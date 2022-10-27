Inside Lupita Nyongo’s Stunning Beauty Tribute to Africa for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Premiere

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In-N-Out Delivers Greatest Anniversary Message To Customers On InstagramLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Clippers’ Paul George is giving away three million dollars in free therapyB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Here are 17 Things to do in November in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
Thoughtful Tributes to Chadwick Boseman Shined at the Wakanda Forever Premiere
The late Chadwick Boseman was the heart and soul of the first Black Panther film, so the new sequel film, Wakanda Forever, naturally has a hole that simply cannot be filled. “At first, I was filled with dread at the thought of filming without Chadwick [Boseman], but by re-inhabiting the Black Panther world that we all loved so much, we were able to pay homage to him and share in the loss,” Lupita Nyong’o, who portrays Nakia in the Marvel franchise, told Vogue last week. For the movie’s big Hollywood premiere last night, a few cast members then decided to use their style choice to commemorate the late actor, putting forward thoughtful (and stylish) tributes that honored his memory.
Selena Gomez on the Powerful Vulnerability of Her New Documentary
There is a moment early in Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me, the new documentary premiering November 4 on Apple TV+, in which the star admits to the people gathered in her dressing room: “My body is very young.” She’s talking about the way a certain outfit emphasizes—or doesn’t—her figure, making her appear, as she puts it, “like a 12-year-old boy.” But it’s more than just an assessment of her costume; it’s also a gesture toward one of the central tensions of the star’s career and this film—the precise pressure that a self-awareness of other people’s awareness can impose. Will her fans see a shadow of the Disney star she once was? Or will they see a powerful singer in her own right? How does her clothing, behavior, performance—essentially every move she makes—contribute to the narrative that her fans and detractors are relentlessly constructing?
ComicBook
Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25
Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
Hailey Bieber’s Halloween Costume Evokes an Epic ’90s Fashion Moment
Halloween weekend is always a spectacle in Hollywood. The costume line-up this year has included a slew of memorable looks, however, Hailey Bieber chose a more high fashion approach to the spooky season, pulling off an ode to a legendary runway moment. Instagram content. This content can also be viewed...
A Closer Look at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Chucky Costumes
“Barbie, eat your heart out.” That’s what the murderous doll Tiffany tells her fellow killer doll Chucky in the 1998 slasher film, Bride of Chucky—and it could certainly be said of Kourtney Kardashian’s Halloween look today. For the holiday, she and husband Travis Barker dressed up as the notoriously evil duo, and Vogue has a closer look at what went into their custom couples costume.
Olivia Wilde’s Hooded Peekaboo Dress Is All About Drama
Olivia Wilde typically favors a casual look, and is frequently spotted in loose-fitting tracksuits, jeans and comfy hoodies (often her boyfriend Harry Styles’s merch). However, the actor, writer and director never fails to impress when she dresses up. At the 2022 Women In Film Honors in Beverly Hills, the...
Tiffany & Co. Celebrated the New Tiffany Lock Collection With Kim Kardashian, Gal Gadot, and Hailey Bieber
Since the late 1800s, the lock has been a defining symbol for Tiffany & Co., seeing its way onto pieces like brooches, necklaces, money clips, charms, and those iconic key rings. To celebrate the latest interpretation of this motif, the Tiffany Lock bracelet collection, the 185-year-old New York jeweler threw a high-carat dinner in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.
Heidi Klum Spent Two Years Crafting Her Halloween Costume
Halloween isn’t over until Heidi Klum—the reigning queen of the holiday—has revealed her costume. In the past, the German American supermodel has transformed herself into Jessica Rabbit, Shrek’s Fiona, and an elderly version of herself. There’s simply no concept that’s too theatrical or outlandish for her to pull off for her annual party. This year, she surprised and delighted her fans by becoming a worm.
Ariana Grande Just Went an Unexpected Shade of Blonde
When the autumn and winter months hit, most people tend to change their hair color in line with the seasonal mood. The weather gets colder and darker, and Halloween rolls around, prompting us—consciously or not—to switch from lighter shades to those darker, more vampy choices. In other words, it’s not the obvious time to go blonde.
Victoria Beckham And Mia Regan Give Vogue An Exclusive First Look At Their Vintage-Inspired Denim Collection
“Victoria and I have always been in conversation about fashion,” says Mia Regan. She’s referring, of course, to Victoria Beckham, with whom – as a rising model and an influential dresser herself – Mia has always had lots to talk about. It was last year, when Victoria suggested a louche pair of trousers in one of her collections be named after Mia, who “loves a baggy fit”, that the idea of a collaboration first came up.
