Read full article on original website
Related
wwisradio.com
Homicide Charges Filed In Eau Claire
The Eau Claire Police Department is filing homicide charges against two men involved in a shooting last month near Mount Tom Park. Police say after reviewing surveillance video and interviewing nearby residents, charges have been filed against 32-year-old Michael Purnell and 34-year-old Xavier Thompson. The charges include intentional homicide, discharging a firearm from a vehicle and fleeing an officer.
WEAU-TV 13
Strum man arrested on suspicion of OWI 5th offense
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) -A 38-year-old man from Strum is arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, 5th offense. The Wisconsin State Patrol said a trooper stopped a vehicle driven by Justin Bjorgo on I-94 near Menomonie around 1:40 a.m. Saturday for speeding. The trooper said...
UPMATTERS
Homicide charges filed for two men after man dies in western Wisconsin shooting
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Eau Claire Police Department has provided an update about its investigation into a homicide that took place on September 17 that left one man dead. According to a release, charges have been filed against two men for their alleged involvement in the incident...
WEAU-TV 13
2 men charged with homicide after September shooting in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two men have been charged with homicide in the fatal September shooting of an Altoona man in Eau Claire on September 17. According to online court records, 32-year-old Michael Purnell and 34-year-old Xavier Thompson, both of Eau Claire, were each charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide, two counts of 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, and discharging a firearm from a vehicle, all felonies, in Eau Claire County Circuit Court Friday.
Hit-and-run results in 100+ mph police pursuit in western Wisconsin
DUNN COUNTY, Wis. -- Authorities in western Wisconsin say three people were injured in a hit-and-run on Interstate 94 early Friday afternoon.Wisconsin State Patrol says they received a report of a hit-and-run crash on eastbound I-94 near mile marker 33. The report says a blue BMW with front-end damage left the crash scene.Deputies from the Dunn County Sheriff's Department say they located the BMW and attempted to stop it. The pursuit reached speeds over 100 mph.Police in Eau Claire spotted the BMW on Highway 37 where the two occupants fled on foot.Both suspects, a man and a woman, were taken into custody and are being treated at the hospital for minor injuries.The incident is under investigation.
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Falls Police Department hosts fundraiser for K9 program
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Falls Police Department Alumni Association hosted a dog walk and costume contest. The goal of the event was to raise money for the police department’s K9 program. Event organizers say about 50 people registered. This is the first year they’ve hosted the...
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities searching for Wisconsin inmate after no-showing medical appointment
LADYSMITH, Wis. (WFRV) – The whereabouts of an inmate in northwest Wisconsin are unknown after he was released for a medical appointment, which he never showed up to on Thursday. According to the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Kevin Ramsey was released around 8:30 a.m. for a medical appointment...
drydenwire.com
Man In Custody Following Investigation Into Solicitation Of A Minor
BARRON COUNTY — A 43-year-old man is in custody after authorities received a complaint from a parent of a Cumberland School District student regarding an attempt to solicit their child, according to a press release from the Cumberland Police Department. Press Release. On 10/20/2022 the Cumberland Police Department received...
drydenwire.com
Stolen Vehicle Investigation That Lead To Seizure Of 276 Grams Of Meth Results In Felony Convictions
POLK COUNTY – An investigation into a stolen vehicle led to the seizure of 276 grams of Methamphetamine and the arrest of Samantha Leuthard and Jacob McPheeters. Leuthard and McPheeters each received criminal convictions out of the incident, with Leuthard recently receiving her sentence from the Court. DrydenWire Insider.
Watch: Destructive drunk-driving crash caught on video in Wisconsin
A disastrous drunk-driving crash was captured on surveillance camera in Eau Claire, Wisconsin this past weekend. Police said the driver's preliminary breath test results was .242 — over three times the legal limit — after he crashed into two vehicles at about 9:20 a.m. Saturday. The incident happened...
WEAU-TV 13
Tommy’s Express Car Wash transforms into Tunnel of Terror through Halloween night
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire car wash is getting into the Halloween spirit. Tommy’s Express Car Wash on Clairemont Avenue is transforming into the Tunnel of Terror. The experience is open 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. through Halloween Night. Proceeds raised by the event will go towards...
stcroix360.com
Residents of northwestern Wisconsin report increasing problems with bear hunters and hounds
High-tech hunters harass and trespass. In the remote counties of Northern Wisconsin, where the closest law enforcement officer is often at least 30 minutes away, a conflict between property owners and bear hunters running hounds through the woods is reaching a boiling point. The conflict, which has sprung up in...
WEAU-TV 13
Firehouse Subs giving free sandwiches to first responders Friday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On Friday, Oct. 28, first responders in uniform can get a free sandwich as part of Firehouse Subs’ celebration of National First Responders Day. First responders, such as police, firefighters, paramedics and EMTs, can get a free medium sub with any purchase at participating locations with a valid ID or while wearing a uniform.
drydenwire.com
Barron County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - Oct. 25, 2022
BARRON COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Barron County Sheriff's Department the following people were recently booked at the Barron County Jail. The records that are available on this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
wnmufm.org
UPSET arrests duo suspected of drug delivery in UP
BERGLAND, MI— Two suspected drug traffickers were arrested by the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team following a stop near Bergland last week. UPSET had developed information the 30-year-old Hancock woman and 31-year-old Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin man had been bringing large quantities of meth to Hancock for months. Officers determined the pair were traveling back from Minneapolis on Thursday. The MSP Hometown Security Team, along with troopers from the Calumet and Wakefield Posts, located the vehicle on M-28 near Wakefield and pulled it over near Bergland.
WEAU-TV 13
Fierce Freedom is seeking community donations to continue serving the Chippewa Valley
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - An area non-profit is asking the community for help in order to continue offering its services. Fierce Freedom aims to help educate and prevent human trafficking. Due to a hard fiscal year, the organization says it still needs $80,000 for its end-of-the-year campaign. The non-profit will...
cwbradio.com
Cadott Woman Allegedly Involved in Death of Eau Claire Man Appears in Court
A Cadott woman allegedly involved in the death of an Eau Claire man appeared in Eau Claire County Court on Monday. According to court records, a passerby spotted a dead body in the ditch on the E. 11000 block of Mallard Road in the town of Clear Creek. The body was identified as 46-year-old Eddie Banks. Authorities stated Banks was murdered over $500 in drug money. Three people were allegedly involved in the murder including Kristina Keppert.
drydenwire.com
Northwest WI Regional Weekly Construction Update - Oct. 28, 2022
This week’s updates from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) on road construction projects for Barron, Burnett, Polk, Rusk, Sawyer, and Washburn counties. Location: Chippewa County line to US 8 near Cameron. Schedule: April 4 to November. Cost: $11.55 million. Description: Removing a portion of the existing asphalt overlay...
WEAU-TV 13
Girl Scouts Troop members gathered at Camp Nawakwa to send a message over decision to sell the camp
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Members with the Girl Scouts Troop #3188 gathered at Camp Nawakwa to send a message to the Girl Scouts of Northwestern Great Lakes over their decision to divest from the camp. The council made the announcement in early October that Camp Nawakwa would be put...
WEAU-TV 13
Pole shed destroyed in Friday morning fire near Fall Creek
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A pole shed and all of its contents were destroyed in a Friday morning fire near Fall Creek. In a Facebook post Friday by the Fall Creek Area Fire District, firefighters were called to the structure fire at 9:27 a.m. Friday morning. The fire happened...
Comments / 1