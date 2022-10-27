Read full article on original website
Related
bodyslam.net
Asuka And Alexa Bliss Return On Monday Night RAW
Asuka and Alexa Bliss returned on tonight’s Monday Night RAW. The show opened this week with Bianca Belair vs the unhinged Nikki Cross. The match was a fun one, with Bianca Belair coming up the victor at the end of the match. Once the match was over however, Damage CTRL attacked. However, Bianca would find help in the returning Asuka and Alexa Bliss who sprinted down to the ring and helped push the heel faction back.
bodyslam.net
NXT Live Event Results From Melbourne, FL (10/28/22)
NXT held a live event on October 28 from Melbourne Auditorium in Melbourne, Florida. You can see the full results for the show below. – Women’s Halloween Battle Royal: Thea Hail wins. – Odyssey Jones def. Javier Bernal. – NXT Tag Team Championships: Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit...
bodyslam.net
GCW Joins FITE+, Events Will Air On Service Going Forward As Well As Their Entire Library
Game Changer Wrestling will be airing on Fite+ for now on. GCW Owner Brett Lauderdale discussed the announcement with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful. “Effective today, November 1, all GCW shows moving forward will be streaming live on FITE+ and all of our library, our back catalog, will be available starting today on FITE+. FITE+ is available for just $4.99 per month. That is not a typo, I did not misspeak, you can literally start watching all GCW shows for $4.99 per month. I’m very excited to make that available because a lot of people have been asking for this for some time, a subscription model for GCW, and it’s finally here,”
bodyslam.net
AEW Have Been Taping Segments Ahead Of Time To Ease Travelling For Talent
It appears AEW have been attempting to ease travel stress on AEW competitors. Taping segments ahead of schedule is usually difficult when it comes to in ring segments. However, when it comes to backstage segments, these have a little more freedom to be taped in advance without fear of spoilers leaking.
bodyslam.net
This Week’s AEW Rampage Records Lowest Viewership In Three Months
The numbers are in for this week’s live edition of AEW Rampage. Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage averaged 378,000 viewers on October 28. This number is a steep drop from the 480,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. The 18 to 49 demographic rating came in at 0.12, which is down from the 0.13 demo that the show drew last Friday.
bodyslam.net
Ring Of Honor TV Title Match Added To This Week’s AEW Dynamite
The Ring Of Honor TV Title will be on the line on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Brian Cage will go one on one with ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe on this week’s AEW Dynamite, as announced by Tony Khan. Cage and The Embassy (Toa Liona & Kaun) closed Friday’s AEW Rampage by attacking Joe and holding up the ROH TV Championship.
bodyslam.net
SmackDown On FS1 Draws Under A Million Viewers
This week’s edition of SmackDown’s viewership saw a heavy drop due to the channel change. According to Brandon Thurston, WWE SmackDown on FS1 drew 835,000 viewers on Friday, October 28. This number is down from last week’s episode, which drew 2.231 million viewers on FOX. The show scored a 0.23 rating in the key 18 to 49 demo, which is down from last week’s rating of 0.52.
bodyslam.net
NXT Level Up Results (10/28/22)
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on October 28. The event was taped on October 25 and aired on Peacock. You can read the full results for the developmental show below. – Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo def. Tank Ledger. – Trick Williams cuts a promo. –...
bodyslam.net
WWE Live Event Results From Glasgow, Scotland (10/30/22)
WWE held a live event from OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on October 30. You can read the full results from the live event below. – Brawling Brutes (Ridge Holland & Butch) def. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) – Shotzi def. Sonya Deville. – Karrion Kross def. Ricochet. –...
bodyslam.net
Early Creative Plans For Tonight’s Halloween Monday Night RAW
Tonight’s edition of Monday Night RAW is Halloween themed as it falls on October 31st. Already confirmed for the card are matches between Matt Riddle and Otis as well as Nikki Cross vs Bianca Belair in a non title match. Fightful Select have now provided more spoilers on tonight’s...
bodyslam.net
WWE Live Event Results From Monterrey, Mexico (10/29/22)
WWE held a live event on October 29 from Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico. You can read the results for the live event below. Los Lotharios (Angel & Humberto) def. Legado Del Fantasma (Cruz Del Toro & Joaquin Wilde) – WWE 24/7 Championship: Nikki Cross def. Tamina and Dana Brooke...
bodyslam.net
Freddie Prinze Jr Praises William Regal And MJF’s “Beautiful” Storyline
Freddie Prinze Jr is a big fan of William Regal and MJF’s current storyline. On a previous week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, William Regal and MJF engaged in a promo battle where fans were at the edge of their seats. It was a back and forth exchange, with both talents getting their licks in on the microphone.
bodyslam.net
Madcap Moss Welcomes Emma Home To WWE in Heartwarming Social Media Post
Emma returned to WWE last Friday night on SmackDown, answering Ronda Rousey’s open challenge for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Emma lost after Rousey made her tap out to the armbar. Emma’s boyfriend Madcap Moss took to Twitter and penned an emotional message for Emma’s WWE return.
bodyslam.net
Battle Slam Thriller Results (10/30)
Battle Slam held its Thriller event on October 30 from Atlanta, GA. The event will air on FITE TV. You can catch the full results for the show below. – #1 Contender for ICON World Title – Elimination Match: Shoot Taylor def. AC Mack, Carlie Bravo and Leon Ruff.
bodyslam.net
Over The Top Pro Wrestling Eight Year Anniversary Night 2 Results (10/29/22)
Over The Top Pro Wrestling held night two of their Eight year Anniversary weekend on 29th of October in The National Stadium, Dublin, Ireland. You can catch the full results from the show below. Jay defeats Adam Maxted and Charlie Sterling. Ilja Zarkov & Renzo Rose defeat Foxy & Session...
bodyslam.net
Mouse’s Wrestling Adventures – Fright Night IV Results (10/29)
Independent promotion Mouse’s Wrestling Adventures held its Fright Night IV event on October 29 from Our Lady Of Perpetual Hops in New Albany, Indiana. The event aired on IWTV. You can read the full results below. – Brogan Finlay def. Cole Radrick. – Sawyer Wreck def. PB Smooth. –...
bodyslam.net
AEW Dark: Elevation Results (10/31/22)
All Elite Wrestling airs its latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Monday, October 31. You can read the full results for the show below. Eddie Kingston & Ortiz defeated Breaux Keller & Myles Hawkins. Frankie Kazarian defeated Rhett Titus. Jade Cargill defeated Trish Adora. Kiera Hogan defeated Skye Blue.
bodyslam.net
NJPW STRONG Autumn Action Results (10/29)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired its latest NJPW STRONG Autumn Action event on October 29. Matches were taped Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas, NV on September 11. The event aired on NJPW World. You can read the full results below. – Ari Daivari def. Kevin Knight. – Alex Zayne...
bodyslam.net
WWE & Forbidden Doors
With Shinsuke Nakamura wrestling on NOAH and Karl Anderson as NEVER Openweight champion and the possibility of him wrestling for NJPW shows; It all looks like WWE could be interested in opening forbidden doors with other promotions. Historically, WWE has never been able to work long term with another promotion....
bodyslam.net
Watch: Dastardly Rhea Ripley Unties Fans Shoelace At WWE Live Event
Rhea Ripley is as dastardly as they come. A video of Rhea Ripley from a Sunday Night’s Stunner live event recently surfaced. Ripley is seen in the video putting her hands inside barricades to untie a fan’s shoelace. She did it while selling on the outside, and then The Nightmare casually rolled back as if nothing happened.
Comments / 0