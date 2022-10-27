Read full article on original website
Related
The Best Google Chrome Alternatives For Android
According to Statista, 59.72% of users access the internet from their mobile devices, and in 2021, there were almost 5 billion active mobile internet users across the globe. These figures indicate one thing: we are more inclined to surf the web from our phones, making browsers a staple for every mobile device. In fact, the apps are opened so frequently that most phones already come with built-in browsers, so you don't have to bother installing one. For Android users, that's most likely Google Chrome.
A 16-Inch iPad Pro Could Be Apple's 2023 Wildcard
A little over a week ago, Apple made several changes to its tablets lineup, with the iPad Pro and standard iPad models receiving much-needed feature updates. This product refresh saw the vanilla iPad model undergo a major design update. Aside from permanently shedding its once ubiquitous home button, the iPad ditched the good old lighting port in favor of the modern USB-C standard. The removal of the home button enabled Apple to equip the new device with much slimmer bezels. Interestingly, the refreshed Apple iPad ended up looking eerily similar to the existing iPad Air series.
Will Tesla's Rivals Leave Elon Musk-Owned Twitter?
Advertisers with companies that rival Elon Musk's other ventures may think twice about investing in Twitter.
How To Use Incognito Mode On Your iPhone And iPad
Whether you're trying to get an undercover edge on holiday shopping or just looking to cover the tracks of your internet history, Private Browsing will help.
How To Use Twitter Lists, And Why You Might Want To
Even on its best days, Twitter can be a confusing and cluttered mess. Known for its spam bot problems and issues with misinformation, using the social media app is sometimes like drinking from a firehose. However, users can take steps to cut through the noise and zero in on their favorite accounts by using Twitter Lists.
Level's Apple Exclusive Lock+ Makes Good Use Of The iOS Home Keys Feature
When tech companies say security, they generally mean network security — that is, keeping online malefactors out of users' 1s and 0s. As the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) points out, that leaves one obvious open door for ne'er-do-wells to exploit: a literal open door. Spending a million dollars on network security does no good if bad actors can breach the target's physical security with a $10 crowbar.
Snapchat's Director Mode Brings Video Editing Tools To iOS And Android
Snapchat has a new update, and this time, it's a big one. The app continues adding new features and options to entice more users to send Snaps as opposed to TikToks. Much like YouTube and Instagram, Snapchat seems to be chasing after TikTok, and although it may not say so out loud, a lot of its new additions resemble those we've already seen on other social media apps. Regardless of that, Snapchat is adding a range of fun new things under the banner of "Director Mode," and we know all about them.
How To Use Your Venmo Account On Amazon
Amazon is rolling out Venmo as a payment option in the U.S. We give you the steps for how to set it up and use it when it becomes available to you.
How To Easily Clear The Cache In Windows 11
While cache files help a computer remember specific usage patterns and deliver a smooth user experience, too many cache files can clutter your storage. Further, corrupted cache files can cause your system to glitch, slow down loading times, and degrade the overall performance. Do you have to live with a rather slow PC, or is there something you can do about the cache files?
This Gold Galaxy S21 Is The Most Luxurious New Android You Can Buy
Each successive generation of smartphones — tricked out with the latest bleeding-edge features — comes with an exponentially higher price tag. For instance, Samsung's latest top-of-the-line Galaxy S22 Ultra (available in seven fashionable colors) clocks in at a staggering MSRP of $1,399.99 (via Samsung). Apple's best of the best iPhone 14 Pro — available in only four colors — will set you back an even larger $1,599 (via Apple). Sure, you can find a plethora of deals, whether by hook, crook, or trade-in, from an endless number of phone providers that'll knock that cost down to something that resembles reasonable. Still, that's a lot of moolah for a gadget you're probably going to break the screen of six months in, and will become obsolete faster than a celebrity romance.
5 Ways Elon Musk Could Improve Twitter
There are a whole lot of Twitter tweaks that Musk has been hinting about for a while, and they could radically change how the platform is used.
iPhone Will Have To Comply With EU USB-C Rule, Says Apple Exec
For nearly a decade, European lawmakers have asked the European Commission — part of the European Union — to mandate a common charging and connectivity standard for smartphones. This proposal remained on the sidelines for a long time, resulting in several manufacturers sticking with outdated and proprietary connectivity standards. That changed in 2020 when the European Parliament decided to expedite the process — resulting in the European Parliament collectively passing a resolution recommending the adoption of a common charging standard. Unfortunately, this resolution still did not have the authority to mandate manufacturers to follow the recommendations.
iPhone 15 Models May Go Buttonless With New Design Revamp For 2023
Rumors are already floating around about the 2023 iPhone 15. Apple analysts believe that the future iPhone could go buttonless and feature a brand-new design.
How To Archive All Of Your Twitter Data And Secure Your Account
Twitter is now an Elon Musk company, and whether you like it or not, a wave of change is coming to the platform. The signs are already here. From the days of Musk's initial offer to his finally signing the acquisition deal and popping up at the Twitter office, a lot has changed. Musk started by firing the company's top executives and is already planning a major reshuffle within the ranks of Twitter's employees. A new committee to oversee moderation and policy enforcement is being planned. This council will dictate if problematic accounts like the one that belonged to Donald Trump will be brought back.
Elon Musk May Own Twitter But He Still Has To Play By EU Rules
Elon Musk's Twitter purchase is finally complete. The world's richest man wasted no time putting his stamp on the company, almost immediately firing several board members. While outgoing Twitter staff may not be spending their severance pay on a Tesla any time soon, the general public's reaction to the takeover has been more mixed. Most of the arguments revolve around Musk's plans to turn Twitter into what he calls a "free speech platform." While many have welcomed the idea, others have threatened to abandon the platform entirely. That may not put Musk off, but there are other reasons he may not be able to do what he wants with the company he's just spent $44 billion on.
SlashGear
58K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0