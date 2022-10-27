Read full article on original website
Related
How to Watch No. 6 Alabama Football at No. 15 LSU
Everything you need to know about the Crimson Tide's matchup with the Tigers
WATCH: Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Jaws With Texas A&M DB During Review
The Rebels head coach had some words with an Aggies player during a play review on Saturday night.
Sporting News
Lane Kiffin jabs Jimbo Fisher with 'Joker' comment after Ole Miss win over Texas A&M
Lane Kiffin got the last laugh against Jimbo Fisher on Saturday — twice. The first time came when Kiffin's 15th-ranked Ole Miss team held off Fisher's Aggies in a 31-28 win in College Station. The second time came immediately following the game, when Kiffin got some payback over offseason comments the Texas A&M coach aimed at him.
Alabama Football: What to expect when LSU has the ball
As the Alabama football team gets ready to enter into what is now its most important two-game stretch of the season, they find themselves in a familiar spot: Face to face with the LSU Tigers with a trip to Atlanta potentially on the line. Thanks to their surprise dismantling of Ole Miss last Saturday, both the Tigers and the Tide control their own destinies in the race for the SEC West. Brian Kelly’s squad has gotten better each week, and like Alabama is getting some much-needed rest this week before the two meet in Baton Rouge. Let’s look at what the Tide can expect when LSU has the ball.
247Sports
Arkansas' Rocket Sanders, KJ Jefferson wow media in win at Auburn; Bryan Harsin's seat scorching hot
It was all smiles for Arkansas football and very few of them for Auburn football Saturday as the Razorbacks rolled past the Tigers, 41-27. Arkansas racked up north of 500 total yards of offense and limited Auburn to just 7 points in the second half as the Razorbacks continued what they hope is a late-season surge. Meanwhile, the blows keep coming on The Plains for Auburn head coach Byran Harsin.
Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M Prediction: Rebels Look to Rebound on the Road Against the Reeling Aggies
Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the Ole Miss Rebels vs. Texas A&M Aggies SEC game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Pregame Blitz: How Ole Miss-Texas A&M match up
Texas A&M is expected to start the same five offensive linemen for a second straight week Saturday against Ole Miss. The problem is three of them are freshmen. Running back Devon Achane has a chance for his best game of the year against a unit that’s allowed a trio of teams to rush for at least 250 yards including Auburn and LSU, which combined for 553 yards in the last two games while averaging 5.8 yards a carry. EDGE: TEXAS A&M.
Alabama Football After The Calm
After eight consecutive games, Alabama has arrived at its most common bye week, the open date. As has been most common in the Nick Saban Era at Bama, the opponent next week – Saturday, Nov. 5 – will be LSU. Kickoff in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge is at 6 p.m. CDT (the final day of Daylight Savings Time this year) with ESPN televising.
Reporter answers whether Texas A&M would fire Jimbo Fisher
Few fanbases are unhappier with their head coach than Texas A&M, but that does not necessarily mean the coach’s job is truly in danger. A&M lost 31-28 to Ole Miss on Saturday night at College Station, Texas. SEC Network, which was televising the game, during the fourth quarter aired a report from Pete Thamel concerning Fisher’s job status.
Comments / 0