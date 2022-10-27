ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jays OF Springer has surgery to remove bone spur from elbow

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer had surgery this week to remove a bone spur from his right elbow.

Springer, 33, skipped the All-Star Game in July because of pain in his elbow, and later sat out 10 days in August. The team said Thursday he is expected to be ready for spring training.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Keith Meister in Dallas.

A four-time All-Star and MVP of the 2017 World Series with Houston, Springer signed a six-year, $150 million contract with Toronto before the 2021 season.

Springer had to stay in Toronto for several days after the Blue Jays were swept out of the playoffs because he suffered a concussion in a Game 2 loss to Seattle. The Blue Jays couldn’t hold an 8-1 lead in that game, losing 10-9.

The Mariners tied it at 9 on J.P. Crawford's bases-loaded blooper into shallow center field with two out in the eighth inning. Springer and shortstop Bo Bichette went hard after the ball, but it landed as the two collided. Springer, who also sprained his left shoulder on the play, had to be carted off the field .

Springer was limited to 78 games in 2021 because of oblique and quadriceps injuries, and a sprained left knee. He played 133 games in 2022, hitting .267 with 25 homers, 76 RBIs and 14 stolen bases.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

