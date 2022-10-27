Read full article on original website
Maren Morris Refuels Brittany Aldean Feud, Social Media Weighs In
Social media is applauding country star Maren Morris for poking fun at her feud with Brittany Aldean. The best way to do so is to share a meme that mocks all the insults and wraps it up with a beloved holiday. Maybe you’ve seen the social media memes that are...
Hank Williams Jr.’s Son, Sam, Comes Out as Gay
Country music singer Sam Williams, who is the son of Hank Williams Jr., has come out as gay. Williams’ new video shows him kissing his boyfriend on camera for the very first time. The video goes along with his new song, Tilted Crown. The new video also documents some of his early years. PEOPLE reported that Williams spoke with Hunter Kelly on Apple Music’s Proud Radio With Hunter Kelly podcast.
‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Blasts ‘Death Hoax’
Melissa Gilbert would like her fans to know that she’s alive and well—despite a strange internet rumor that’s saying otherwise. Today, Gilbert’s fans woke up to the news that the Little House on the Prairie star died on Oct. 26. Gilbert also woke up to the headlines, which she admits was an odd experience. So she’s asking people to stop spreading lies.
Valerie Bertinelli Reacts To Matthew Perry’s Claim They Made Out While She Was Married
Actress Valerie Bertinelli is reacting to a claim from Matthew Perry that they made out while she was still married to Eddie Van Halen. Bertinelli went on TikTok and shared a couple of thoughts. She’s looking into the camera while a Taylor Swift song, Anti-Hero, plays. Bertinelli captioned the video this way: “Anyone misbehave in their 20s and early 30s? Are you mortified?” One of the lyrics in the Swift song goes, “It’s me, hi. I’m the problem, it’s me.”
Alan Jackson to Perform at CMT’s Loretta Lynn Tribute: See Full Lineup
Alan Jackson added his name to the extraordinary list of performers set to take the… The post Alan Jackson to Perform at CMT’s Loretta Lynn Tribute: See Full Lineup appeared first on Outsider.
Chapel Hart’s Danica Hart Shares Major Health Update After Hospitalization
It’s been an eventful year for country music group Chapel Hart. After agreeing to compete in this year’s season of America’s Got Talent, Danica Hart, Devynn Hart, and Trea Swindle received the rare Golden Buzzer, launching them straight to the live portion of the show. From there,...
Eric Church, Maren Morris Featured on New Rolling Stones Country Tribute Album
Some of country music’s top talent is celebrating the six decades of the Rolling Stones by contributing to an upcoming album named Stoned Cold Country. “This album is country music’s thank you to The Rolling Stones for 60 years of inspiration and providing the soundtrack of our lives,” said the project’s creator and producer, Robert Deaton. “While recording the record, I was reminded that this is a showcase and spotlight on the best we have to offer as a genre.”
Gwen Stefani Says She ‘Wasn’t Ready’ for Blake Shelton To Leave ‘The Voice’
Although she completely supports her husband Blake Shelton with his decision to leave The Voice, Gwen Stefani admits she wasn’t ready for him to leave the show. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the 2022 Matrix Awards in New York City last week, Gwen Stefani discussed Blake Shelton leaving The Voice. “He’s brought so much joy,” she explained. “He’s so much talent. I know people just wait around to laugh and watch him on TV, so I feel sorry for everybody [that] he’s gonna be gone.”
‘Nashville’ Stars Set for Big Reunion 10 Years After Show Premiered
Nashville fans, are you missing the likes of Rayna, Deacon and Scarlett? Do you have a TV hankering for all that music city drama?. It’s been a decade since Nashville premiered on ABC. October, 2012 was quite the month. And now, 10 years later, some of your favorites from this show about the country music business are gathering on a stage for an unofficial reunion. It’s all for a good cause.
Reba McEntire Shouts Out ‘Label Mate’ Johnny Rodriguez for Sending Flowers to Texas Show
On Sunday (October 30th), country music icon Reba McEntire took to her social media accounts… The post Reba McEntire Shouts Out ‘Label Mate’ Johnny Rodriguez for Sending Flowers to Texas Show appeared first on Outsider.
