Dayton, OH

‘RETREET’: Volunteers plant over 100 trees in the Miami Valley

By Callie Cassick
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Over a hundred trees were planted across the Miami Valley as part of the ‘RETREET’ program last weekend.

The campaign’s goal is to replant the trees lost in the 2019 tornado outbreak. Volunteers began planting at Sinclair Park in Dayton.

They were taught proper tree planting techniques, then arranged into small groups sent to home sites throughout other communities like Trotwood, Harrison Township and Old North Dayton to replant large native trees for residents rebuilding in the wake of the 2019 tornados.

The campaign was able to plant 140 trees.

