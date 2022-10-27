ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Cincinnati celebrates Halloween weekend at Findlay Market

CINCINNATI — Smiles of delight filled the faces of children in Over The Rhine who were celebrating Halloween at the heart of Findlay Market. For the fifth year, howls of Halloween laughter echoed through the historic market, as costumed children paraded and picked up treats from vendors hosting the frightfully good time.
CINCINNATI, OH
beckersasc.com

Cincinnati endoscopy center ranked best in Ohio

The Anderson Endoscopy Center in Cincinnati was the highest-ranked endoscopy center in Ohio by Newsweek for a third consecutive year. Newsweek's list was created in collaboration with market research firm Statista. It ranks 510 of the more than 5,000 Medicare-certified ASC around the country in major surgical specialties, according to an Oct. 27 news release the center shared with Becker's.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Trick or treating at Findlay Market returns Sunday!

CINCINNATI — Ghouls and Goblins, Findlay Market's annual trick-or-treat event is back!. Families can head down to Findlay Market on Sunday, Oct. 30 starting as early as 10 a.m. The free event will include a children's story time, crafts, games, a haunted house, and of course, trick or treating.
CINCINNATI, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Erica Collura Leaving WKRC-TV: Where Is the Ohio Meteorologist Going?

For a decade, Erica Collura has been Cincinnati’s favorite source for weather updates. But now she is stepping back for personal reasons. Erica Collura announced that she is leaving WKRC-TV in October 2022. Local 12 viewers naturally had questions about the announcement. They want to know where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if she is staying in Cincinnati, Ohio. Fortunately for her viewers, Erica Collura answered most queries about leaving WKRC-TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Zoo welcomes silverback gorilla Mbeli

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo recently welcomed a new Silverback gorilla. The 20-year-old Silverback named Mbeli came to the zoo a few weeks ago, officials said. He came to the zoo from the Denver Zoo in early October. The zoo care team says Mbeli is currently exploring the indoor...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Movie starring Robert De Niro to film in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Calling all movie stars – a movie starring Robert De Niro will be filming in Cincinnati and you can be in it. Local casting director D. Lynn Meyers posted to Facebook announcing they're looking for extras for the movie "Wise Guys." This content is imported from...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati restaurant decks out rooftop with heated igloos, greenhouses

As winter approaches, a popular downtown Cincinnati restaurant and bar is adding heated igloos and greenhouses to its rooftop. The View at Shires’ Garden decked out its rooftop with igloos and greenhouses just in time for cooler weather, so guests can still get a chance to take in the views of the city throughout the winter season.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

10 Italian restaurants you should know in the Dayton region

Ahead of releasing our Best of Dayton winners on Friday, we’re going into the archives for past winners and finalists in some of our most popular categories. An alphabetical list of area Italian restaurants that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Do...
DAYTON, OH

