ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Canton community leaders react to no discipline for officer who shot James Williams

By Paige Bennett, The Repository
The Repository
The Repository
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38ngj7_0ip8JyhU00

CANTON – Calls for transparency and accountability were at forefront of comments made by community leaders Thursday following news that officer Robert Huber will not face discipline for fatally shooting James Williams on Jan. 1.

The city's internal review concluded Huber did not violate department policies.

Mayor Thomas Bernabei sent out a news release Wednesday, along with the internal review summary and memorandums from the police chief, safety director and the Use of Force Review Board.

The mayor said in his release that the Use of Force Review Board — which consisted of the investigative division commander, patrol division commander, training bureau commander, a patrol shift sergeant, a patrol officer and a city attorney — found that Huber acted within departmental policies.

James Williams coverage: His family's lawsuit against Canton

Timeline of events: James Williams' death at his Canton home

Bernabei called Williams' death tragic and said he agreed with the findings of the review.

"This incident is tragic for the family of Mr. Williams. They have lost a husband and father and friend under tragic circumstances. My prayers go out to them. I also offer my prayers to Officer Huber and his family as well. Officer Huber who was doing his job on patrol on Jan. 1, was placed in extraordinarily challenging split-second decision circumstances and acted through his training to confront and not walk away from an “active shooter” incident and must now live with the trauma of this incident," Bernabei said in the release.

Williams, 46, was killed at his home in the 2300 block of 10th Street SW shortly after midnight on New Year's Day while Huber was investigating a report of gunfire. Williams was firing a Ruger AR-556 rifle in the air from behind his partially fenced patio when Huber fired at Williams through the fence without warning.

Members of Williams' family said he was firing into the air to celebrate the new year.

A Stark County grand jury last month decided not to indict Huber on any criminal charges tied to Williams' death.

Community leaders call for reform

Colin Meeker, an attorney representing the Williams family in a federal civil rights lawsuit, told the Repository Wednesday he wasn't surprised by the outcome and that a formal statement would be released later.

Baker, Dublikar, Beck, Wiley & Mathews, the law firm representing Huber, said the firm has no comment at this time.

Canton City Councilwoman Chris Smith, D-4, said she was disappointed by the outcome.

"It's really hard for me to really speak on it," she said. "I'm still just disgusted that he didn't get anything or wasn't charged with anything because I still feel that a life is gone, a father is gone, a husband is gone."

Smith was one of three Canton City Council members who left a council meeting last month in solidarity with people protesting the grand jury's decision. She also coordinated a statement earlier this year calling for a swift investigation into the shooting that was cosigned by four other members of council.

Smith said she doesn't feel satisfied with the justice system and that she has deep sympathy for Williams' family.

Hector McDaniel, president of the Stark County NAACP, said the agency is conducting a thorough review of the documents related to the investigation and will be putting out a formal statement to the community after it has finished that process.

"What we're going to share is not just going to be a statement," he said. "We're actually going to, again, be looking at reform. We're actually going to be looking at, 'How do we take this tragic incident and push for reform, policy, training kind of changes?'"

McDaniel said the situation is worth more than a single comment and that it needs to be used to address issues in the community, particularly the relationship between law enforcement and the community.

He also said he had an opportunity to speak to Williams' wife, Marquetta, after he heard the news.

"The concern, again, is how do we move this tragic situation, and how can we get some positive outcomes as a result of it?" McDaniel said.

Comments / 16

Mark Connel
3d ago

A 7 year old child just died in Illinois today from a stray bullet. That's why you don't shoot firearms in city limits, especially into the air, those bullets gotta land somewhere. LESSON LEARNED? HOPEFULLY!

Reply(10)
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Brown on Cleveland

City Council Members Denied 9-Year-Old Saniyah a Secondary Street Named Sign but Vote Yes to a WARD 5 Teen Street Sign

Saniyah NicholsonCourtesy of The Daniels Family (Photo) Cleveland, OH. - Controversy with honorary secondary street signage is a problem for some City of Cleveland residents, business owners, and stakeholders. The practice of granting an individual a street-named signage is celebratory to honor and recognize their contributions to the City, while other times, it is to show reverence to the individual's family due to a mishap at no fault of their own.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland police warn of possible kidnapping

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A girl may have been the victim of a kidnapping Sunday afternoon, Cleveland police said. Cleveland police received a call, saying a man had forced a girl into a green Honda on Arlington Avenue, near a pool or field. Police did not name the pool or field, but Forest Hill Park, which has a public pool, is located on a stretch of Arlington near the intersection of 120th street. The vehicle, with an unknown license plate, was last seen heading to Lakeview.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Man pulls knife on Steelyard Commons Home Depot employee

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for a suspect that threatened a worker at the Home Depot in Steelyard Commons. Police said the man took an item past all registers at the store, prompting an asset protection employee to approach him. When she approached him, police said the...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland man out on parole charged with robbing several area stores

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the United States Department of Justice, a Cleveland man on parole was charged in a 14-count indictment with the armed robbery or attempted armed robbery of 10 retail stores in Cleveland and Shaker Heights. 32-year-old Lawrence Sturdivant was charged with 10 counts of interference...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Apparent Domestic Dispute Leads to Fatal Canton Shooting

Canton Police are investigating a shooting last night that left a 31-year old man dead. They were called to a home in the 1200 block of 16th Street NW. When they got there they found Travis Charles laying near the back steps of the home. He was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. He died there.
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland man shot to death in city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police are searching for two men in the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. Keith B. Jackson died in the shooting that happened about 8 p.m. Wednesday on East 149th Street near Bartlett Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Jackson was shot multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland gang member sentenced to over 12 years on federal drug charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man linked to a known street gang in the city was sentenced on Wednesday to over 12 years in prison on federal drug charges. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio said Kindell Smith was initially convicted for his role in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and crack cocaine.
CLEVELAND, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man charged with two counts of abduction

An Ohio man has been charged with two counts of abduction. The Guernsey County Sheriff says Zackary K. Smith, age 35 of Fairview, has also been charged with one count of Gross Sexual Imposition a felony of the fourth degree.  Sheriff Paden says they found out about an incident that took place on October 24 […]
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Saturday is Drug Take Back Day

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Saturday is Drug Take Back Day in Stark County. There are seven locations where you can take your unused or expired prescription medications for safe disposal. The dropoff locations are open from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday. Here are the seven...
STARK COUNTY, OH
The Repository

The Repository

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy