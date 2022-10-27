ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chippewa County, WI

wwisradio.com

Homicide Charges Filed In Eau Claire

The Eau Claire Police Department is filing homicide charges against two men involved in a shooting last month near Mount Tom Park. Police say after reviewing surveillance video and interviewing nearby residents, charges have been filed against 32-year-old Michael Purnell and 34-year-old Xavier Thompson. The charges include intentional homicide, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and fleeing an officer.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Strum man arrested on suspicion of OWI 5th offense

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -A 38-year-old man from Strum is arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, 5th offense. The Wisconsin State Patrol said a trooper stopped a vehicle driven by Justin Bjorgo on I-94 near Menomonie around 1:40 a.m. Saturday for speeding. The trooper said...
STRUM, WI
WEAU-TV 13

2 men charged with homicide after September shooting in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two men have been charged with homicide in the fatal September shooting of an Altoona man in Eau Claire on September 17. According to online court records, 32-year-old Michael Purnell and 34-year-old Xavier Thompson, both of Eau Claire, were each charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide, two counts of 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, and discharging a firearm from a vehicle, all felonies, in Eau Claire County Circuit Court Friday.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
CBS Minnesota

Hit-and-run results in 100+ mph police pursuit in western Wisconsin

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin say three people were injured in a hit-and-run on Interstate 94 early Friday afternoon.Wisconsin State Patrol says they received a report of a hit-and-run crash on eastbound I-94 near mile marker 33. The report says a blue BMW with front-end damage left the crash scene.Deputies from the Dunn County Sheriff's Department say they located the BMW and attempted to stop it. The pursuit reached speeds over 100 mph.Police in Eau Claire spotted the BMW on Highway 37 where the two occupants fled on foot.Both suspects, a man and a woman, were taken into custody and are being treated at the hospital for minor injuries.The incident is under investigation.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa Falls Police Department hosts fundraiser for K9 program

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Police Department Alumni Association hosted a dog walk and costume contest. The goal of the event was to raise money for the police department’s K9 program. Event organizers say about 50 people registered. This is the first year they’ve hosted the...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
drydenwire.com

Man In Custody Following Investigation Into Solicitation Of A Minor

BARRON COUNTY — A 43-year-old man is in custody after authorities received a complaint from a parent of a Cumberland School District student regarding an attempt to solicit their child, according to a press release from the Cumberland Police Department. Press Release. On 10/20/2022 the Cumberland Police Department received...
CUMBERLAND, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Firehouse Subs giving free sandwiches to first responders Friday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On Friday, Oct. 28, first responders in uniform can get a free sandwich as part of Firehouse Subs’ celebration of National First Responders Day. First responders, such as police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs, can get a free medium sub with any purchase at participating locations with a valid ID or while wearing a uniform.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
drydenwire.com

Barron County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Oct. 25, 2022

BARRON COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Barron County Sheriff's Department the following people were recently booked at the Barron County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
wnmufm.org

UPSET arrests duo suspected of drug delivery in UP

BERGLAND, MI— Two suspected drug traffickers were arrested by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team following a stop near Bergland last week. UPSET had developed information the 30-year-old Hancock woman and 31-year-old Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin man had been bringing large quantities of meth to Hancock for months. Officers determined the pair were traveling back from Minneapolis on Thursday. The MSP Hometown Security Team, along with troopers from the Calumet and Wakefield Posts, located the vehicle on M-28 near Wakefield and pulled it over near Bergland.
HANCOCK, MI
cwbradio.com

Cadott Woman Allegedly Involved in Death of Eau Claire Man Appears in Court

A Cadott woman allegedly involved in the death of an Eau Claire man appeared in Eau Claire County Court on Monday. According to court records, a passerby spotted a dead body in the ditch on the E. 11000 block of Mallard Road in the town of Clear Creek. The body was identified as 46-year-old Eddie Banks. Authorities stated Banks was murdered over $500 in drug money. Three people were allegedly involved in the murder including Kristina Keppert.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
drydenwire.com

Northwest WI Regional Weekly Construction Update - Oct. 28, 2022

This week’s updates from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) on road construction projects for Barron, Burnett, Polk, Rusk, Sawyer, and Washburn counties. Location: Chippewa County line to US 8 near Cameron. Schedule: April 4 to November. Cost: $11.55 million. Description: Removing a portion of the existing asphalt overlay...
WASHBURN COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Pole shed destroyed in Friday morning fire near Fall Creek

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A pole shed and all of its contents were destroyed in a Friday morning fire near Fall Creek. In a Facebook post Friday by the Fall Creek Area Fire District, firefighters were called to the structure fire at 9:27 a.m. Friday morning. The fire happened...
FALL CREEK, WI

