4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Update Improves Tee Higgins' Fantasy Football ValueFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
This Town in Ohio Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensCincinnati, OH
Include the Cincinnati Zoo in Your Holiday PlansLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
WLWT 5
Country music star Kane Brown attends unveiling of donated parks to Greater Cincinnati neighborhoods
CINCINNATI — Greater Cincinnati kids have a new eco-friendly place to play thanks to a partnership between Kroger and Terracycle. On Friday morning, community, and city leaders, unveiled two new recycled playground donations to local communities. One is located at the Sheakley Boys & Girl Club in West Price...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati celebrates Halloween weekend at Findlay Market
CINCINNATI — Smiles of delight filled the faces of children in Over The Rhine who were celebrating Halloween at the heart of Findlay Market. For the fifth year, howls of Halloween laughter echoed through the historic market, as costumed children paraded and picked up treats from vendors hosting the frightfully good time.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Cyclones return to Heritage Bank Center for Saturday home opener
CINCINNATI — Hockey is back in the Queen City this weekend as the Cincinnati Cyclones face the Iowa Heartlanders in their season home opener. Click the video player to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Presented by UC Health, the Cyclones will play Oct. 29 at Heritage...
WATCH: Cincinnati Zoo shares adorable Fritz video compilation
The footage shows Fritz engaging in various activities, including trying to catch water in his mouth and playing with a larger hippo.
New documentary highlights 'The Uncle Al Show' and its lasting legacy
'The Uncle Al Show' is one of the most iconic TV shows in the history of Cincinnati television. For the first time, WCPO 9 looks back on what the show meant to thousands.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati community theater: Sister Act takes stage at Covedale Center for the Performing Arts
CINCINNATI — A community theater production of "Sister Act," the feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film, is in Cincinnati for two more weeks. Click the video player to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Performances are held weekly at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays,...
WLWT 5
National Underground Railroad Freedom Center offering free admission Sunday
CINCINNATI — The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati is offering free admission on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. as part of their Fifth Third Community Days. The Freedom Center has partnered with the Fifth Third Foundation to offer free admission to all experiences, including the...
Queen City News anchor once starred in ‘kitschy little horror film’
More than 30 years ago, he starred in a horror movie with something of a cult following.
beckersasc.com
Cincinnati endoscopy center ranked best in Ohio
The Anderson Endoscopy Center in Cincinnati was the highest-ranked endoscopy center in Ohio by Newsweek for a third consecutive year. Newsweek's list was created in collaboration with market research firm Statista. It ranks 510 of the more than 5,000 Medicare-certified ASC around the country in major surgical specialties, according to an Oct. 27 news release the center shared with Becker's.
WLWT 5
Special Olympics to hold Flag Football Regional Tournament at Thomas More Sunday
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — The Special Olympics flag football season will continue on Sunday, Oct. 30 at Thomas More University. More than 150 athletes on 14 teams will compete for regional titles in four divisions, with games beginning at 10 a.m. and running through 2 p.m. Three Northern Kentucky...
wymt.com
NKY thrift store receives 1935 Academy Award statue from mystery donor
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A valuable relic of Hollywood’s past made its way to a thrift store in Northern Kentucky. Be Concerned is a food pantry on Pike Street in Covington. Founded it 1968, it also houses a thrift store that accepts donated items to helps support the nonprofit’s pantry programs.
WLWT 5
Trick or treating at Findlay Market returns Sunday!
CINCINNATI — Ghouls and Goblins, Findlay Market's annual trick-or-treat event is back!. Families can head down to Findlay Market on Sunday, Oct. 30 starting as early as 10 a.m. The free event will include a children's story time, crafts, games, a haunted house, and of course, trick or treating.
earnthenecklace.com
Erica Collura Leaving WKRC-TV: Where Is the Ohio Meteorologist Going?
For a decade, Erica Collura has been Cincinnati’s favorite source for weather updates. But now she is stepping back for personal reasons. Erica Collura announced that she is leaving WKRC-TV in October 2022. Local 12 viewers naturally had questions about the announcement. They want to know where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if she is staying in Cincinnati, Ohio. Fortunately for her viewers, Erica Collura answered most queries about leaving WKRC-TV.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Zoo welcomes silverback gorilla Mbeli
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo recently welcomed a new Silverback gorilla. The 20-year-old Silverback named Mbeli came to the zoo a few weeks ago, officials said. He came to the zoo from the Denver Zoo in early October. The zoo care team says Mbeli is currently exploring the indoor...
WLWT 5
Movie starring Robert De Niro to film in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Calling all movie stars – a movie starring Robert De Niro will be filming in Cincinnati and you can be in it. Local casting director D. Lynn Meyers posted to Facebook announcing they're looking for extras for the movie "Wise Guys." This content is imported from...
WLWT 5
Halloween spirit spreads through local neighborhoods with big displays
HAMILTON, Ohio — As if political campaigns weren't scary enough, here comes Halloween. For many families, it's a holiday favorite. But it can also put a frightening crimp on your budget just ahead of Thanksgiving and the December holidays. Some folks tend to inflate the spirit of Halloween front...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati restaurant decks out rooftop with heated igloos, greenhouses
As winter approaches, a popular downtown Cincinnati restaurant and bar is adding heated igloos and greenhouses to its rooftop. The View at Shires’ Garden decked out its rooftop with igloos and greenhouses just in time for cooler weather, so guests can still get a chance to take in the views of the city throughout the winter season.
10 Fun U.S. Cities Where You Can Still Live Large in Retirement
FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. For...
dayton.com
10 Italian restaurants you should know in the Dayton region
Ahead of releasing our Best of Dayton winners on Friday, we’re going into the archives for past winners and finalists in some of our most popular categories. An alphabetical list of area Italian restaurants that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Do...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Vine Street in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Vine Street in downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
