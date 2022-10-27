Read full article on original website
Related
abc27.com
Fatal crash closed Route 283 for hours in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash closed a portion of Route 283 in both directions late Saturday evening in Lancaster County. According to the Lancaster County Coroner, they were called to the crash just before 11 p.m. on Saturday night. One person was pronounced dead on the scene.
abc27.com
New smoothie bowl restaurant coming to Cumberland County, Pa.
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — On Oct. 26, Bennett Williams Commercial announced on its social media page that it had leased a space in Camp Hill that is set to become a Playa Bowl franchise. This new Playa Bowl is located at 3540 Gettysburg Road in Camp Hill —...
Harrisburg pool will become spray park as part of $13 million in outdoor projects
Harrisburg’s aquatic future is starting to come into focus and it’s leaning more toward spray parks. At least for the time being. The city plans to transform the Jackson Lick Pool into a spray park, and create a new “spray alley” at Reservoir Park, city officials announced Thursday.
abc27.com
Manheim Township Halloween Carnival to take place this weekend
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Preparations have begun in Manheim Township, for the sixth annual Halloween Carnival. The carnival will be held at Stauffer Park where there will be games, costumes contests, and even “Halloween Bowling.” One of the highlights of the event is “Trunk or Treat,” which is hosted by the Manheim Township Police Department.
WGAL
Crash on Route 30 in Lancaster County now cleared
EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash caused major delays on Route 30 in Lancaster County Friday morning. The accident happened on Route 30 east near the Centerville Road exit. One lane was shut down and traffic backed up. You can see video of the crash scene in the...
local21news.com
York City shooting currently being investigated
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are currently investigating a shooting that happened earlier this afternoon in York City, according to York County emergency services. The incident occurred between Roosevelt Ave. and Park St. at around 3:43 p.m. Currently, there has not been word on how many were involved...
abc27.com
Card skimmer found at Dauphin County business
MIDDLETOWN BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A card skimmer was located inside a Dauphin County business. According to Middletown Borough Police, the device was located at the 7-11 at 12 E. Main Street by an employee. The device was found on Oct. 14 on a countertop ard reader and was only reported on Oct. 26.
abc27.com
Midstate woman receives special celebration for her 100th birthday
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A local trailblazer celebrated a major milestone on Saturday. Saturday was Hettie Love’s 100th birthday. Love has called Harrisburg home for decades and has made quite an impact around the area. She was the first Black person ever to get an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
7-Eleven Selling These Four Pennsylvania Locations
7-Eleven Inc. is looking to sell or lease 73 of its stores, four of which are in Pennsylvania. NRC Realty & Capital Advisors LLC is helping with the process, having posted a list of all of the sites along with a bid deadline of Tuesday, Nov. 1. Some of the...
abc27.com
York man sentenced to 1-5 years; to pay $80K in restitution for theft, resale operation
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from York pleaded guilty on Oct. 20, to charges regarding power tool thefts from across Lancaster County In 2020. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, 23-year-old Quentin Burgess was sentenced to one to five years in prison and ordered to pay $83,467.66 in restitution by Lancaster County Judge Jeffery Conrad.
local21news.com
Car with five passengers destroyed from crashing into tree in Dauphin Co.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials investigated an overnight crash that occurred on the 3000 block of Union Deposit Rd. in Susquehanna Township, according to Progress Fire 32. Authorities say that the incident happened on Oct. 29 at around 2 a.m., right outside of a residence. The crews arrived...
abc27.com
One person shot in York City
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was involved in a shooting that took place in York on Saturday, Oct. 29. According to York City police, the shooting took place on Roosevelt Avenue at around 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The condition of the person is unknown at this time. No...
Crews respond to barn fire in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Multiple fire departments are battling an early morning barn fire in Paradise Township. According to Lancaster County 911, crews were dispatched to a fire on South Belmont Road and Strasburg Road at 2:19 a.m. on Oct. 28. Dispatch also says that there are no injuries...
abc27.com
York County man dies after motorcycle crash
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has died after a motorcycle crash that occurred in West Manchester Township, York County, on Thursday, Oct, 27. According to a release from the York County Coroner’s Office, the coroner was dispatched to the 300 block of N. Main Street in New Salem Borough at 5:08 p.m. after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash that had occurred just before 5 p.m.
Four large projects in Dauphin County awarded more than $8M in grant money combined
Four large projects in Dauphin County were awarded more than $8 million combined in grant money from the state this week. The grants are part of a long of list of projects across the state that were awarded money for redevelopment though the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. The grant program is administered by the State of Pennsylvania’s Office of the Budget and is for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner seeking relatives of Reading-area woman
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is asking for the public's help in locating a Reading-area woman's next of kin. Carol R. Melcher, 71, was pronounced dead at her home on Thursday, according to the coroner. Anyone with information about Melcher's relatives is asked to contact the...
More than 70 cats found in 'horrible' conditions; York County rescue steps in to help
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — More than 70 cats were found crammed in a tiny boarding house outside of York County. They were neglected, filthy, and starving. Feline Solutions in York County received a tip about the problem and has stepped in to help the owner whose home has been overrun as the animals multiply.
WGAL
Cause of Lancaster County house fire under investigation
A home in West Hempfield Township was damaged by fire early Saturday. Crews were called to the 500 block of South 15th Street, just before 3:30 a.m. West Hempfield Deputy Fire Chief Barry Carter says there were heavy flames coming from the second floor when they arrived. According to Carter,...
abc27.com
Vietnam veterans honored in Hershey
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hospice of Central Pa. held an event in Hershey on Sunday to honor Vietnam veterans. The purpose of the event was to show appreciation for their service. Hospice of Central Pa. said it takes care of almost 300 people a day who are chronically or terminally ill.
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
The Keystone State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what online media website Eat This, Not That has done.
Comments / 1