavit filed by the Texas Rangers. He pointed out that Michael Sheppard allegedly used a shotgun, which would require him to be at close range. He questioned the brothers' account that they mistook the migrants for javelinas and pointed out that Mark Sheppard changed his story to investigators.

"What they did is horrible," Marcantel said. "I'm surprised it's not a higher charge than manslaughter.

"I'm not buying this whole mistake thing," he said. "In my mind, that makes them a danger to the public. I don’t know what they're going to do when they get out of jail."

Marcantel said the prosecutor's office was open to a split bond at $125,000 cash bond and $125,000 PR bond for each brother.

Mayr abruptly left the hearing around 9:35 a.m. because he was called to appear in a trial. He originally had asked Ferguson to change the time of the hearing because he had to appear in court.

After less than an hour of statements, Ferguson reached his decision. Michael Sheppard now must post $75,000 in cash or surety bonds from an approved company. For the remaining $175,000 PR bond, he is not required to post money upfront but will be liable for the entire amount if he does not show up in court.

Mark Sheppard's cash bond is slightly lower, at $50,000, with a $200,000 personal recognizance bond.

Investigation ongoing

Thursday's hearing was one of the first windows into the state's case against Michael and Mark Sheppard. A Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson in El Paso said the incident report is still not complete because the investigation is ongoing.

The Hudspeth County Sheriff's office has not responded to the El Paso Times' requests for further information. The Brewster County Sheriff's Office and the Presidio County Sheriff's Office have declined to comment on the case.

Staff writer Martha Pskowski may be reached at mpskowski@elpasotimes.com and @psskow on Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Jury sentences suspect in Adrian’s Bar death

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Following a four-day trial, a jury sentenced Donovan Byers to 10 years probation and three years in prison Thursday for his role in the death of Adrian Linton outside a Central El Paso bar. Byers will receive credit for time served, and he is eligible for parole immediately. As KTSM […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso man accused in 2017 murder will remain in jail

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Moises Galvan who was accused of killing a 22-year-old man and injuring another outside of an East El Paso bar will remain in jail. The case against Moises Galvan has been ongoing for more than five years, and today a judge dismissed an appeal from the defendant’s new attorney to […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Oct. 28, 2022

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

One dead in rollover crash on Transmountain

EL PASO, Texas - El Paso County Sheriff's are currently at the scene of a severe crash that resulted in serious injuries. It happened Saturday morning along Loop 375 and mile marker 19. All eastbound traffic is closed while the investigation in ongoing. This is a developing story, we will...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

FBI El Paso Announce the Federal Arrest of El Paso Man for Felon in Possession of a Firearm

FBI El Paso announce the arrest of a 30-year-old El Paso man, Russell Rice III, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. On June 5, 2022, Rice was accused of firing a firearm in public during an altercation with another individual. On June 8, 2022, Rice was taken into custody by El Paso Police Department’s Gang Unit. Rice was arrested on a state warrant issued by the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) for being felon in possession of a firearm. Rice was later released on bond.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso man arrested in connection with January 6 capitol insurrection

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) 47-year-old David Rene Arredondo was arrested yesterday and accused of assaulting a law enforcement officer at the capitol on Jan 6., 2021. Arredondo is accused of: Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Engaging in Physical Violence in a […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Body of missing man found near Chuck Heinrich Park in Northeast El Paso

UPDATE: According to EPFD, a body of a man was found an hour and a half ago near Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park. The man was reported missing at approximately 12:40 p.m. Saturday afternoon. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Combined Search and Rescue Team is currently responding to 11055 Andrew Barcena near Chuck Heinrich Memorial […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Police respond to shots fired call off Dyer St.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Dept. is investigating an incident in Northeast El Paso after receiving a “shots fired” call early Thursday morning. Dispatchers have confirmed to KTSM they received that call around 5:52 Thursday morning regarding an incident that occurred near the 8200 block of Dyer St. So far there […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Discarded fetus found in east El Paso; mother wanted

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A discarded human fetus was discovered at a residential area on Eastside El Paso, according to an El Paso Police department report. The discovery was made at the 9100 block of Cuernavaca  and Crimes Against Persons detectives are attempting to identify the mother. Anyone with information can call CAP at […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

U.S. 54 reopens after being briefly shut down from crash near Kenworthy

UPDATE: U.S. 54 north has reopened after being shut down for about an hour after a collision. Just the left lane remains closed. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A collision has closed all northbound lanes on U.S. 54 in Northeast El Paso at Kenworthy, according to the Texas Department of Transportation’s El Paso District. Traffic […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Three-vehicle crash shuts shuts down Global Reach Blvd. for hours

UPDATE: All lanes were reopened by 9:30 p.m., according to TxDOT. UPDATE: STI is currently responding to the collision. All lanes in both directions are closed on Global Reach between Walter Jones and George Perry. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A serious vehicle crash in the industrial area near the El Paso International Airport has […]
EL PASO, TX
The El Paso Times

The El Paso Times

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
779K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest in El Paso, TX news, breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment.

 http://elpasotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy