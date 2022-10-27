ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

abc27.com

Fatal crash closed Route 283 for hours in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash closed a portion of Route 283 in both directions late Saturday evening in Lancaster County. According to the Lancaster County Coroner, they were called to the crash just before 11 p.m. on Saturday night. One person was pronounced dead on the scene.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Manheim Township Halloween Carnival to take place this weekend

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Preparations have begun in Manheim Township, for the sixth annual Halloween Carnival. The carnival will be held at Stauffer Park where there will be games, costumes contests, and even “Halloween Bowling.” One of the highlights of the event is “Trunk or Treat,” which is hosted by the Manheim Township Police Department.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crash on Route 30 in Lancaster County now cleared

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A crash caused major delays on Route 30 in Lancaster County Friday morning. The accident happened on Route 30 east near the Centerville Road exit. One lane was shut down and traffic backed up. You can see video of the crash scene in the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

York City shooting currently being investigated

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are currently investigating a shooting that happened earlier this afternoon in York City, according to York County emergency services. The incident occurred between Roosevelt Ave. and Park St. at around 3:43 p.m. Currently, there has not been word on how many were involved...
abc27.com

Card skimmer found at Dauphin County business

MIDDLETOWN BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) – A card skimmer was located inside a Dauphin County business. According to Middletown Borough Police, the device was located at the 7-11 at 12 E. Main Street by an employee. The device was found on Oct. 14 on a countertop ard reader and was only reported on Oct. 26.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Midstate woman receives special celebration for her 100th birthday

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A local trailblazer celebrated a major milestone on Saturday. Saturday was Hettie Love’s 100th birthday. Love has called Harrisburg home for decades and has made quite an impact around the area. She was the first Black person ever to get an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

York man sentenced to 1-5 years; to pay $80K in restitution for theft, resale operation

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from York pleaded guilty on Oct. 20, to charges regarding power tool thefts from across Lancaster County In 2020. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, 23-year-old Quentin Burgess was sentenced to one to five years in prison and ordered to pay $83,467.66 in restitution by Lancaster County Judge Jeffery Conrad.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

One person shot in York City

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — One person was involved in a shooting that took place in York on Saturday, Oct. 29. According to York City police, the shooting took place on Roosevelt Avenue at around 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The condition of the person is unknown at this time. No...
FOX 43

Crews respond to barn fire in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Multiple fire departments are battling an early morning barn fire in Paradise Township. According to Lancaster County 911, crews were dispatched to a fire on South Belmont Road and Strasburg Road at 2:19 a.m. on Oct. 28. Dispatch also says that there are no injuries...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York County man dies after motorcycle crash

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has died after a motorcycle crash that occurred in West Manchester Township, York County, on Thursday, Oct, 27. According to a release from the York County Coroner’s Office, the coroner was dispatched to the 300 block of N. Main Street in New Salem Borough at 5:08 p.m. after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash that had occurred just before 5 p.m.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Four large projects in Dauphin County awarded more than $8M in grant money combined

Four large projects in Dauphin County were awarded more than $8 million combined in grant money from the state this week. The grants are part of a long of list of projects across the state that were awarded money for redevelopment though the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. The grant program is administered by the State of Pennsylvania’s Office of the Budget and is for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner seeking relatives of Reading-area woman

BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is asking for the public's help in locating a Reading-area woman's next of kin. Carol R. Melcher, 71, was pronounced dead at her home on Thursday, according to the coroner. Anyone with information about Melcher's relatives is asked to contact the...
READING, PA
WGAL

Cause of Lancaster County house fire under investigation

A home in West Hempfield Township was damaged by fire early Saturday. Crews were called to the 500 block of South 15th Street, just before 3:30 a.m. West Hempfield Deputy Fire Chief Barry Carter says there were heavy flames coming from the second floor when they arrived. According to Carter,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Vietnam veterans honored in Hershey

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hospice of Central Pa. held an event in Hershey on Sunday to honor Vietnam veterans. The purpose of the event was to show appreciation for their service. Hospice of Central Pa. said it takes care of almost 300 people a day who are chronically or terminally ill.
HERSHEY, PA

