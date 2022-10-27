Read full article on original website
Related
Abrams and Kemp argue abortion and voting rights in Georgia gubernatorial debate
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams offered differing visions for Georgia on abortion, the economy and voting.
Ukraine grain exports resume in Black Sea
Cargo ships loaded with grain and other agricultural products left Ukrainian ports on Monday despite Russia's decision to pull out from a landmark deal designed to ease a global food crisis. The July deal to unlock its grain exports is critical to easing the global food crisis caused by the conflict.
Sedition trial begins for closed Hong Kong news site editors
A sedition trial has opened in Hong Kong for two former top editors of a shuttered online media outlet who have been detained without bail for 10 months
Russian strikes leave 80% of Kyiv consumers without water
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The mayor of Ukraine’s capital said that 80% of consumers in Kyiv were left without water supplies “due to the damage to a power facility near” the city from Russian military strikes on Monday. Local authorities are working on restoring the supplies as soon as possible, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, telling Kyiv residents in the meantime to “stock up on water from the nearest pump rooms and points of sale.” A barrage of Russian strikes hit critical infrastructure facilities in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, knocking out power in multiple areas, disrupting water supplies and the operation of public transport. In a separate Telegram post, Klitschko added that water supplies in some areas of Kyiv will be restored in “three to four hours,” and power has already been restored in one of city’s districts.
Russia-Ukraine war live: missile strikes hit dams and other critical infrastructure in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities
Russia launches wave of cruise missiles targeting water, electricity and other energy infrastructure
Comments / 0