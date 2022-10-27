ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilead: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) _ Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.79 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Foster City, California-based company said it had net income of $1.42. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.90 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.44 per share.

The HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker posted revenue of $7.04 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.12 billion.

Gilead expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.95 to $7.15 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GILD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GILD

