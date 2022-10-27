Officer derails photo shoot on train tracks: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter

Read full article on original website
Man accused of stealing $105 bottle of men’s cologne: North Olmsted Police Blotter
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio – Theft: Great Northern Mall. Officers at 8 p.m. on Oct. 12 arrested a suspected male shoplifter after a store loss prevention officer watched the suspect pace a bottle of $105 men’s cologne in a pocket of his pants and then attempt to leave the store without paying, according to a police report.
Cleveland police investigate possible kidnapping in broad daylight
The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating after they got a call for a possible kidnapping at around noon on Sunday.
Gun stolen from unlocked car, several vehicle thefts reported: Lakewood Police Blotter
LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Theft: Newman Avenue. A resident called the police department at 7:23 a.m. on Oct. 14 to report an unlocked vehicle parked on the street was gone through overnight and the complainant’s gun was missing. Grand theft: Lake Avenue. Officers responded at 3:18 p.m. on Oct....
KWQC
Truck driver dies after tanker explodes on highway, officials say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A tanker truck hauling 8,500 gallons of gasoline overturned and caught fire just after 1:30 a.m. Friday night in Ohio. Police and firefighters from Stow and other local law enforcement agencies responded to the scene of the deadly rollover accident which caused the explosion on State Route 8 early in the morning.
Alleged party crashers spit beer on passing car: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
A caller reported Oct. 23 shortly after midnight that he was driving past a what appeared to be an underage drinking party where some kids spit beer on his car, then fled in theirs, leaving behind beer cans in the yard and on the road. Police arrived about 45 minutes...
Trio of suspicious cars hightail it to the freeway: Pepper Pike Police Blotter
Fleeing and eluding: Pinetree and South Woodland roads, Chagrin Boulevard, I-271 As a patrol officer stopped to check on suspicious activity involving two cars parked in front of a closed business on Oct. 23 shortly after midnight, both drivers fled westbound on Chagrin to the highway, with no further details available as the investigation continued.
Cleveland police warn of possible kidnapping
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A girl may have been the victim of a kidnapping Sunday afternoon, Cleveland police said. Cleveland police received a call, saying a man had forced a girl into a green Honda on Arlington Avenue, near a pool or field. Police did not name the pool or field, but Forest Hill Park, which has a public pool, is located on a stretch of Arlington near the intersection of 120th street. The vehicle, with an unknown license plate, was last seen heading to Lakeview.
Passenger dies after dump truck crashes into Willoughby house
Officials were on scene for hours after a dump truck reportedly crashed into a Willoughby home Saturday morning, killing one and hospitalizing another.
Woman thrown out of bar; parking spot dispute escalates to fight: Chagrin Falls Police Blotter
Officers responded shortly before 11 p.m. Oct. 12 on a complaint of a drunk and disorderly customer. Per management’s request, she was removed from the business. Learning that she had a young child and two other special needs children at her Bainbridge Township home, officers were sent to find them. The children and their mother were released at the home with police from Bainbridge Township.
cleveland19.com
Man pulls knife on Steelyard Commons Home Depot employee
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for a suspect that threatened a worker at the Home Depot in Steelyard Commons. Police said the man took an item past all registers at the store, prompting an asset protection employee to approach him. When she approached him, police said the...
Seventeen-year-old boy with gun arrested outside main library: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Carrying a concealed weapon: Van Aken Boulevard. At 5:45 p.m. Oct. 24, officers were dispatched to the Shaker Heights Public Library, 16500 Van Aken Blvd., to investigate a report of a male displaying a firearm outside the library. Responding officers located a Cleveland boy, 17, who...
Female King Nut employee punches female co-worker, leads police on car chase: Solon police blotter
SOLON, Ohio -- Assault: Carter Street. At 10:20 p.m. Oct. 20, an argument began between two employees of King Nut, 30600 Carter St. The argument involved one woman sweeping the floor too close to another woman. After the woman complained that the sweeper was too close, the argument ensued and the sweeper punched her co-worker, causing her to fall to the floor.
Two in custody after one man killed, another injured in shooting at Elyria apartment complex, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Two men are in custody following a shooting at Midview Crossings Apartments that left an Elyria man dead and another injured, police said. The 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, both from Elyria, are in police custody for questioning to determine if they are in any way involved in the shooting that killed 24-year-old Jordan Lee Flanigan, according to a news release from Elyria police.
Drunk Cleveland man steals e-cigarette from gas station: Fairview Park Police Blotter
On Oct. 17 at 10:51 p.m. officers responded to a report of an altercation between two men at the Clark gas station. Officers later learned it was a shoplifting incident. Two men, dressed in dark clothing, were inside the store. One man made a purchase, but the second man, who wore a mask, selected merchandise before walking out without paying. One item was an e-cigarette that was taken from a display case just inside the front doors. Officers viewed surveillance video and saw the suspect pull the box from a display case, and walk out of the store holding it. He was last seen walking eastbound on Brookpark Road. Officers went to the Ramada Inn and saw a man wearing a green surgical mask, seated in the lobby. He resembled the suspect of the theft. Officers learned from staff that the man was not a guest at the Ramada Inn. The man was intoxicated and detained for the investigation of the theft. He was later identified by a Clark employee as the person who committed the theft. A search incident to arrest turned up the stolen e-cigarette and an open container of alcohol. The 21-year-old Cleveland man was arrested.
Man urinates on pool house; girl punches teacher at OhioGuidestone: Berea Police Blotter
A Berea man, 43, faces disorderly conduct charges after he was found drunk Oct. 21 at Coe Lake, 11 Berea Commons. A witness called police at about 6:30 p.m. to report the man. The witness said the man was near the playground and had five children and a dog with him.
16-year-old boy arrested in shooting death of 15-year-old girl in Cleveland, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl, Cleveland police said. The shooting happened about 2:30 p.m. Friday on West 22nd Street near Kenneth Avenue, Cleveland police said. Police responded to a field after receiving a call about a girl inside...
cleveland19.com
Community comes together to hold vigil for man shot to death by North Royalton police
NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been six years, to the day, since Julia Rielinger called North Royalton police for help, to take her mentally ill brother to the hospital for treatment, but sadly that day ended in tragedy. Julia Rielinger’s brother, Jun Wang, was shot to death by...
Beware of drunk drivers on Lake Road: Bay Village Police Blotter
At 3:13 a.m. Oct. 23, officers found a stopped car near Cahoon Road. The driver of the car was passed out with his foot on the brake. After waking the driver and speaking with him, officers suspected that the driver had been drinking. Field sobriety tests were administered and the driver was arrested.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland burglary, theft suspect steals from hotel rooms
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking to the public to identify the suspect of burglary and theft that took place Oct. 21 through 22. The Four Points Sheraton Hotel reported several rooms being entered and multiple items being stolen, according to Cleveland police. Anyone with information on the...
Driver dead after semi rolls over, catches fire
A semi-truck driver died early Friday morning after his tanker carrying gasoline rolled over and caught fire.
