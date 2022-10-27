Firefly ’23 canceled to ‘recharge lights,’ whatever that means

Organizers for Delaware’s largest and most successful music festival have announced that next year’s event will not be happening.

“After 10 magical years of Firefly in The Woodlands , we’ve decided to take a year to recharge our lights,” the announcement said. “We will see you in 2024!”

Organizers didn’t offer any explanation for the cancellation.

Dover Motor Speedway, which owns The Woodlands, said it has been proud to host the festival since its inception and looks forward to its 2024 return.

“While we look forward to Firefly’s return, we will continue to explore sports and entertainment opportunities to bring to our property for the community to enjoy — such as the ‘Gift of Lights’ drive-thru event set for this holiday season,” the statement said.

The first Firefly festival was held in July 2012. It continued to be held each July until it was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. It returned in 2021 but was held in September. In 2022, organizers decided to hold the event in September again.