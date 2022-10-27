Read full article on original website
Related
UK govt under fire for 'wretched' migrant center conditions
British politicians are demanding the Conservative government improve conditions at an overcrowded facility for migrants, described by an independent inspector as "wretched."
Eurozone inflation hits record high of 10.7%; UK mortgage approvals, credit card borrowing fall – business live
Eurozone inflation soars because of higher energy and food costs but currency bloc avoids recession with 0.2% GDP growth in third quarter
Comments / 0