Reba McEntire and Rex Linn Are ‘Pretty Much Inseparable’
Country music superstar Reba McEntire has been dating actor Rex Linn for more than a few years now. And, according to the couple, the pair is “pretty much inseparable.”. In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Reba McEntire discussed her history with Rex Linn. And the magic that makes the famous couple’s relationship work. According to McEntire she and Linn have known each other since the 1990s after working on various projects together. However, the couple never took things to the next level until they truly got to know each other’s eccentricities. Getting to know each other’s quirks has helped the couple thrive, McEntire tells the outlet.
Jerry Lee Lewis Dies: Fans React to the Rock Icon’s Death
Fans of Jerry Lee Lewis shared their thoughts and favorite songs about the music legend after hearing the news of his death. They’d been tricked once, when TMZ reported that the rock legend and performer extraordinaire died earlier this week. TMZ retracted the story. But Rolling Stone and the Associated Press reported the new details Friday morning that Lewis died at his home in Mississippi with wife, Judith Coglan, by his side. The Great Balls of Fire star was 87.
Luke Bryan Brings Out Florida Governor Ron DeSantis During Concert, Social Media Erupts
Luke Bryan invited Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to make a cameo during a concert this week as part of an effort to raise funds for Hurricane Ian victims, and the internet has very strong opinions about it. The country music star was performing in Jacksonville, FL, on Oct. 28 when...
‘Full House’ Star Jodie Sweetin Celebrates ‘Bittersweet’ Anniversary Reflecting on Bob Saget
Jodie Sweetin celebrated the 35th anniversary of Full House recently, but it was bittersweet without Bob Saget. “Thirty-five is a big one,” Sweetin recently told Entertainment Tonight. “And whenever I think about 35 years I’m like, I’ve been alive longer than 35 years, which is terrifying. But it was a little bittersweet. We always like to celebrate these big milestones and every year we think that’s one more year that we’ve all been this extended family. And so we definitely, definitely missed Bob, but we know he was with us. He’s always right in the middle. He would never not be the center of attention, I love it.”
LISTEN: Morgan Wallen Drops Preview of New Song, ‘Me + All Your Reasons’
Country music fans are excited to hear the latest preview of Morgan Wallen’s newest song, Me + All Your Reasons. In this country ballad the Thought You Should Know singer reconsiders all his past decisions. And we are loving every single note. Morgan Wallen’s Me + All Your Reasons...
WATCH: Lauren Alaina Catches Bouquet at HARDY’s Wedding
Lauren Alaina had a big weekend it seems, beginning with attending Hardy and Caleigh Ryan’s wedding and ending with catching the bouquet at said wedding. She posted a fun video of the wedding guests gathering behind Caleigh as she prepares to throw the bouquet. Lauren Alaina actually started out front, but rushed to the back to catch the bundle of flowers before anyone else could.
Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney Unveils 50-Pound Weight Loss
Being a parent can leave you with very little time and energy for yourself. Add touring, Grammy Award-winning musician to the list of titles, and making time for self-care can seem impossible. But for Dan + Shay singer Shay Mooney, improving his health for his two (soon to be three) children and loving wife, Hannah Billingsley, was a crucial journey he could no longer ignore.
Faith Hill Gets Choked Up Honoring Loretta Lynn During Tribute Special
Faith Hill and her husband Tim McGraw took the stage at the Grand Ole Opry House to celebrate the incredible life of Loretta Lynn. CMT’s “Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn” aired tonight, Oct. 30. The memorial featured performances and memories from Loretta Lynn’s friends, contemporaries, and those she influenced in the music industry.
WATCH: Thousands of Loretta Lynn Fans Form Line Around the Block for Grand Ole Opry Memorial
Loretta Lynn‘s memorial service takes place today, Oct. 30. Fans lined up around the block for a chance to say goodbye. But, this is also a celebration of the country music star’s incredible life. The Grand Ole Opry House offered 1,500 free tickets to fans on a first-come, first-served basis. It definitely doesn’t look like there were any tickets left.
LOOK: Scotty McCreery Shares ‘First NFL Sunday’ With Newborn Son
Scotty McCreery has a new football buddy: his 6-day-old son, Avery! McCreery posted a photo on Instagram recently of himself decked out in his Patriots gear holding his new baby, who was also decked out. “Avery’s first NFL Sunday! Go Pats, buddy!” he wrote in the caption. For his part, Avery looks like he’s enjoying his first NFL Sunday. The newborn seems to have a little smile on his face as his dad holds him.
