Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Went Down By Over 13% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 13.02% for the last 21 sessions. At 22:08 EST on Monday, 31 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $14,930.88. Regarding HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 2.29% up from its 52-week low and 42.01% down from its 52-week high.
via.news
CBOE Over 4% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 4.16% for the last session’s close. At 10:15 EST on Monday, 31 October, CBOE (VIX) is $26.82. About CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 4.16% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $25.75 and 2.79% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $27.59.
via.news
EUR/JPY Jumps By 6% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 6.89% for the last 10 sessions. At 14:08 EST on Monday, 31 October, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $146.99. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 18.15% up from its 52-week low and 0.925% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
via.news
S&P 500 Over 7% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 7.81% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:10 EST on Monday, 31 October, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $3,865.66. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 421409154, 81.5% below its average volume of 2278125539.37. Regarding S&P 500’s yearly highs...
via.news
HANG SENG INDEX Bullish Momentum With A 4% Rise In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 4.09% for the last session’s close. At 23:08 EST on Monday, 31 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $15,287.93. About HANG SENG INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 4.73% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $14,597.30 and 1.16% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $15,113.20.
via.news
USD/CHF Bearish Momentum: 0.846% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 0.846% for the last session’s close. At 06:07 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.99. Three-day upward trend in USD/CHF above parity levels ahead of the US ISM PMI. The USD/CHF will then be influenced by the US...
via.news
JD.com Stock Over 27% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) slid by a staggering 27.25% in 21 sessions from $52.04 at 2022-10-04, to $37.86 at 20:37 EST on Sunday, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 2.87% to $11,102.45, following the last session’s upward trend. JD.com’s...
via.news
CBOE Bearish Momentum With A 15% Slide In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 15.02% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:08 EST on Monday, 31 October, CBOE (VIX) is $26.87. About CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 82.42% up from its 52-week low and 31% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
via.news
USD/CNH Rises By 1% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 1.45% for the last 10 sessions. At 07:08 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.27. The usd/cnh rebounded from 7.3300, despite a positive caixin manufacturing PMI. After dropping to 7.3300 in Tokyo, the USD/CNH pair displayed a V shape...
via.news
Platinum Futures Went Up By Over 3% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 3.67% for the last 10 sessions. At 02:50 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, Platinum (PL) is $945.50. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 1781, 99.99% below its average volume of 13310102142.99. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Coffee Futures Bearish By 21% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 21.02% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:52 EST on Monday, 31 October, Coffee (KC) is $174.50. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 1380, 93.15% below its average volume of 20156.58. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Silver Futures Bullish By 4% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 4.2% for the last 10 sessions. At 23:50 EST on Sunday, 30 October, Silver (SI) is $19.10. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 3296, 99.99% below its average volume of 17047027531.3. Volatility. Silver’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
Dow Jones Industrial Average Bullish Momentum With A 13% Jump In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 13.65% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Monday, 31 October, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $32,645.86. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 70771035, 81.69% below its average volume of...
via.news
Aurora Cannabis Stock Bullish Momentum With A 23% Jump In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) jumped by a staggering 23.08% in 10 sessions from $1.04 to $1.28 at 20:48 EST on Sunday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 1.55% to $14,795.63, after five successive sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
Credit Suisse Group Stock Bearish By 17% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE: CS) fell by a staggering 17.95% in 5 sessions from $4.79 at -17.95, to $3.93 at 20:39 EST on Sunday, after two successive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is jumping 1.55% to $14,795.63, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains.
via.news
Less Than Two Hours Before The Market Open, U.S. Gold Corp Is Up By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and U.S. Gold Corp‘s pre-market value is already 4.83% up. U.S. Gold Corp’s last close was $3.73, 67.93% below its 52-week high of $11.63. The last session, NASDAQ ended with U.S. Gold Corp (USAU) falling 6.52% to...
via.news
Aspen Group Already 10% Up, Almost Two Hours Before The NASDAQ Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and Aspen Group‘s pre-market value is already 10.21% up. Aspen Group’s last close was $0.40, 92.77% under its 52-week high of $5.49. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Aspen Group (ASPU) jumping 2.88% to $0.40. NASDAQ rose...
via.news
Intuitive Surgical Stock Bullish By 26% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) rose by a staggering 26.86% in 10 sessions from $193.73 at 2022-10-18, to $245.77 at 14:25 EST on Monday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.8% to $11,013.40, following the last session’s upward trend.
via.news
Lumber Futures Falls By 8% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 8.06% for the last 10 sessions. At 12:04 EST on Monday, 31 October, Lumber (LBS) is $455.10. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 137, 99.99% below its average volume of 23500261.67. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
VerifyMe Stock Over 9% Up So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of VerifyMe (NASDAQ: VRME) rose 9.52% to $1.15 at 13:52 EST on Monday, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.97% to $10,995.17, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up until now, a somewhat bearish trend trading session today.
Comments / 0