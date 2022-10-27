Evangel to break ground on new 'Valor Center' basketball arena, training facilities

Evangel University said it will hold a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday to begin construction of the Valor Center which will be the new home court for its basketball programs in addition to a training facility that will also host the football and soccer programs.

A ceremony is scheduled for Friday at 11 a.m. as a part of the university's homecoming celebration. The ceremony will take place in the northwest corner of campus near the Ashcroft Center, and the public is invited to attend.

The Valor Center, in addition to the Randy Rowden Training Facility, are two major projects included in "Evangel's Here. Now. Campaign" which is a $24 million fundraising effort that was launched this past summer. Other projects include the complete remodel of the Walther Hall dormitory along with the installation of an artificial turf, lighted intramural field.

The university announced in mid-June that it received a $10 million gift to kick off the campaign. The donation was made by the Green family, which owns Hobby Lobby and Mardel Christian & Education stores.

When the Valor Center is constructed, the 70,000-square-foot sports complex will host the Evangel basketball, football and soccer programs.

The arena portion is 40,000 square feet and will include a home-game court and two full cross courts for practices and tournaments, a VIP lounge and box suites in addition to gathering spaces, support and staffing offices, locker rooms and meeting rooms. Seating capacity is expected to be around 1,300.

The Randy Rowden Training Facility will occupy the other 30,000 square feet on the south side of the Valor Center and will include VIP box seating overlooking the north endzone of Coryell Field. The facility will house the Evangel football and soccer programs, the athletic director's offices and offices and operations. It will also include a strength training room, athletic medicine hub and a 2,5000-square-foot multipurpose room for campus events and meetings.

The Valor Center's south entrance plaza will serve as a student venue for pre- and post-game gatherings with additional parking for the venue being developed near its north entrance.

The Valor Center construction, along with the remodel of the Walther Hall dorm and the new intramural field, represent the first major building effort on Evangel's campus since the construction of the Ralph M. Riggs Administration Building in 2009.

