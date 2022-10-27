As the Alabama football team gets ready to enter into what is now its most important two-game stretch of the season, they find themselves in a familiar spot: Face to face with the LSU Tigers with a trip to Atlanta potentially on the line. Thanks to their surprise dismantling of Ole Miss last Saturday, both the Tigers and the Tide control their own destinies in the race for the SEC West. Brian Kelly’s squad has gotten better each week, and like Alabama is getting some much-needed rest this week before the two meet in Baton Rouge. Let’s look at what the Tide can expect when LSU has the ball.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO