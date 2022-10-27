ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

After early mistake, Ohio State guard Donovan Jackson appreciated support by linemates

By Bill Rabinowitz, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago
Donovan Jackson knew he’d made a mistake.

Iowa ran a pass-rush stunt, one for which Ohio State had prepared. But when Hawkeyes defensive end Joe Evans looped inside early in last week’s game, Jackson, OSU’s sophomore left guard, stayed with his man instead of shifting to block Evans. That left Evans free to drill Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, causing a fumble that Evans returned for a touchdown and a short-lived 7-3 Iowa lead.

“It was just a miscommunication on my part,” Jackson said. “It was something that we worked on all week, and I just didn't execute the way I should have.”

What was reassuring about the play, he said, was his teammates’ reaction to it. His linemates didn’t criticize him. They didn’t give him the silent treatment on the sideline. They simply reassured Jackson and told him not to let the play rattle him.

Marvin Harrison Jr.:'I want to be great so bad.'

“It goes back to the brotherhood of this place,” Jackson said. “Having the brothers next to me telling me, ‘Hey, calm down. You're fine,’ is one of those things that I really appreciate the guys next to me for.”

That was Jackson’s only glaring mistake of the game, but it wasn’t a great performance by the whole offensive line, especially in the run game. Ohio State averaged only 2.2 yards per carry against the Hawkeyes, who have one of the country's stingiest defenses.

“Credit to them,” Jackson said. “They're a great defense. They fill gaps well. Their D-line was very physical. But it's us against us, and we just didn't execute the way that we should have.”

Ohio State hopes to run the ball better against Penn State. Michigan manhandled the Nittany Lions in the trenches in the Wolverines' 41-17 victory two weeks ago.

Ohio State vs Penn State predictions:Did anyone pick the Nittany Lions to beat the Buckeyes?

Jackson was a five-star recruit a year ago and is the youngest starter on an otherwise experienced line.

“Very talented, really good, very conscientious, great preparation,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “I think Donovan Jackson is going to be a star.

“It's not just his talent level. It's his approach. It's his discipline. It's his skill level. He's got a really bright future ahead of him this game.”

Just a business trip to Penn State

Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson coached at Penn State for 18 years. His sons Larry Jr. and Tony played there. His daughter Teresa played softball for the Nittany Lions.

But Johnson is trying to put aside the emotional tugs when the Buckeyes travel to State College.

“It's always good to go back home, but this is home now,” Johnson said on coach Ryan Day’s radio show. “It's going back to enemy territory, as I call it now, to play a game, so I'm looking forward to it.”

Johnson hoped to be considered for Penn State’s head coaching job after the 2013 season. When that didn’t happen, he accepted Urban Meyer’s offer to join the Buckeyes’ staff.

Johnson has developed nine first-round NFL draft picks, including Joey and Nick Bosa and Chase Young at OSU, and is considered by many the best defensive line coach in college football history.

“(Penn State) is a good place, but I’m so happy to be here and be a part of something special here at Ohio State,” he said. “I’m going back, but it’s a business trip, and that’s the way we’ve got to keep it.”

Ohio State football injury updates

Asked about wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s status on Thursday, Day declined to give an assessment.

“I'm not going to do any injury updates today,” Day said. “We'll do the availability report on Saturday.”

Larry Johnson did give an injury update on defensive end Tyler Friday, saying he’d be back this week after missing the last three games. Friday, who was voted a captain this year, missed all of last season with a torn ACL.

“You can see the gleam in his eyes that he’s ready to go,” Johnson said. “He is a warrior. Tyler is probably one of the toughest guys in the room.”

Comments / 0

 