The KarJenners Won Halloween With Custom Couture and Dramatic Beauty
When it comes to dressing up, the Kardashian-Jenners give it their all. Whether it’s for their annual glitzy holiday parties, or walking the famous Met steps at the Met Gala, the famous family commits to the theme. This over-the-top approach was also perfect for Halloween festivities this past weekend: Kim Kardashian and sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner delivered some elaborate costumes that came to impress.
Behind the Look: The Queer History Behind Ludovic de Saint Sernin’s Signature Tank Top
Tank tops are having a moment. “I just always thought that a guy in a tank top is hot,” shares Paris-based designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin. In the midst of fashion month and just a few days after his spring 2023 collection showed at Paris Fashion Week, de Saint Sernin shared the story of how his signature crystal logo tank became an It-boy closet staple.
Rafael Nadal Makes the Ultimate Romantic Gesture: A New Fragrance Collection With His Wife
In the plush basement lounge of Henry Jacques’s recently opened Avenue Montaigne haute parfumerie flagship, which boasts direct views across the Pont de l’Alma to the Eiffel Tower, Rafael Nadal is speaking freely—a rarity for the often tight-lipped tennis star, especially when discussing his relationship with his wife, Maria Francesca Perello. “I’m a very public person in my work, of course, but in my private life, one of the most important things—and what I consider to be one of my greatest successes—is that Maria and I have been able to have a really normal life,” says Nadal. The couple met as teenagers in Manacor, Mallorca, and were together for 17 years before they wed in 2019. “We’re taking the next step in our lives now, though, so we thought—why not do something together?” The collaboration Nadal has traveled to France to discuss, however, is not the birth of the couple’s first child, a baby boy who arrived in early October; it’s a set of fragrances, originally designed as bespoke eaux de parfums with the boutique French brand and available today for popular consumption.
Meet the Standout Creators From the #VogueBeautyHalloween 2022 Challenge
If Halloween felt particularly long this year it’s because it was. The fact that October 31st fell on a Monday meant that many festivities got underway on Friday night, and in some cases as early as Thursday…at the convenient hour of 3:30 (shout out to my son’s preschool!) But for most revelers, our third annual #VogueBeautyHalloween challenge participants among them, the extended holiday just meant more opportunities to show up in your spookiest, scariest, campiest best.
The Crown in Vogue Features Never-Before-Seen Photographs of the Royal Family
The idea for The Crown in Vogue sprung up, not at all fully formed, during the late spring of 2020 when access to British Vogue’s archive of photographs—“the stuff of history”, as the magazine once called it—was difficult. Which was putting it mildly. Tucked away...
Pomellato Hosted a Special Exhibition in Tokyo Celebrating Beauty and Creativity
The exhibition “From Milan to Tokyo: A Journey of Craftsmanship, Creativity, and Design” held in Tokyo’s Harajuku district celebrated Italian style, a global standard of luxury. The themes explored in the show—presented by Pomellato, the Italy-based fine jewelry house—are Supreme Mastery, Creative Design, and Milanese Elegance.
Rihanna Just Blessed Us With Her First New Song in Two Years, and the Internet Is Losing It
Listen, it’s not like I’ve been counting the days since the release of Rihanna’s last studio album, Anti, but if I were, it would be over 2,000—a.k.a. six long years—and more than 900 since she was featured on a song: PARTYNEXTDOOR’s “Believe It” in 2020.
The Deeper Meaning Behind Prince Harry’s Memoir Title
Early this morning, the news broke that Prince Harry’s anticipated memoir—which has allegedly caused great concern within the royal family—will be released on January 10, 2023. Its title? Spare. “Spare takes readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young...
Actor, Singer, and Golfer Nick Jonas Launches a Collaboration with PXG
Nick Jonas is a renaissance man. While the world knows him as an actor, pop star, trendsetter, and one half of an international power couple, very few know him as a golfer. “I’ve been an avid golfer for fifteen years,” Jonas said. The game offers him a chance to escape the chaos of his daily life and, as he put it, provides a “humbling and satisfying adventure.”
Jennifer Lopez Takes on TikTok’s Favorite Nail Trend—But With a Twist
Show-stopping nails are nothing new for Jennifer Lopez. But from her milky bridal manicure to her vampy fall manicure, the triple-threat performer has been marking practically every occasion with a masterfully crafted set lately. Among her latest statements crafted by her longtime manicurist, Tom Bachik, was a sharp, creamy white...
Vogue Magazine
29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.https://www.vogue.com/
Comments / 0