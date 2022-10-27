ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saukville, WI

Several buildings in Saukville evacuated after contractor hits gas line

By Alex Groth, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
Firefighters evacuated several buildings shortly before noon Thursday, Oct. 27, in Saukville after a contractor hit a gas line at Highway 33 and Northwoods Road, the Grafton Fire Department said.

We Energies also responded.

"Our crews have turned off the flow of gas after a contract crew struck a natural gas main," We Energies spokeswoman Amy Jahns said in a statement to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "We appreciate our customers' patience as we work to make repairs."

Utility crews were called to the 2600 block of Highway 33, which is just east of Interstate 43, at 11:30 a.m. Firefighters arrived around the same time, said Luke Van Natta of the Grafton Fire Department.

When they arrived, fire crews started evacuating buildings in the area, including the Kohler Credit Union, 840 E. Green Bay Ave., Van Natta said. Crews were still on scene as of 12:45 p.m.

Van Natta said the risk of an explosion was minimal.

"But the conditions have to be perfect, and it's not too much of a risk in open air," he said.

Contact Alex Groth at agroth@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @grothalexandria.

