Each successive generation of smartphones — tricked out with the latest bleeding-edge features — comes with an exponentially higher price tag. For instance, Samsung's latest top-of-the-line Galaxy S22 Ultra (available in seven fashionable colors) clocks in at a staggering MSRP of $1,399.99 (via Samsung). Apple's best of the best iPhone 14 Pro — available in only four colors — will set you back an even larger $1,599 (via Apple). Sure, you can find a plethora of deals, whether by hook, crook, or trade-in, from an endless number of phone providers that'll knock that cost down to something that resembles reasonable. Still, that's a lot of moolah for a gadget you're probably going to break the screen of six months in, and will become obsolete faster than a celebrity romance.

19 HOURS AGO