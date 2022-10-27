Read full article on original website
Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Tesla, Alphabet: Earnings, Criminal Probe Report Draw Retail Investors' Attention To These 5 Stocks Today
U.S. markets closed mixed on Thursday, with the Nasdaq ending the session down over 2%, as Big Tech earnings disappointed the Street. While earnings-led stock movements are grabbing retail investors’ eyeballs in most cases, the revelation of a previously undisclosed criminal investigation is the reason why another company is attracting attention. Here’s what’s happening with the top five names that are grabbing retail investors’ attention on Friday morning.
tipranks.com
Intel (INTC) CEO: U.S. Controls on China Chip Exports Were “Inevitable”
Intel CEO feels that the recently imposed restrictions by the U.S. on chip exports to China were inevitable as part of the country’s efforts to make the necessary shifts in supply chains away from China. At the Wall Street Journal’s (WSJ) Tech Live conference held on October 24, chip...
NASDAQ
1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 64% to Buy Hand Over Fist
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is one of the world's most innovative semiconductor companies. But beyond making those advanced computer chips, it's also expanding its footprint in the software space, thanks to its leadership position in artificial intelligence (AI) development. Gaming, once the company's largest segment by revenue, softened dramatically this year...
msn.com
Intel stock rises on earnings beat, plans for layoffs, billions in cost cuts planned
Intel Corp. shares rose after hours Thursday after the chip maker topped Wall Street earnings estimates for the quarter and PC-chip sales came in slightly higher than expected, while the company trimmed its full-year outlook once more and said it expects to cut costs by $3 billion in 2023, including layoffs.
msn.com
AMD lowered the bar for earnings, but there is still intrigue in one result
Advanced Micro Devices Inc. has already slashed expectations for its financial performance with a warning, but there is still some intrigue with the chip-maker’s earnings report. AMD is scheduled to report third-quarter earnings after the close of markets Tuesday, and analysts will closely watch the company’s data-center business for...
CNBC
A 'catastrophe' is coming for the economy, but it's not recession or inflation, says Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh
U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in an interview at the CNBC Work Summit that he does not expect mass layoffs and job growth should continue into next year. But Walsh said that immigration reform, supported by every business owner he talks to, will be critical to the national workforce and without it, a 'bigger catastrophe' than a recession or inflation is coming.
CNBC
5 of the riskiest industries to work in during a recession, according to economists
There's been a lot of debate lately over whether the U.S. will plunge into a recession soon. While a downturn isn't inevitable, many economic forecasters believe it's just a matter of time before a recession hits. "The worst is yet to come, and for many people, 2023 will feel like...
What's Going On With Apple Shares
Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading higher by 4.40% to $151.17 Friday morning after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results and reported year-over-year revenue growth across multiple segments. What Happened?. Apple reported fourth-quarter EPS of $1.29 per share, exceeding the consensus estimate of $1.27. The bottom-line results also beat the...
CNBC
Cramer's week ahead: There could be 'real signs' for the Fed to slow down
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday said that next week's jam-packed week of earnings and economic data releases could result in good news for the Federal Reserve's battle against inflation. "This market's trading like next week, we'll see some real signs that the Fed's winning its war on inflation, and they...
Flying Magazine
Major Airlines Rake in Record Q3 Revenues, Still Short on Workforce
Despite talks of a recession in the broad economy amid record inflation, fluctuating fuel prices, or even a hard to fix workforce challenges, the commercial airlines market is still booming. [Courtesy: Republic Airlines]. All the major U.S. airlines have reported their third-quarter earnings now, and despite talks of a recession...
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Big Tech Q3 Revenue Takes Hit Amid Rising Data Center Energy Cost in Europe
In the week that Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Microsoft and other Silicon Valley Big Tech firms announced their third quarter (Q3) earnings, the general picture reflected a worldwide slowdown in spending as most of the firms posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results. And with swift retribution, traders responded by slashing nearly a trillion...
Zacks.com
Is a Beat Likely for Enterprise Products (EPD) in Q3 Earnings?
EPD - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 1, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the midstream infrastructure provider reported adjusted earnings per limited partner unit of 64 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 63 cents, thanks to higher contributions from the NGL Pipelines & Services business.
Apple surges to add $178 billion in market value as 4th-quarter earnings help drive a turnaround in the stock market
Apple soared 8% on Friday following the release of its better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings report. The iPhone maker added $178 billion in market value on Friday and helped drive a strong rebound in the stock market. "Apple saves the market from big tech meltdown," Louis Navellier said in a Friday note.
Tesla Stock Slides As Surprise China Price Cut Raises Demand Questions
Tesla (TSLA) shares extended declines Monday after it cut prices for its China-made cars for the first time this year, suggesting softening demand in the world's biggest market. Tesla, which has been raising costs of its U.S.-made cars for much of the year, reduced the starter price of its Model...
Benzinga
AT&T, Tesla And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects AT&T Inc. T to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $29.86 billion before the opening bell. AT&T shares rose 0.8% to $15.66 in after-hours trading.
CNBC
How Indonesia's counterfeit problem spurred a multi-million dollar beauty business
Chrisanti Indiana co-founded Social Bella in 2015, which started off as an Indonesian e-commerce platform that sells beauty products from global brands. It has since expanded to more than 60 brick-and-mortar shops, offering consumers an "omni-channel" shopping experience. CNBC Make It's Goh Chiew Tong speaks to the 31-year-old to find out how she grew her startup into a multi-million company.
CNBC
Activist Starboard takes a stake in Vertiv, and an opportunity to boost margins is in sight
Business: designs, manufactures and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. The company went public through a SPAC merger in the first quarter of 2020 with GS Acquisition Holdings, a SPAC co-sponsored by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group and David M. Cote, CEO of GSAH and former executive chairman of the board and CEO of Honeywell. Cote currently serves as the Vertiv's executive chairman.
Apple (AAPL) Fiscal Q4 Earnings: Highlights and Takeaways
On October 27, Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report traded sideways in after hours action as the Cupertino company delivered a mixed-bag fiscal Q4. Below, we present the highlights of Apple’s earnings day, organized by main topics. (Read more from Apple Maven: Apple’s Fiscal Q4 Earnings Live...
Meta shares drop 19% on weak fourth-quarter forecast and earnings miss
Meta shares continued their 2022 freefall, plunging 19% in extended trading Wednesday after Facebook’s parent issued a weak forecast for the fourth quarter and came up well short of Wall Street’s expectations for earnings. Meta is contending with a broad slowdown in online ad spending, challenges from Apple’s...
